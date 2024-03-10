Exclusive

Why Dwayne Johnson Is Rooting For Best Friend Emily Blunt and Oppenheimer at Oscars 2024

Dwayne Johnson, who is presenting at the 2024 Oscars, posed with wife Lauren Hashian while on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles March 10.

By Meaghan Kirby Mar 10, 2024 11:02 PMTags
Fashion 2024Red CarpetAwards 2024OscarsDwayne JohnsonCouplesCelebritiesE! Insider
Watch: Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson GLAMBOT: BTS at 2023 Oscars

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is cooking up an award-worthy show of support.

The Moana star showed all out at the 2024 Oscars, where he'll serve as a presenter, walking the red carpet in a metallic silver Dolce & Gabbana suit, featuring burgundy-lined silk shirt which nearly cut down to his navel. (See all the red carpet arrivals here.)

And while Dwayne is thrilled to be honoring all of cinema at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, he couldn't help but give a shoutout to the Barbenheimer phenomenon as well as friends like nominees Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt.

"I love the Oppenheimer-Barbie combination that came out," he exclusively told Live From E!: The Oscars host Laverne Cox while on the red carpet at the March 10 event. I think it turned our business upside down. What those guys were able to do particularly Barbie—I love Barbie—and especially what those guys were able to do with Oppenheimer, to take that as a very inspiring movie to me. Plus, I know Cillian and Emily is one of my best friends, so super excited for everybody tonight."

photos
See the Winners of the 2024 Oscars

Dwayne's pals are up for two major awards this evening with Cillian, who played J. Robert Oppenheimer in the biopic, will face off against Colman Domingo (Rustin), Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction) and Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), for the Best Actor statue. Emily, meanwhile, is up for Best Supporting Actress alongside Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers), Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple), America Ferrera (Barbie) and Jodie Foster (Nyad).

Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

And while Dwayne and Emily reunited on the stage at last year's Academy Awards when they presented Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio with the Best Animated Film Oscar last year, the Jungle Cruise costars will soon grace the screen again.

"I'm doing a movie called Smashing Machine with Benny Safdie, who is going to write and direct with A24,"Dwayne revealed to  E!. "And again, I can't get enough of her—Emily Blunt will be my costar."

Keep reading to see all the celebrities heating up the red carpet at the Oscars.

 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Zendaya

In Armani Privé and Bulgari jewelry.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie

In Versace FW24 RTW.

George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Ariana Grande

In custom Giambattista Valli Haute Couture with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Dwayne Johnson

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Charlize Theron

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ryan Gosling & Mandi Gosling

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Mark Consuelos & Kelly Ripa

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Becky G

John Shearer/WireImage

 Ryan Michelle Bathe & Sterling K. Brown

John Shearer/WireImage

Emma Stone

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Mike Coppola / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Lupita Nyong'o

In custom Armani Privé.

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

America Ferrera

In custom Atelier Versace.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld

In Elie Saab SS24 Couture and Chopard jewelry.

John Shearer/WireImage)

Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jodie Foster

Arturo Holmes / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Roger Federer

George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Billie Eilish

In Chanel.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ke Huy Quan

In Giorgio Armani.

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Tamsin Egerton & Josh Hartnet

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union in Carolina Herrera PF24 with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and Dwyane Wade in custom Ateliee Versace.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Matt Bomer

In custom Brunello Cucinelli.

George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Colman Domingo

In Louis Vuitton with Omega watch.

Marleen Moise / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Andrea Riseborough

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Emily Blunt & John Krasinski

George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Ava DuVernay

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Brittany Snow

In custom Mônot.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens

In Vera Wang Couture and Chopard jewelry.

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Issa Rae

In AMI Paris.

JC Olivera / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Paul Giamatti

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Marlee Matlin

In custom Rodarte with Briony Raymond jewelry

photos
View More Photos From Oscars 2024: Red Carpet Fashion
The 2024 Academy Awards air live Sunday, March 10, from 7 to 10:30 p.m. ET/4 to 7:30 p.m. PT on ABC. And don't miss E!'s Oscars red carpet starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on E!.