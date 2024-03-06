Hoda Kotb Shares Daughter Hope Is "Braver" Than She Imagined After Medical Scare

Hoda Kotb is reflecting on her daughter's medical scare and journey to recovery.
One year after the Today co-anchor's youngest daughter Hope, 4, spent more than a week in the hospital, Hoda shared the heartwarming note she gave her following her medical scare.
"I tuck away letters that I give to my children around their birthday time, I write a letter that describes what they are like at that particular age, and I was writing one for Hope," she told co-host Jenna Bush Hager on Today March 5. "I was just talking about how incredible and resilient she is and what she has overcome in the past year and how she is braver than she ever imagined."
And ultimately, Hope's health journey inspired Hoda's latest children's book, Hope Is a Rainbow, which was released March 5.
"When I was thinking about having a second child, I prayed and I hoped for her," Hoda, who shares Hope and daughter Haley, 7, with ex Joel Schiffman, said on Today. "I decided to write about the magic that hope can bring to all of our lives."
@hodaandjenna We have no words, just tears. ?? With the release of her new book, “Hope Is a Rainbow,” #HodaKotb shared the story of adopting her youngest daughter, Hope, and the resilient girl she's become. #HodaandJenna #hope ? original sound - TODAY with Hoda & Jenna
The news anchor also shared a health update on Hope. "She's doing much better," Hoda told USA Today in an interview released March 5. "We've learned how to manage all of it."
"She has shown, and I've learned from her, when a family is in a really difficult and scary situation, which we were, and a lot of families have been in those kind of situations, with something so scary, you can actually become better," she added. "Haley, her older sister, is a better sister. Hope is a more resilient person than I ever imagined and I didn't know I could love her any more."