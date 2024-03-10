Why Dwayne Johnson Is Rooting For Best Friend Emily Blunt and Oppenheimer at Oscars 2024

Watch : Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson GLAMBOT: BTS at 2023 Oscars

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is cooking up an award-worthy show of support.

The Moana star showed all out at the 2024 Oscars, where he'll serve as a presenter, walking the red carpet in a metallic silver Dolce & Gabbana suit, featuring burgundy-lined silk shirt which nearly cut down to his navel. (See all the red carpet arrivals here.)

And while Dwayne is thrilled to be honoring all of cinema at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, he couldn't help but give a shoutout to the Barbenheimer phenomenon as well as friends like nominees Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt.

"I love the Oppenheimer-Barbie combination that came out," he exclusively told Live From E!: The Oscars host Laverne Cox while on the red carpet at the March 10 event. I think it turned our business upside down. What those guys were able to do particularly Barbie—I love Barbie—and especially what those guys were able to do with Oppenheimer, to take that as a very inspiring movie to me. Plus, I know Cillian and Emily is one of my best friends, so super excited for everybody tonight."