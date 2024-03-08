Revisiting Zendaya’s Award-Worthy Style Evolution

Zendaya's red carpet looks are so good, we want to put them all on replay.
After bringing her red carpet A-game to the Dune: Part Two premieres all over the world, the 27-year-old is getting ready to take things up a notch at the 2024 Oscars.
At the March 10 ceremony, where she's presenting, the Euphoria star will surely be a contender for best dressed. Since her Disney days, Zendaya has always been known to turn heads on any carpet she walks—partially to the credit of her longtime collaboration with stylist Law Roach.
In fact, over the years the duo have earned a reputation for pulling together jaw-dropping, on theme ensembles for movie premieres. After all, while Margot Robbie earned a fair share of buzz for her 2023 Barbie red carpet moments, Zendaya also emulated her character for her Spider-Man red carpet looks in 2021, and took it to a whole new level for the Dune: Part Two premieres.
Of Zendaya's latest red carpet moments, Law told Vogue: "The looks served as an extension of the wardrobe from the movie; It was intentional and purposeful."
And the pair have also relied heavily on vintage clothing throughout their more than 13 years of collaborating.
"At first, it came out of necessity because back when we started, nobody would lend her clothes," Law added to Vogue of dressing Zendaya in vintage clothing. "We never work based on what we think somebody's reaction is going to be."
The Emmy winner has spoken often about how much she loves working with Law, but she carries her own weight when it comes to her personal style—on red carpets and beyond.
"I've always loved fashion and I've found that it's an incredibly fun way to express myself," she told Harper's Bazaar in 2022. "I definitely have a strong point of view on what I'm wearing."
Read on to see Zendaya's red carpet style evolution.