Ariana Grande Channels Glinda in Wickedly Good Look at the 2024 Oscars

Ariana Grande's enchanting look at the 2024 Oscars will put a spell on you.
The Wicked actress made a dazzling entrance at the 96th Academy Awards on March 10, as she brought a fashion fantasy to the red carpet. (See every glamorous star arrival here.)
For the awards show, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, Ariana ruled the red carpet in a larger-than-life strapless pink gown by Giambattista Valli Haute Couture.
The whimsical dress featured a body-hugging ruched design and a voluminous skirt attachment that looked as fluffy and soft as a duvet cover.
And no detail went unnoticed, either.
After all, she opted for a giant pink pendant necklace embellished with diamonds and matching earrings from Tiffany & Co. jewelry. She also kept the focus on her swoon-worthy dress, opting for simple blush-colored makeup and a prom-like updo with curly strands.
But Ariana's stunning style isn't the only thing worth noting, as she'll be presenting an Oscar award tonight.
The "positions" singer joins an award-worthy list of presenters, including Ryan Gosling, Bad Bunny, Zendaya, Melissa McCarthy, Emily Blunt, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlize Theron and Forest Whitaker (among others).
Ariana's swoon-worthy Oscars appearance comes just two days after she released her highly anticipated album Eternal Sunshine, which marks her first album in five years.
The pop star—whose breakup with ex-husband Dalton Gomez was revealed shortly before her romance with Wicked costar Ethan Slater—hinted that her new music is a mix of fact and fiction.
"Pieces of it touch on things that are real and then pieces of it are also just..part of the concept," she said on the Feb. 26 episode of The Zach Sang Show. "So what is that separation? And it's so scary to leave it up to these selective memory people to decipher. It's scary. But I digress. It's too late, the vinyls have been printed."
Although the Grammy winner would love to shut down the speculation surrounding her new relationship, she explained there wasn't enough time to get "into any specifics."
"But of course," she continued, "there's an insatiable frustration, inexplicable, hellish feeling with watching people misunderstand the people you love, and you and anything."
One thing about her new album is clear, she's back and better than ever.
