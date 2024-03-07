I Shop Fashion for a Living, and These Are the Hidden Gems From ASOS I Predict Will Sell out ASAP

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When it comes to shopping for affordable basics, many of us immediately think of brands like H&M, Old Navy, and other American retailers we're so used to shopping. Well, I'm here to take us overseas and introduce to you one of my personal favorite British online retailers that dominate the fashion game, ASOS. To give you some background on why I'm obsessed with the brand, my fashion career began in London where I studied, worked, and lived for many years. Over there, ASOS was always named one of the top online retailers in fashion. When I tell you EVERYONE shopped there, it's no exaggeration. Especially those who were trying to stay trendy while sticking to their student budget (like little old me). And who blame them? Because if there's any place that has it all, from fun and flirty dresses both formal and casual ones to everyday staples such as every type of jeans and tops you can imagine, it's ASOS.
The best part? Everything is very affordable, and shipping is extremely fast. That's why you'll always find me scrolling through their new drops and sale section for fashion inspo and whenever I need something QUICK (during those late-night pre-event panic buying mode sessions). So, if you're ready to check out the underrated British online retailer and have no idea where to start, I've got you covered. I did all the work for you and found all the hidden gems that you need in your cart right now bestie. Keep scrolling for my top picks from ASOS you won't regret shopping. Just remember to step on it, because these items always sell out fast!
ASOS DESIGN Plunge Pleated Tiered Mini Dress
With spring right around the corner, you're going to need a fun and flirty dress to run around in—and we can't get our eyes off this plunge pleated mini beauty. It comes in a cute lilac and white colorway and costs less than $50.
Topshop Slash Neck Tank
As the temperature rises, it's essential to have a chic yet versatile tank to keep you cool and stylish throughout the day. Look no further than this sleek slash neck tank, designed to seamlessly transition from day to night while complementing any ensemble effortlessly.
Bershka Washed Detail Faux Leather Straight Leg Pants
In our opinion, leather pants have become a staple that everyone needs in their capsule wardrobe. So, if you're looking for an affordable faux leather pair, it doesn't get better than these straight leg pants from Bershka. They feature a high-rise fit and even sport five pockets in total (major points!!).
Stradivarius Knitted Vest
This light-knitted vest is easy to throw on with a pair of jeans and immediately elevates your casual look with its effortless style and comfort. Did we mention it's also less than $28 right now?
Bershka Skater Jeans
Loose jeans have made a major comeback, and these skater jeans are the perfect oversized pair that give off that casual-chic slouchy look. We recommend pairing it with a white tee and sneakers for a laid-back vibe.
ASOS DESIGN Linen Utility Top with Ties
If you're looking for a statement piece this spring/summer season, opt for this adorable linen utility top. It features three front ties that show off some extra skin during those warmer days, and is the perfect flowy top that's comfy and cute.
Topshop V Neck Midi Length Slip Dress
It wouldn't be spring without a floral dress, so make sure you get your hands on this dainty slip dress before it's too late. It features a V-neck sleeveless design and is the ideal dress for brunches, garden parties, and more.
ASOS DESIGN Oxford Shirt
You can never have too many oversized shirts, and you can bet we'll be adding this blue little number straight to our carts. Made from 100% cotton, this Oxford shirt comes in 21 colors and features a spread collar, button placket, and a chest pocket (to carry your lip gloss obvi).
ASOS DESIGN Short Trench Coat
It's not a surprise that everyone loves to wear long trench coats for spring, but this season we're trying something new and going for a cropped one like this one from ASOS. It features shoulder epaulettes, a notch collar, and a button placket, and comes in four other colors.
ASOS DESIGN Bengaline High Neck Sleeveless Mini Dress
We can see this mini dress on you already, paired with a chic long black blazer and boots. It features a stylish high neck, sleeveless style, and ruched sides that accentuate your curves for a flattering and sophisticated look.
