Heidi Klum, Tiffany Haddish and More Stars Stun at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars 2024 Party

Don't think it's gonna be a long, long time until you hear all about Elton John's 2024 Oscars celebration.

The "Rocket Man" singer hosted his annual Academy Awards viewing party at West Hollywood Park in California on March 10 alongside his husband David Furnish, Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris and his husband David Burtka.

Several stars danced along as Gabriels took the stage to perform. However, they weren't the only big names ready to (crocodile) rock the night away as Heidi Klum, Elizabeth Hurley, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott were also among the celebrity guests.

In addition to enjoying dinner and an auction—which supports the Elton John AIDS Foundation—attendees tuned in to watch Jimmy Kimmel host the 96th Oscars from the nearby Dolby Theatre and see which nominees took home a trophy.

Oppenheimer is the most-nominated film of the evening with 13 followed by Poor Things with 11 and Killers of the Flower Moon with 10. Barbie trails closely behind with eight nods, and Maestro is in the running in seven categories (see the full list of nominees here and all the stars' red carpet looks here).