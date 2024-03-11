See Sofía Vergara, Heidi Klum and More Stars' Show-Stopping Arrivals at the 2024 Oscars After-Parties

Watch : 2024 Oscar Nominations: History-Making Milestones

Gold jewelry shinin' so bright, strawberry Champagne on ice—that's what celebs like at 2024 Oscars after-parties.

At least, that's the type of glitz and glamor that was in abundance at the many celebrations that followed the March 10 event, which was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and took place at Los Angeles' Dolby Theater. (Catch up on all the stars who came out winners at the 2024 Academy Awards here.)

After the show, there were plenty of places for Hollywood's biggest names to flock to for some decadent fun, including the Vanity Fair Oscars party, Governor's Ball, Jay-Z & Beyoncé's Oscar Gold Party and the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party.

And glamor wasn't the only thing in surplus at these star-studded affairs. Lots of Oscars nominees stepped out to toast to the conclusion of film's biggest night.

In fact, guest lists included actors who have earned nods like Steven Yeun, who picked up a Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role nomination for 2019's Minari. Plus, Oscar winners Michael Douglas, who's snagged two best lead actor awards over the years, and John Legend, who took home the award for Best Original Song in 2015, hit the red carpets dressed to impress.