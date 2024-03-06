Gisele Bündchen Breaks Down in Tears Over Tom Brady Split

Nearly two years after her split from NFL alum Tom Brady—with whom she divorced after 13 years of marriage in 2022—an emotional Gisele Bündchen got candid about the difficult breakup.

Watch: Gisele Bündchen Breaks Down About Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen is ready to unpack her divorce. 

In fact, supermodel tearfully reflects on her 2022 breakup from Tom Brady in a preview for her upcoming IMPACT x Nightline interview. 

"Well, when you say—," Gisele falters to Good Morning America's Robin Roberts in a clip for their upcoming interview, before turning her face off camera to wipe tears. "Sorry, guys. I didn't know. Can I have a little moment?"

Back in October 2022, amid months of rumors surrounding the state of their marriage, Tom and Gisele confirmed they were divorcing after 13 years of marriage. And in addition to unpacking their separation, the 43-year-old who shares son Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, as well as stepson Jack, 16 with the Patriots alum—gets candid about life as a single parent. 

"There's easier days than others," she adds. "I can only control what I do."

As for putting herself back out there? Gisele—who has most recently been linked to her trainer Joaquim Valente—appeared to stay mum in the upcoming interview. In fact, when the subject of dating again is brought up, she only adds: "Umm."

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen: Romance Rewind

And even after a tumultuous couple of years as Gisele and Tom have adjusted to their new co-parenting dynamic, the fashion icon doesn't have any regrets from her 13-year relationship with the Super Bowl winner.  

"I look into my life, and I wouldn't have it any other way," she said on an episode of CBS News Sunday Morning in September. "If they say, 'You can change something in your life?' I wouldn't change absolutely anything."

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

And Tom also seems content—as he even expressed gratitude for Gisele this past Mother's Day

"Thank you all for your love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones," he wrote in an Instagram post last May. "We are all so grateful for your support and helping us all achieve our dreams."

Gisele appears to have mastered the co-parenting relationship with Tom these days, read on to see more sweet moments with her kids. 

Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

Music to Her Ears

Gisele Bündchen is showered with kisses from son Benjamin and daughter Vivian, who she shares with Tom Brady.

Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

Sun's Out

The trio gets silly during a beach vacation.

Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

All Smiles

Gisele and her kids share a laugh.

Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

Like Mother, Like Daughter

It looks like Vivian has inherited her mama's love of yoga.

Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

Football Star

Benjamin, who is following his dad's footsteps into football, receives a kiss from his mom after a game.

Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

Snuggle Season

There's nothing more heartwarming than a mother-daughter snuggle.

Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

All Grown Up

Gisele proves her son's all grown up with this photo of the two back-to-back.

Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

Chasing Waterfalls

Gisele and Vivian share a cute moment during a 2023 vacation to Brazil.

Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

Sleepover With Mom

The supermodel gets a sweet wake-up call from her daughter.

Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

Yoga Buddies

Gisele and Benjamin practice yoga by the beach.

Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

The Sweetest Thing

A mother's kiss is sweeter than a popsicle. 

Instagram
Kisses

Gisele sneaks in a kiss after her son gives her a piece of his artwork as a gift.

Instagram
My Little Pony

Gisele and Benjamin takes the horses for a walk down the trail.

Instagram
Soccer Mom

Gisele gets into the spirit by cheering on her favorite team and holding onto daughter Vivian.

 

Instagram
Lake Viewing

Gisele shows her daughter the beauty of the natural outdoors.

 

Instagram
Beach Babes

Gisele and the kids enjoy a nice day by the beach.

Instagram
Story Time

Benjamin appears engrossed as his mother reads him a story.

 

Instagram
Recess

The whole family lets loose together and has fun playing.

Instagram
Sunset Session

Benjamin is clearly a yoga enthusiast as he hangs with his mom on the beach at sunset.

Instagram
Game Night

Gisele and the kids make sure to support their dad during his big football game.

Instagram
Reaching for the Sky

Vivian tries to imitate her mother's every move during a yoga session.

Instagram

Mommy & Me

Gisele lifts her little one up into the air during a carefree beach day.

Instagram
Mom Chic

Even when she's getting her makeup done and breastfeeding her baby, Gisele looks stylish as ever.

Instagram

Namaste

Gisele shares her love of a healthy lifestyle by leading Vivian in an outdoor yoga session.

Instagram
Baby Yoga

Gisele loves doing everything with her kids, even involving them in her fitness routine.

Instagram

Finding Nirvana

Vivian attempts her best yoga pose next to her mother.

Instagram
Multitasking Mama

Gisele makes it look so easy being a mom.

Instagram
Stylish Duo

Gisele and Benjamin make a stylish duo with her chic shades and his cool hat.

