Lindsay Lohan and Husband Bader Shammas’ Rare Date Night Is Better Than Oreos and Peanut Butter

Lindsay Lohan was joined by her husband Bader Shammas for the March 5 premiere of her new film Irish Wish in New York.

By Olivia Evans Mar 06, 2024 5:31 PMTags
Lindsay LohanCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Lindsay Lohan Opens Up About Becoming a Mom & Bringing Her Baby to Set! (Exclusive)

How cute are Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas? The limit does not exist.

After all, the Mean Girls star and her husband turned the premiere of Lindsay's new Netflix romcom Irish Wish into a date night. 

For the night out at the Paris Theater in New York City March 5, Lindsay glowed in a silvery, flowy white gown, paired with a matching white peacoat, a small black bag, and strappy sandal heels. The Parent Trap actress topped off her look with several rings, bracelets, and a gold watch, as well as a gold name necklace that paid homage to her 8-month-old son, Luai. As for Bader, he dressed in a classic black suit and white button-down shirt. 

The couple—who privately got married in 2022—was also joined by Lindsay's brother, Cody Lohan, as well as Ayesha Curry, who costars in the Netflix movie. However, the premiere had the air of a family affair as Lindsay recently revealed that Ayesha and her husband Stephen Curry are Luai's godparents. 

photos
Lindsay Lohan's Pregnancy Photos

And while Lindsay has been busy as of late—including making a cameo in the new Mean Girls movie musical— she's been mostly focused on raising her little one. In fact, motherhood has even influenced the work she'll take on.

"I want to do things my son can see," Lindsay told E! News' Carolina Bermudez during the March 5 broadcast. "But I also want to do things that inspire me. It's a learning process. I'm having a different go at it. Figuring out what I want to do and how I want to do it."

Gotham/GC Images

And in this new chapter, Lindsay is also revisiting a film close to her heart Freaky Friday, with her and Jamie Lee Curtis revealing how they plan to revisit the film in an upcoming sequel. 

Gotham/GC Images

"We want to give the most to all our fans and the people that love the film, and just want to deliver a great performance," she told Entertainment Tonight. "We're both excited."

Lindsay's comeback to the screen in the last year has been exciting, but she's done it all with Bader by her side. Read on for every detail of the couple's sweet romance.

Instagram
July 2023: No parent trap here: Lindsay is a Mom

The Get a Clue actress has given birth to her first baby with Bader, her rep confirmed to E! News. The pair welcomed a baby boy named Luai in Dubai, where they live.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
March 2023: Not Just a Regular Mom, But a Cool Mom

The Life-Size alum announced the beginning of the couple's biggest chapter yet: The journey of parenthood. In a March 14 Instagram post announcing the news, Lindsay wrote that the pair are "blessed and excited" to be welcoming a baby.

Instagram
October 2022: The Limit on Love Does Not Exist

After making her official return to acting, the Falling for Christmas star noted that she had an amazing support system around her—which of course, included Bader.
 

"I have an amazing husband, who's a very calm person," she told Cosmopolitan in October 2022. "Just the best. And my family."
 

As Lindsay put it, she's grateful for the circle of people she has in her life today.
 

"I feel like I have a small group of good friends who are just really good people," she added. "That's the only support that I really need: friends, family, and loved ones."

August 2022: More Than Just Her Luck

A little more than one month after announcing their marriage, the 36-year-old shared a rare glimpse at quality time spent as newlyweds. Alongside an August 23 Instagram photo snapped of the couple in London, Lindsay wrote that she was at the "Home of the queen with my [crown emoji]."

Instagram / Lindsay Lohan
July 2022: Confessions of a Married Queen

Lindsay took fans by surprise when she shared referred to Bader as her "husband" in a sweet dedication posted to social media. (Her rep also confirmed to E! News that the two did indeed tie the knot.

 

"You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time," she wrote, in part, in her July 2 Instagram post. "I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything, every woman should feel like this everyday."

Instagram
November 2021: We’ve Got a Clue

After three years of dating, the Get a Clue star announced her engagement to her boyfriend at the time, Bader, captioning her Instagram post featuring her stunning ring, "My love. My life. My family. My future."
 
Though not much is known about their initial meet cute, Bader resides in Dubai, where Lindsay has also lived for the past few years. According to his Linkedin profile at the time of their engagement, Bader worked as an assistant vice president at Credit Suisse.

