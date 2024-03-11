Vanity Fair Oscars 2024 Party Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as Stars Arrive

Watch : 2024 Oscars: Most Jaw-Dropping Fashion!

The 2024 Oscars wasn't the only star-studded party in town.

As Academy Award nominees Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie, Emily Blunt, Emma Stone and more witnessed film history at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, other stars were across town at Vanity Fair's annual celebration of movie's biggest night. Held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, the March 10 affair brought out A-listers even before the Oscars handed out the Best Picture prize. (See all the Oscars red carpet arrivals here.)

In fact, love was in the air at the lavish bash, with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend as well as Jessica Alba and Cash Warren making it a date night. Meanwhile, Justin Theroux made his red carpet debut with girlfriend Nicole Brydon Bloom.

And there were certainly award-worthy looks on the red carpet. Kerry Washington turned heads in a stunning strapless black ballgown with tulle detailing by Giambattista Valli, as Donald Glover brought the heat with a crimson red suit.