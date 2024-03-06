Claudia Oshry Shares Side Effects After Going Off Ozempic

Claudia Oshry can't get enough to eat.
The Girl With No Job content creator, who previously detailed her experience using Ozempic for weight loss, revealed that she's dealing with one particularly challenging side effect after going off the drug in November.
"I'm so hungry all the motherf--king time," she shared in a March 5 TikTok in response to a fan who guessed she was off the drug. "I'm always looking for good treats, 'cause I'm still trying to lose weight, but on my own. And I'm always looking for snacks and things to fill me up."
The 29-year-old is now looking for any snack or meal that will stop her from feeling hungry all the time.
"What are we eating to stay full?" she continued. "I cannot stay full—it's impossible. I just had a 12-ounce steak. A 12-ounce steak and I'm starving, so I'm eating popcorn. How are we staying full?!"
TikToker Remi Bader had a similar experience when she stopped taking Ozempic in 2020, explaining her "binging got so much worse" when she went off the drug, which is meant to treat Type 2 diabetes in adults.
Claudia first shared she was taking the injectable medication in August, joking on her The Toast podcast, "You thought they were going to make a weight loss drug and I wasn't going to take it? Of course, I'm f--king taking it."
And she is hardly the first celeb to embrace the medication, with stars like Tracy Morgan and Oprah Winfrey opening up about using it for weight loss.
However, Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk previously told E! News in a statement that the drug is "not approved for chronic weight management" and emphasized that it's only intended to treat Type 2 diabetes in adults.
