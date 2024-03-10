Oscars 2024: Jimmy Kimmel Just Wondered if Bradley Cooper Is Actually Dating His Mom Gloria

Watch : Oscars Host Jimmy Kimmel Thinks Jo Koy Should Get a Golden Globes Do-Over

Whether he's been given four months to prepare or 40 seconds, Jimmy Kimmel has proved he can handle pretty much anything while hosting the Oscars.

Which, of course, is why the unflappable emcee was invited back for a fourth time. (See all the stars lighting up Hollywood's Dolby Theatre at the 2024 Oscars.)

Given his marching orders, he deftly handled the mission he chose to accept, which included figuring out something new to say about Barbie, Robert Downey Jr.'s career, er, highs and 80-year-old Robert De Niro's much younger girlfriend.

Then, as he made his way through the roster of A-list nominees, he arrived at Bradley Cooper, who, once again, brought his mom Gloria Campano as his date. Which made Kimmel wonder if it was more than a son's love for his mother that has made Gloria a regular at the Academy Awards (and the Golden Globes, etc.).