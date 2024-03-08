Revisiting Zendaya’s Award-Worthy Style Evolution

Watch : E! News Vault: Zendaya's Journey From Disney Starlet to a Fashion A-Lister!

Zendaya's red carpet looks are so good, we want to put them all on replay.

After bringing her red carpet A-game to the Dune: Part Two premieres all over the world, the 27-year-old is getting ready to take things up a notch at the 2024 Oscars.

At the March 10 ceremony, where she's presenting, the Euphoria star will surely be a contender for best dressed. Since her Disney days, Zendaya has always been known to turn heads on any carpet she walks—partially to the credit of her longtime collaboration with stylist Law Roach.

In fact, over the years the duo have earned a reputation for pulling together jaw-dropping, on theme ensembles for movie premieres. After all, while Margot Robbie earned a fair share of buzz for her 2023 Barbie red carpet moments, Zendaya also emulated her character for her Spider-Man red carpet looks in 2021, and took it to a whole new level for the Dune: Part Two premieres.