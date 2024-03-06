Lindsay Lohan and Husband Bader Shammas’ Rare Date Night Is Better Than Oreos and Peanut Butter

Watch : Lindsay Lohan Opens Up About Becoming a Mom & Bringing Her Baby to Set! (Exclusive)

How cute are Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas? The limit does not exist.

After all, the Mean Girls star and her husband turned the premiere of Lindsay's new Netflix romcom Irish Wish into a date night.

For the night out at the Paris Theater in New York City March 5, Lindsay glowed in a silvery, flowy white gown, paired with a matching white peacoat, a small black bag, and strappy sandal heels. The Parent Trap actress topped off her look with several rings, bracelets, and a gold watch, as well as a gold name necklace that paid homage to her 8-month-old son, Luai. As for Bader, he dressed in a classic black suit and white button-down shirt.

The couple—who privately got married in 2022—was also joined by Lindsay's brother, Cody Lohan, as well as Ayesha Curry, who costars in the Netflix movie. However, the premiere had the air of a family affair as Lindsay recently revealed that Ayesha and her husband Stephen Curry are Luai's godparents.