Gisele Bündchen Breaks Down in Tears Over Tom Brady Split

Watch : Gisele Bündchen Breaks Down About Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen is ready to unpack her divorce.

In fact, supermodel tearfully reflects on her 2022 breakup from Tom Brady in a preview for her upcoming IMPACT x Nightline interview.

"Well, when you say—," Gisele falters to Good Morning America's Robin Roberts in a clip for their upcoming interview, before turning her face off camera to wipe tears. "Sorry, guys. I didn't know. Can I have a little moment?"

Back in October 2022, amid months of rumors surrounding the state of their marriage, Tom and Gisele confirmed they were divorcing after 13 years of marriage. And in addition to unpacking their separation, the 43-year-old who shares son Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, as well as stepson Jack, 16 with the Patriots alum—gets candid about life as a single parent.

"There's easier days than others," she adds. "I can only control what I do."

As for putting herself back out there? Gisele—who has most recently been linked to her trainer Joaquim Valente—appeared to stay mum in the upcoming interview. In fact, when the subject of dating again is brought up, she only adds: "Umm."