Vanity Fair Oscars 2024 Party Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as Stars Arrive

Oscars night brought out Hollywood's best and brightest to Vanity Fair's annual party, with new winners and old friends descending upon the red carpet. See all the celeb fashion.

The 2024 Oscars wasn't the only star-studded party in town.

As Academy Award nominees Ryan GoslingMargot Robbie, Emily Blunt, Emma Stone and more witnessed film history at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, other stars were across town at Vanity Fair's annual celebration of movie's biggest night. Held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, the March 10 affair brought out A-listers even before the Oscars handed out the Best Picture prize. (See all the Oscars red carpet arrivals here.)

In fact, love was in the air at the lavish bash, with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend as well as Jessica Alba and Cash Warren making it a date night. Meanwhile, Justin Theroux made his red carpet debut with girlfriend Nicole Brydon Bloom.

And there were certainly award-worthy looks on the red carpet. Kerry Washington turned heads in a stunning strapless black ballgown with tulle detailing by Giambattista Valli, as Donald Glover brought the heat with a crimson red suit.

As for the celebs who are coming from the Oscars? Although many guests have traditionally kept on their black-tie looks for the VF party, others will likely make quick pit stop for a new outfit, ditching long gowns and tuxedos for something that will allow them to dance the night away.

Phillip Faraone/VF24/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

After all, the soirée has been known to go well into the early morning hours as newly-minted Oscar winners celebrate their victories. And between celebrity photographer Mark Seliger's famed portrait studio and In-N-Out's catering also in the picture, these guests would undoubtedly want to look and feel their best while rubbing elbows with Hollywood's elite. 

For all the jaw-dropping fashion and head-turning arrivals at Vanity Fair's biggest party, keep reading.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jessica Alba

In Tamara Ralph.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Kerry Washington

In Giambattista Valli.

MICHAEL TRAN / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Quinta Brunson

MICHAEL TRAN / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Sofia Vergara

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Donald Glover

In Vacheron Constantin watch.

MICHAEL TRAN / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Michael Douglas & Cameron Douglas

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Chrissy Teigen

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

John Legend

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Rashida jones

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Steven Yeun

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Kathryn Hahn

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Jon Hamm

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Anna Osceola

Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic

Jonathan Bailey

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge

Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic

Shonda Rhimes

MICHAEL TRAN / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Diane Lane

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Justin Theroux

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Nicole Brydon Bloom

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Sandra Oh

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Tom Ford

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

A.V. Rockwell

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Patrick Stewart & Sunny Ozell

Doug Peters - PA Images / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Elizabeth Banks

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Jeremy O. Harris

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Nancy Pelosi

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Glen Powell

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Jason Bateman & Amanda Anka

Doug Peters - PA Images / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Monica Lewinsky

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jeff Goldblum & Emilie Livingston

