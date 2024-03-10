Ariana Grande Channels Glinda in Wickedly Good Look at the 2024 Oscars

Ariana Grande made a grand entrance at the 2024 Oscars red carpet, wearing a larger-than-life pink look for the March 10 event at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre.

Ariana Grande's enchanting look at the 2024 Oscars will put a spell on you.

The Wicked actress made a dazzling entrance at the 96th Academy Awards on March 10, as she brought a fashion fantasy to the red carpet. (See every glamorous star arrival here.) 

For the awards show, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, Ariana ruled the red carpet in a larger-than-life strapless pink gown by Giambattista Valli Haute Couture.

The whimsical dress featured a body-hugging ruched design and a voluminous skirt attachment that looked as fluffy and soft as a duvet cover.

And no detail went unnoticed, either.

After all, she opted for a giant pink pendant necklace embellished with diamonds and matching earrings from Tiffany & Co. jewelry. She also kept the focus on her swoon-worthy dress, opting for simple blush-colored makeup and a prom-like updo with curly strands.

But Ariana's stunning style isn't the only thing worth noting, as she'll be presenting an Oscar award tonight.

The "positions" singer joins an award-worthy list of presenters, including Ryan GoslingBad Bunny, ZendayaMelissa McCarthyEmily BluntAmerica FerreraIssa RaeAnya Taylor-JoyCharlize Theron and Forest Whitaker (among others).

Ariana's swoon-worthy Oscars appearance comes just two days after she released her highly anticipated album Eternal Sunshine, which marks her first album in five years.

George Pimentel/Shutterstock

The pop star—whose breakup with ex-husband Dalton Gomez was revealed shortly before her romance with Wicked costar Ethan Slater—hinted that her new music is a mix of fact and fiction.

"Pieces of it touch on things that are real and then pieces of it are also just..part of the concept," she said on the Feb. 26 episode of The Zach Sang Show. "So what is that separation? And it's so scary to leave it up to these selective memory people to decipher. It's scary. But I digress. It's too late, the vinyls have been printed."

Although the Grammy winner would love to shut down the speculation surrounding her new relationship, she explained there wasn't enough time to get "into any specifics."

"But of course," she continued, "there's an insatiable frustration, inexplicable, hellish feeling with watching people misunderstand the people you love, and you and anything."

One thing about her new album is clear, she's back and better than ever.

And while Ariana didn't miss a beat with her Oscars fashion, she's not the only star to hit all of the right notes. Keep reading to see every fabulous red carpet moment.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Zendaya

In Armani Privé and Bulgari jewelry.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie

In Versace FW24 RTW.

George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Ariana Grande

In custom Giambattista Valli Haute Couture with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Dwayne Johnson

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Charlize Theron

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ryan Gosling & Mandi Gosling

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Mark Consuelos & Kelly Ripa

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Becky G

John Shearer/WireImage

 Ryan Michelle Bathe & Sterling K. Brown

John Shearer/WireImage

Emma Stone

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Mike Coppola / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Lupita Nyong'o

In custom Armani Privé.

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

America Ferrera

In custom Atelier Versace.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld

In Elie Saab SS24 Couture and Chopard jewelry.

John Shearer/WireImage)

Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jodie Foster

Arturo Holmes / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Roger Federer

George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Billie Eilish

In Chanel.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ke Huy Quan

In Giorgio Armani.

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Tamsin Egerton & Josh Hartnet

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union in Carolina Herrera PF24 with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and Dwyane Wade in custom Ateliee Versace.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Matt Bomer

In custom Brunello Cucinelli.

George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Colman Domingo

In Louis Vuitton with Omega watch.

Marleen Moise / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Andrea Riseborough

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Emily Blunt & John Krasinski

George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Ava DuVernay

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Brittany Snow

In custom Mônot.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens

In Vera Wang Couture and Chopard jewelry.

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Issa Rae

In AMI Paris.

JC Olivera / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Paul Giamatti

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Marlee Matlin

In custom Rodarte with Briony Raymond jewelry

The 2024 Academy Awards air live Sunday, March 10, from 7 to 10:30 p.m. ET/4 to 7:30 p.m. PT on ABC. And don't miss E!'s Oscars red carpet starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on E!.