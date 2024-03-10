Heidi Klum, Tiffany Haddish and More Stars Stun at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars 2024 Party

Several stars—including Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka—joined Elton John and husband David Furnish at the singer's 2024 Oscars watch party.

Don't think it's gonna be a long, long time until you hear all about Elton John's 2024 Oscars celebration.

The "Rocket Man" singer hosted his annual Academy Awards viewing party at West Hollywood Park in California on March 10 alongside his husband David FurnishTiffany HaddishNeil Patrick Harris and his husband David Burtka

Several stars danced along as Gabriels took the stage to perform. However, they weren't the only big names ready to (crocodile) rock the night away as Heidi KlumElizabeth HurleyZooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott were also among the celebrity guests.

In addition to enjoying dinner and an auction—which supports the Elton John AIDS Foundation—attendees tuned in to watch Jimmy Kimmel host the 96th Oscars from the nearby Dolby Theatre and see which nominees took home a trophy.

Oppenheimer is the most-nominated film of the evening with 13 followed by Poor Things with 11 and Killers of the Flower Moon with 10. Barbie trails closely behind with eight nods, and Maestro is in the running in seven categories (see the full list of nominees here and all the stars' red carpet looks here).

But as the winners continue to be announced, you'll want to take a moment to jet on over to see the incredible fashion at Elton's viewing party. Because while it's unclear if there were electric boots or mohair suits, there were plenty of fierce looks.

So without further ado, say goodbye yellow brick road and hello to the attendees at Elton's event. 

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Tiffany Haddish

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Heidi Klum

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

David Burtka & Neil Patrick Harris

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Sophia Bush

Elyse Jankowski/Variety via Getty Images

Katharine McPhee

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Alexis Bledel

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Paris Jackson

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Patricia Arquette

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Janet McCormack & Eric McCormack

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bobby Berk

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nathalie Emmanuel

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chris Colfer

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Frances Gladney & Smokey Robinson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Donatella Versace

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Elizabeth Hurley

Elyse Jankowski/Variety via Getty Images

Julia Fox

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Josephine Skriver

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lucien Laviscount

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Melanie Lynskey & Jason Ritter

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Beatrice Granno

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Mario Cantone

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Colton Haynes

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chris Perfetti

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Joseph Lee & Diana Ryu

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Ashlyn Harris

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Tim Allen & Jane Allen

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Heather Taupin, Bernie Taupin & Georgey Taupin

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Holland Roden

The 2024 Academy Awards air live Sunday, March 10, from 7 to 10:30 p.m. ET/4 to 7:30 p.m. PT on ABC. And don't miss E!'s Oscars red carpet starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on E!.

