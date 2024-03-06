Millie Bobby Brown Goes Makeup-Free and Wears Pimple Patch During Latest Appearance

Watch : Millie Bobby Brown Wants Fans to Know She's Growing Up

Millie Bobby Brown isn't a damsel distressing over her skin.

In fact, the Stranger Things alum embraced her natural beauty as she decided to go makeup-free while appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show. In the interview, which airs March 7, Millie swapped out her ultra-glam style for a more low-key look.

And although she opted for a no-makeup moment, she did cover up her acne with a purple butterfly-shaped pimple patch from her beauty line Florence by Mills. But to keep the focus on her complexion, she pinned her hair in a sleek bun with a center part.

As for the rest of her look, it perfectly complemented her fresh-faced vibe.

For one, the Damsel actress coordinated her acne sticker with a lavender lounge set that consisted of an oversized sweater and matching shorts. She accessorized with giant pearl- and diamond-embellished jewelry pieces for extra oomph.

Fans praised Millie's appearance in Drew Barrymore's March 6 Instagram post teasing the interview. "I love that she's not wearing any makeup," one user wrote. "She's beautiful without it."

Another person replied, "You made my day wearing no make up. I'm starting to feel represented in media."