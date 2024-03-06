Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Enjoy a Date Night in the City of Love During Paris Fashion Week

Hailee Steinfeld is looking très happy.
The Hawkeye star traveled to the City of Love for Paris Fashion Week, and she turned the fashionable event into a romantic outing as her boyfriend Josh Allen was by her side.
For their evening on the town, the duo—who first sparked dating rumors in May—stepped out in coordinating shades of khaki as they left the after-party for Miu Miu's March 5 runway show. For his part, Josh kept it casual yet chic in matching khaki pants and zip-up jacket, through which the top of a white, Prada tee could just be spotted. He finished off his look with white sneakers.
Meanwhile Hailee donned a tan mini skirt for the occasion, pairing it with a beige-colored button down, tan leather trench coat, black belt and black strappy heels. Her long brown hair was styled in face-framing curls.
Though the couple attended the after party together, Hailee flew solo for the Miu Miu show itself. After posing for pictures in a similarly styled gray look, she took in the fashion in the front row alongside Maddie Ziegler and Lexie Liu.
Since they were first spotted looking cozy together in New York City in May, Josh and Hailee have also enjoyed a steamy getaway to Mexico, a Buffalo Sabres hockey game, and Hailee was even spotted at one of Josh's Buffalo Bills games in October.
And though both have remained relatively tight lipped about their relationship since its onset, Josh did address their romance after pictures of the two kissing in Mexico caught the internet's eye.
"The fact anybody cares about that still blows my mind," the NFL star said about the pictures on an August episode of the Pardon My Take podcast. He added of the paparazzi, "They were on a boat. I saw it, and I just felt this gross feeling. Just like insecurity, no privacy. I was just like, 'What is wrong with you?'"
For her part, being one of the Hollywood women dating a football player, Hailee did address the appeal of an athlete at the Golden Globes red carpet in January.
"Listen, what isn't it about?" the 27-year-old joked to E! News' Keltie Knight. "Come on now."
For more of Josh and Hailee's Parisian getaway, keep reading.