Claudia Oshry Shares Side Effects After Going Off Ozempic

Claudia Oshry can't get enough to eat.

The Girl With No Job content creator, who previously detailed her experience using Ozempic for weight loss, revealed that she's dealing with one particularly challenging side effect after going off the drug in November.

"I'm so hungry all the motherf--king time," she shared in a March 5 TikTok in response to a fan who guessed she was off the drug. "I'm always looking for good treats, 'cause I'm still trying to lose weight, but on my own. And I'm always looking for snacks and things to fill me up."

The 29-year-old is now looking for any snack or meal that will stop her from feeling hungry all the time.

"What are we eating to stay full?" she continued. "I cannot stay full—it's impossible. I just had a 12-ounce steak. A 12-ounce steak and I'm starving, so I'm eating popcorn. How are we staying full?!"