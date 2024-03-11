See Sofía Vergara, Heidi Klum and More Stars' Show-Stopping Arrivals at the 2024 Oscars After-Parties

Following the 2024 Oscars, stars including Glen Powell, Sophia Bush and Justin Theroux flocked to glamorous after-parties. See how they celebrated the biggest night in film.

Gold jewelry shinin' so bright, strawberry Champagne on ice—that's what celebs like at 2024 Oscars after-parties. 

At least, that's the type of glitz and glamor that was in abundance at the many celebrations that followed the March 10 event, which was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and took place at Los Angeles' Dolby Theater. (Catch up on all the stars who came out winners at the 2024 Academy Awards here.) 

After the show, there were plenty of places for Hollywood's biggest names to flock to for some decadent fun, including the Vanity Fair Oscars party, Governor's Ball, Jay-Z & Beyoncé's Oscar Gold Party and the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party. 

And glamor wasn't the only thing in surplus at these star-studded affairs. Lots of Oscars nominees stepped out to toast to the conclusion of film's biggest night.

In fact, guest lists included actors who have earned nods like Steven Yeun, who picked up a Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role nomination for 2019's Minari. Plus, Oscar winners Michael Douglas, who's snagged two best lead actor awards over the years, and John Legend, who took home the award for Best Original Song in 2015, hit the red carpets dressed to impress. 

And that's not all—stars who have never been up for one of the show's prestigious awards also came ready to dance the night away. Jessica Alba and Cash Warren, as well as Jon Hamm and wife Anna Osceola, stepped out for shimmering date nights. Meanwhile, Sophia Bush, Glen Powell, Paris Jackson and Julia Fox arrived dressed to the nines for glittering solo outings on the town. 

MICHAEL TRAN / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Keep reading to see all the show-stopping party arrivals and adorable date night looks at the 2024 Oscars after-parties.

Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Jessica Alba & Cash Warren 

Vanity Fair Oscars party

Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Rob Lowe

DIRECTV Streaming With The Stars Hosted by Rob Lowe

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Glen Powell

Vanity Fair Oscars party

Elyse Jankowski/Variety via Getty Images

Julia Fox

Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Chrissy Teigen

Vanity Fair Oscars party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

John Legend 

Vanity Fair Oscars party

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Heidi Klum

Elton John AIDS Foundations Oscars party

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Donatella Versace

Elton John AIDS Foundations Oscars party

MICHAEL TRAN / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Sofía Vergara 

Vanity Fair Oscars party

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Justin Theroux & Nicole Brydon Bloom

Vanity Fair Oscars party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Leslie Mann

Vanity Fair Oscars party

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jane Seymour

Elton John AIDS Foundations Oscars party

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Paul Abdul

DIRECTV Streaming With The Stars Hosted by Rob Lowe

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Alexis Bledel 

Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars party

Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Audrina Patridge

DIRECTV Streaming With The Stars Hosted by Rob Lowe

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Jon Hamm

Vanity Fair Oscars party

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Paris Jackson  

Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars party

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Ashlyn Harris

Elton John AIDS Foundations Oscars party

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Sophia Bush

Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars party

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Steven Yeun 

Vanity Fair Oscars party

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bobby Berk

Elton John AIDS Foundations Oscars party

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Rashida Jones

Vanity Fair Oscars party

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott

Elton John AIDS Foundations Oscars party

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ellie Goulding

Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Paul Feig 

Vanity Fair Oscars party

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

JC Chasez

Elton John AIDS Foundations Oscars party

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Phaedra Parks

DIRECTV Streaming With The Stars Hosted by Rob Lowe

Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic

Shonda Rhimes

Vanity Fair Oscars party

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Kelly Bensimon

DIRECTV Streaming With The Stars Hosted by Rob Lowe

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Brandi Carlile & Catherine Shepherd

Elton John AIDS Foundations Oscars party

photos
View More Photos From 2024 Oscars After-Parties: See Stars' Show-Stopping Arrivals
