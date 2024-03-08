Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Love Story Continues in Singapore for Eras Tour

Travis Kelce is just saying yes to more time with Taylor Swift.
Just weeks after watching the "Karma" singer take the stage in Australia the Kansas City Chiefs player is taking another getaway plane around the globe, this time to going to Singapore where his girlfriend is wrapping up the current leg of her Eras Tour at National Stadium.
In fact, Travis was seen enjoying Taylor's March 8 concert alongside his friends in a suite, as seen in photos shared to social media.
The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer has been delighting audiences in Singapore since March 2, even joking that the humidity caused her naturally curly hair to return "to its factory settings." Her current set of shows goes through March 9, after which she'll be taking two months off from touring before starting up again in Europe later this spring.
And she'll have Travis playing cheer captain as she takes her final bow—for the time being. It's a sweet full circle moment too as Taylor's "guy on the Chiefs" first attempted to shoot his shot with the Grammy winner during her concert in Kansas City last summer—a missed connection that ultimately led to their romance.
Since then, he's attended the tour's Buenos Aires performance in November (where the two shared a passionate post-show kiss), and more recently jetted down to Australia, where he and Taylor also enjoyed a visit to the Sydney Zoo.
"It's a wild ride but I will tell you this, Australia did not disappoint," Travis said of his trip during the March 6 episode of his New Heights podcast. "It was amazing over there. I only went to Sydney—it was a beautiful city."
More than that the three-time Super Bowl winner marveled at Taylor's global fame, revealing how shocked he was by the heightened levels of paparazzi he experienced down under.
"There were full-on helicopters just flying around," the 34-year-old said. "Yeah they helicopter'ed us—well not us, Taylor. This is all because Taylor is the biggest and the best thing possible."
Travis also noted that the crowds in Sydney were even louder than the ones he experienced in Buenos Aires, adding, "I was not expecting that because Argentina was f--cking loud and they were into it and so was Sydney."
