Vanity Fair Oscars 2024 Party Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as Stars Arrive

The 2024 Oscars wasn't the only star-studded party in town.
As Academy Award nominees Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie, Emily Blunt, Emma Stone and more witnessed film history at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, other stars were across town at Vanity Fair's annual celebration of movie's biggest night. Held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, the March 10 affair brought out A-listers even before the Oscars handed out the Best Picture prize. (See all the Oscars red carpet arrivals here.)
In fact, love was in the air at the lavish bash, with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend as well as Jessica Alba and Cash Warren making it a date night. Meanwhile, Justin Theroux made his red carpet debut with girlfriend Nicole Brydon Bloom.
And there were certainly award-worthy looks on the red carpet. Kerry Washington turned heads in a stunning strapless black ballgown with tulle detailing by Giambattista Valli, as Donald Glover brought the heat with a crimson red suit.
As for the celebs who are coming from the Oscars? Although many guests have traditionally kept on their black-tie looks for the VF party, others will likely make quick pit stop for a new outfit, ditching long gowns and tuxedos for something that will allow them to dance the night away.
After all, the soirée has been known to go well into the early morning hours as newly-minted Oscar winners celebrate their victories. And between celebrity photographer Mark Seliger's famed portrait studio and In-N-Out's catering also in the picture, these guests would undoubtedly want to look and feel their best while rubbing elbows with Hollywood's elite.
For all the jaw-dropping fashion and head-turning arrivals at Vanity Fair's biggest party, keep reading.