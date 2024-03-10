Ariana Grande Channels Glinda in Wickedly Good Look at the 2024 Oscars

Watch : Ariana Grande Addresses Criticism Amid Ethan Slater Romance

Ariana Grande's enchanting look at the 2024 Oscars will put a spell on you.

The Wicked actress made a dazzling entrance at the 96th Academy Awards on March 10, as she brought a fashion fantasy to the red carpet. (See every glamorous star arrival here.)

For the awards show, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, Ariana ruled the red carpet in a larger-than-life strapless pink gown by Giambattista Valli Haute Couture.

The whimsical dress featured a body-hugging ruched design and a voluminous skirt attachment that looked as fluffy and soft as a duvet cover.

And no detail went unnoticed, either.

After all, she opted for a giant pink pendant necklace embellished with diamonds and matching earrings from Tiffany & Co. jewelry. She also kept the focus on her swoon-worthy dress, opting for simple blush-colored makeup and a prom-like updo with curly strands.

But Ariana's stunning style isn't the only thing worth noting, as she'll be presenting an Oscar award tonight.