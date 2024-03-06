TikToker Remi Bader Just Perfectly Captured the Pain of Heartbreak

Watch : Remi Bader Reveals Wildest Celebrity DMs

Remi Bader has reached a heartbreaking life milestone.

The influencer shared in an emotional video that after nearly two years of dating, she and boyfriend Keyveat Postell have broken up.

"Yes guys, I am single," the 28-year-old said in her March 5 TikTok. "This is someone that I thought I was going to marry. This was my best friend. I've never been so close to someone in my life and I really, really just wanted to believe that this was who I would spend the rest of my life with."

Remi, who began dating Keyveat in June 2022, continued, "I know that people go through breakups and it's hard, but if you know me, you know I've never experienced this. This is my first boyfriend—my first boyfriend at 27 and now I'm turning 29 this week."

The TikToker had often posted pics of herself with Keyveat on social media and last shared a photo of the two Feb. 15, showing them on a Valentine's Day date. "How do you have someone that you were with years ago and spent years with this person," she asked, "and then you have to just never see them again and they're out of your life, and you just have to move on?"