TikToker Remi Bader Just Perfectly Captured the Pain of Heartbreak

Remi Bader has reached a heartbreaking life milestone.
The influencer shared in an emotional video that after nearly two years of dating, she and boyfriend Keyveat Postell have broken up.
"Yes guys, I am single," the 28-year-old said in her March 5 TikTok. "This is someone that I thought I was going to marry. This was my best friend. I've never been so close to someone in my life and I really, really just wanted to believe that this was who I would spend the rest of my life with."
Remi, who began dating Keyveat in June 2022, continued, "I know that people go through breakups and it's hard, but if you know me, you know I've never experienced this. This is my first boyfriend—my first boyfriend at 27 and now I'm turning 29 this week."
The TikToker had often posted pics of herself with Keyveat on social media and last shared a photo of the two Feb. 15, showing them on a Valentine's Day date. "How do you have someone that you were with years ago and spent years with this person," she asked, "and then you have to just never see them again and they're out of your life, and you just have to move on?"
But while she's mourning the loss of the relationship, Remi is focusing on moving forward.
"All I can do is keep thinking of the positive, that I never thought that I was capable of being loved and never thought that I could picture kids with anyone or getting married or a future," she expressed. "And for the first time in my life, those were things we spoke about all the time, and I really saw that. And instead of feeling like, 'Well now, that's over and I'll never have that,' I have to believe that I'll have that with someone."
And looking back at her time with Keyveat, Remi has no regrets.
"I learned a lot about myself and that I know that I can give so much love to someone else," she added. "I just want to work on myself right now and find a way back to being happy about myself, like I was for 27 years."
But now that she's experienced heartbreak firsthand, fans shouldn't expect Remi to be handing out breakup advice. "I've never gone through this before and feel pretty clueless," she said, "like I'm learning a new language or something."
Meanwhile, she's leaning on her loved ones, friends and fans for support. "I realize that I am meant to be here and share my story with other people so that they can, I don't know, see that they relate to it or feel like they have a friend on here, or laugh or cry with me," she said. "Yeah, we're going to move on and we're going to do it together."
One of the people who reached out publicly to Remi on social media is Riverdale alum Lili Reinhart, who did have words of advice to share with the TikToker.
"I'm so sorry," the actress commented on her post. "It's so hard to wrap your head around someone being there one day and gone the next. Your heart will heal. Let yourself take the time and don't judge yourself during this process."