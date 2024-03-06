Millie Bobby Brown Goes Makeup-Free and Wears Pimple Patch During Latest Appearance

Millie Bobby Brown ditched her glam style for a makeup-free look while appearing on an upcoming episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

Millie Bobby Brown isn't a damsel distressing over her skin.

In fact, the Stranger Things alum embraced her natural beauty as she decided to go makeup-free while appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show. In the interview, which airs March 7, Millie swapped out her ultra-glam style for a more low-key look.

And although she opted for a no-makeup moment, she did cover up her acne with a purple butterfly-shaped pimple patch from her beauty line Florence by Mills. But to keep the focus on her complexion, she pinned her hair in a sleek bun with a center part. 

As for the rest of her look, it perfectly complemented her fresh-faced vibe.

For one, the Damsel actress coordinated her acne sticker with a lavender lounge set that consisted of an oversized sweater and matching shorts. She accessorized with giant pearl- and diamond-embellished jewelry pieces for extra oomph.

Fans praised Millie's appearance in Drew Barrymore's March 6 Instagram post teasing the interview. "I love that she's not wearing any makeup," one user wrote. "She's beautiful without it."

Another person replied, "You made my day wearing no make up. I'm starting to feel represented in media."

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi: Romance Rewind

This isn't the first time Millie has bared her skin. Back in October, she shared photos of herself with and without makeup.

In the first image, the 20-year-old snapped a mirror selfie, showcasing her full beauty look that featured shimmery eyeshadow, rose-colored blush and soft matte lips. The other snapshot, she went makeup-free and offered a close-up of her acne breakouts.

The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean

Millie joins a growing group of celebrities who are embracing their natural beauty. Keep reading to see other stars candidly share their makeup-free looks. 

Alicia Keys / Instagram

Alicia Keys

The OG celebrity to go makeup free, Alicia shows off her radiant skin.

Anne Hathaway / Instagram

Anne Hathaway

"I don't think about age," Anne told Today's Sheinelle Jones in an interview published Sept. 18. "To me, aging is another word for living. So, if people want to pay a compliment, it's nice. But whatever the hype is, I'm interested in what's beyond the concept of hype."

Millie Bobby Brown / Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown

The Stranger Things star recently shared a makeup-free selfie, embracing the skin she's in on Instagram.

Megan Thee Stallion / Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion

The rapper proved that hot girls don't need makeup to look beautiful.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson

The Baywatch alum is kickstarting a new beauty trend after going makeup-free during Paris Fashion Week

"It's all about self-acceptance," she told i-D magazine on Sept. 29. "This is the chapter of my life I'm trying to embrace now. Since I really walk out the door as me, I feel relief—a weight off my shoulders."As she put it, "I'm dressing for me now, not for everybody else."

Drew Barrymore / Instagram

Drew Barrymore

"This is 47!" Drew celebrated in February 2022.

Sofia Vergara / Instagram

Sofía Vergara

The Modern Family alum shared a rare makeup-free selfie during Paris Fashion Week.

Tracee Ellis Ross / Instagram

Tracee Ellis Ross

The Grown-ish actress is known for celebrating her natural beauty and this thirst trap is no different.

Selena Gomez / Instagram

Selena Gomez

The Rare Beauty founder not only snapped a selfie of her fresh-faced look, but showed off her natural curls.

Instagram

Lady Gaga

Even makeup rebels have to let their skin breathe.

Leni Klum / Instagram

Leni Klum

The model shared a close-up of her acne breakouts in this makeup-free selfie.

Priyanka Chopra / Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

The Quantico alum soaked up the sun in this gorgeous makeup-free selfie Feb. 25.

Tyra Banks / Instagram

Tyra Banks

The supermodel struck a pose to show off her fresh-faced beauty. "Some take a chill pill," she wrote. "I take a wig break."

Salma Hayek / Instagram

Salma Hayek

"Thank you for sharing your love, making me feel supported and many times making me laugh," the actress told her followers. "I always learn from all of you and I hope many blessings come your way in this new adventure

Instagram / Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel

The actress skipped the makeup for a good cause, writing on Instagram, "Spreading some self love today with zero filter and zero makeup for my girl @KateUpton."

"She's on a mission to encourage everyone to feel strong and love themselves *as they are*... and I'm so honored to help spread that message," Jessica continued. "Take a second to show the real you."

Gabrielle Union / Instagram

Gabrielle Union

The actress is often told she doesn't look a day over 21 and this selfie proves it.

Gwyneth Paltrow / Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow

The Goop founder is known for rocking a makeup-free look.

Instagram/Halle Berry

Halle Berry

The Oscar winner bared more than just her face in this sexy snapshot.

Michelle Pfeiffer

To celebrate a social media milestone, the actress showed off her natural beauty.

