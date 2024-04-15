Rust Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Sentenced to 18 Months in Prison for 2021 Fatal Shooting

Watch : Alec Baldwin Pleads Not Guilty to Manslaughter in ‘Rust’ Shooting Case

Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed's prison sentence has been determined.

On April 15, the 26-year-old was ordered to spend 18 months at a New Mexico correctional facility after being found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, according to NBC News.

"I find that what you did constitutes a serious violent offense," the judge told Gutierrez-Reed during the sentencing, per the outlet. "It was committed in a physically violent manner, a fatal gunshot done with your recklessness in the face of knowledge that your acts are reasonably likely to result in serious harm."

The judge continued, "You were the armorer, the one that stood between a safe weapon and a weapon that could kill someone. You alone turned a safe weapon into a lethal weapon."

This sentencing comes after a jury found Gutierrez-Reed guilty of involuntary manslaughter and not guilty of tampering with evidence last month. Her attorney Jason Bowles told E! News at the time that they plan to appeal.

Hutchins, 42, was fatally wounded on the set of Rust in October 2021, when a live round was discharged from a prop gun in actor Alec Baldwin's hand. The film's director Joel Souza was also injured in the incident, though he made a recovery.