Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Enjoy a Date Night in the City of Love During Paris Fashion Week

Watch : Hailee Steinfeld Gushes About Her Romance With Josh Allen and New Music

Hailee Steinfeld is looking très happy.

The Hawkeye star traveled to the City of Love for Paris Fashion Week, and she turned the fashionable event into a romantic outing as her boyfriend Josh Allen was by her side.

For their evening on the town, the duo—who first sparked dating rumors in May—stepped out in coordinating shades of khaki as they left the after-party for Miu Miu's March 5 runway show. For his part, Josh kept it casual yet chic in matching khaki pants and zip-up jacket, through which the top of a white, Prada tee could just be spotted. He finished off his look with white sneakers.

Meanwhile Hailee donned a tan mini skirt for the occasion, pairing it with a beige-colored button down, tan leather trench coat, black belt and black strappy heels. Her long brown hair was styled in face-framing curls.

Though the couple attended the after party together, Hailee flew solo for the Miu Miu show itself. After posing for pictures in a similarly styled gray look, she took in the fashion in the front row alongside Maddie Ziegler and Lexie Liu.