Savannah Chrisley Shares Mom Julie “Fell Apart” Amid Recent Cancer Scare

Julie Chrisley, who alongside husband Todd Chrisley is serving a prison sentence for fraud, detailed her recent cancer scare in letters to daughter Savannah Chrisley.

By Brahmjot Kaur Mar 06, 2024 6:12 PMTags
TVReality TVJailCeleb KidsCelebritiesTodd ChrisleySavannah ChrisleyGrowing Up Chrisley
Watch: Savannah Chrisley Reads Prison Letters from Julie Chrisley

Savannah Chrisley is opening up about her mom's health.

The 26-year-old shared her mom Julie Chrisley had a recent cancer while in prison, reading letters the family matriarch had written recounting the scary situation.

"'I was called out to the doctor,'" Savannah read from Julie's letter on the March 5 episode of her podcast Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley. "'I walked in thinking it was gynecology. I sat down with the doctor and she proceeds to tell me that my HCG level was high—10.2.'"

"'This is a pregnancy hormone," the Growing Up Chrisley star continued reading. "'It should not be that high. If it were a little higher, I would test positive on a pregnancy test. Since that's not a possibility, it could be a sign of a tumor.'" 

Julie—who was previously diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012 and had a double mastectomy and hysterectomy before going into remission—was devastated by the consultation. She further expressed how difficult it was to receive the news far away from her husband Todd Chrisley.

photos
Savannah Chrisley Through the Years

"'I literally fell apart,'" she wrote. "'How can this be happening? I'm going to have blood work redone and get a scan. I've not told anyone and I'm not going to until I know what's going on. I'm so scared. I just want my husband. I don't know if I can do this without him.'" 

Julie and husband Todd last saw each other over a year ago, as the couple began their respective prison sentences—hers for five years and his for 10 years—for bank fraud and tax evasion.

Savannah, meanwhile, expressed frustration with the prison's healthcare system—specifically calling out its lack of transparency.

Evans Vestal Ward/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Isabella Strahan Undergoes Emergency Surgery Amid Cancer Battle

2

Sister Wives' Garrison Brown Welcomed New Addition Before Death

3

Meri Brown Speaks Out on Death of Kody & Janelle’s Son Garrison at 25

"They tell your family absolutely nothing," she explained. "I wasn't notified of any of this. They don't care. If my mom were to go to the hospital, I would not know." 

And although it's been hard for Savannah to navigate life with both parents behind bars, she's found solace in her mom's letters.

"When I read them it makes me sad but at the same time, it also gives me so much comfort," she noted in her Feb. 28 episode, "just seeing my mom's handwriting and knowing that she touched it and she wrote it."

Want to know more about the Chrisley clan? Keep reading to see more of the entire family.

Mike Windle/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Couple Portrait

Chrisley Knows Best stars Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley smiled for a professional photo together in 2016.

Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Cast Photo

Todd and Julie were pictured along with Faye Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Chloe Chrisley and Grayson Chrisley ahead of season eight of their reality show.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Beverly Hills Outing

The spouses attended the 2014 Television Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. in 2014. 

Photo by Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM
Academy of Country Music Awards

The pair hit the red carpet for the 2017 Academy Of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Concert For Love And Acceptance
The Concert For Love And Acceptance

Lindsie Chrisley—whose parents are Todd and Teresa Terry—joined her dad, Savannah and Julie at the 2015 Concert For Love And Acceptance at City Winery Nashville.

Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Sibling Bond

Savannah and Chase snapped a pic together in 2019 for E! News' Daily Pop.

USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Chrisley Knows Best

The couple appeared with granddaughter Chloe, who they adopted, on the "Build A Baby" episode in 2020.

Vivian Zink/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Hollywood Game Night

Todd and Julie appeared with their daughter Savannah on Hollywood Game Night in 2018 for the "Chrisley's Believe It Or Not" episode.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Father-Daughter Date

The real estate mogul and his daughter were among the stars at the 2016 Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.

D Dipasupil/FilmMagic
New York Event

Todd and Julie kept their kids Savannah and Chase close at the 2015 NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Upfront in New York City.

Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville
Nashville Night Out

Todd and Julie were spotted at the 2019 grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville in Nashville, Tenn.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Isabella Strahan Undergoes Emergency Surgery Amid Cancer Battle

2

Sister Wives' Garrison Brown Welcomed New Addition Before Death

3

Meri Brown Speaks Out on Death of Kody & Janelle’s Son Garrison at 25

4

Love Is Blind Season 6 Finale: Who Got Married & Who Broke Up

5

Why Vanessa Hudgens is Grateful for Austin Butler Split