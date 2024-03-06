Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas' Marriage Is Under Fire in Explosive RHONJ's Season 14 Trailer

Has The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast finally turned a new leaf?
In a shocking change of pace, the Bravo series' just-released season 14 trailer teases absolutely no fighting between sisters-in-law Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, despite their bitter, decade-long feud, which came to a decisive head at last year's reunion.
But just because the two have seemingly cut ties for good, doesn't mean Teresa isn't facing other hardships in her personal life.
Take, for instance, her marriage to Luis "Louie" Ruelas, who, as Margaret Josephs claims in the preview "pissed her money away."
Meanwhile, Danielle Cabral tells the cast of her friend, "Teresa is destroyed because, in the house, there is not a lot of calm."
And other costars are also noticing cracks in Teresa's relationship following her 2022 wedding. After Jennifer Aydin shares, "Every time I talk to her, her stomach is in knots," while Dolores Catania confirms, "She's not doing great."
And it doesn't seem relations with her costars are going much better, as Rachel Fuda tells the Skinny Italian author, "You're a f--king bully, Teresa!"
During a separate altercation, Rachel's husband John Fuda yells at Teresa and Louie, "You're the poster child for mortgage fraud," referencing her and ex Joe Giudice's past prison sentences. "When I need my money laundered, I'll call ya."
Plus, friend of the cast Jackie Goldschneider's new closeness with Teresa proves to be a thorn in Margaret's side. "Jackie Judas Goldschneider," Margaret rants in the clip, "You want to tell Teresa everything you've been doing behind her back?"
However, Jackie insists amid the feuding, "I'm being friends with whoever I want to be friends with, and I don't care."
See all the explosive drama to come in the trailer above. The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns Sunday, May 5, at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
