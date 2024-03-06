Bachelor Nation’s Chris Harrison Returning to TV With These Shows

Watch : Chris Harrison Exits "Bachelor" Franchise Permanently

Chris Harrison is back in the TV game.

The former Bachelor Nation host shared that he is returning to anchor two TV shows for Dr. Phil's Merit Street Media.

In fact, one of the shows will bring Chris back to his reality dating show days—though the 52-year-old insisted the concept would be a lot different than Bachelor, Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.

"It has dating elements in it, but this is so different and so novel," Chris told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published March 6. "It is flipping the script in a way that I think people are gonna become addicted to it in a week. It is unbelievable."

Further hinting at what fans can expect, Chris added that the series will be "bigger and broader."

"For years and years I said, '[The Bachelor] is the most dramatic show ever,'" he continued. "We want to create a show where those words actually ring true, so this dating show will be the most dramatic ever—that you can be sure of."