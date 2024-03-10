Relive the 2004 Oscars With All the Spray Tans, Thin Eyebrows and More

Watch : 2024 Oscars Preview: Predicting the Biggest Winners at the 96th Academy Awards!

It's time to take a trip down the mystic river.

The 2024 Oscars are right around the corner, but before it's time to see which half of "Barbenheimer" is victorious and which actors will walk away winners, let's rewind the clock twenty years. In 2004, there was an entirely different slate of hopefuls and red carpet fashion.

While Jimmy Kimmel will be taking the 2024 Oscars stage as host for an impressive fourth turn, the 2004 host had him beat: Billy Crystal took on the role for the eighth time at the 76th Academy Awards.

And when it came to the nominees, it was The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the Kings that emerged the big winner. The film swept all of its nominations, earning a whopping 11 awards during the evening. Among its many honors, the fantasy epic earned the top spot with a win in the Best Picture category.

Across the other categories, Finding Nemo took home Best Animated Feature, Sean Penn and Tim Robbins won Lead and Supporting Actor, respectively, for their roles in Mystic River, while Charlize Theron picked up for Best Lead Actress in Monster and Renée Zellweger earned her first Oscar for her supporting performance in Cold Mountain.