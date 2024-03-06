Savannah Chrisley Shares Mom Julie “Fell Apart” Amid Recent Cancer Scare

Watch : Savannah Chrisley Reads Prison Letters from Julie Chrisley

Savannah Chrisley is opening up about her mom's health.

The 26-year-old shared her mom Julie Chrisley had a recent cancer while in prison, reading letters the family matriarch had written recounting the scary situation.

"'I was called out to the doctor,'" Savannah read from Julie's letter on the March 5 episode of her podcast Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley. "'I walked in thinking it was gynecology. I sat down with the doctor and she proceeds to tell me that my HCG level was high—10.2.'"

"'This is a pregnancy hormone," the Growing Up Chrisley star continued reading. "'It should not be that high. If it were a little higher, I would test positive on a pregnancy test. Since that's not a possibility, it could be a sign of a tumor.'"

Julie—who was previously diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012 and had a double mastectomy and hysterectomy before going into remission—was devastated by the consultation. She further expressed how difficult it was to receive the news far away from her husband Todd Chrisley.