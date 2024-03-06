Savannah Chrisley Shares Mom Julie “Fell Apart” Amid Recent Cancer Scare

Savannah Chrisley is opening up about her mom's health.
The 26-year-old shared her mom Julie Chrisley had a recent cancer while in prison, reading letters the family matriarch had written recounting the scary situation.
"'I was called out to the doctor,'" Savannah read from Julie's letter on the March 5 episode of her podcast Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley. "'I walked in thinking it was gynecology. I sat down with the doctor and she proceeds to tell me that my HCG level was high—10.2.'"
"'This is a pregnancy hormone," the Growing Up Chrisley star continued reading. "'It should not be that high. If it were a little higher, I would test positive on a pregnancy test. Since that's not a possibility, it could be a sign of a tumor.'"
Julie—who was previously diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012 and had a double mastectomy and hysterectomy before going into remission—was devastated by the consultation. She further expressed how difficult it was to receive the news far away from her husband Todd Chrisley.
"'I literally fell apart,'" she wrote. "'How can this be happening? I'm going to have blood work redone and get a scan. I've not told anyone and I'm not going to until I know what's going on. I'm so scared. I just want my husband. I don't know if I can do this without him.'"
Julie and husband Todd last saw each other over a year ago, as the couple began their respective prison sentences—hers for five years and his for 10 years—for bank fraud and tax evasion.
Savannah, meanwhile, expressed frustration with the prison's healthcare system—specifically calling out its lack of transparency.
"They tell your family absolutely nothing," she explained. "I wasn't notified of any of this. They don't care. If my mom were to go to the hospital, I would not know."
And although it's been hard for Savannah to navigate life with both parents behind bars, she's found solace in her mom's letters.
"When I read them it makes me sad but at the same time, it also gives me so much comfort," she noted in her Feb. 28 episode, "just seeing my mom's handwriting and knowing that she touched it and she wrote it."
