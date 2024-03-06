Lindsay Lohan and Husband Bader Shammas’ Rare Date Night Is Better Than Oreos and Peanut Butter

How cute are Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas? The limit does not exist.
After all, the Mean Girls star and her husband turned the premiere of Lindsay's new Netflix romcom Irish Wish into a date night.
For the night out at the Paris Theater in New York City March 5, Lindsay glowed in a silvery, flowy white gown, paired with a matching white peacoat, a small black bag, and strappy sandal heels. The Parent Trap actress topped off her look with several rings, bracelets, and a gold watch, as well as a gold name necklace that paid homage to her 8-month-old son, Luai. As for Bader, he dressed in a classic black suit and white button-down shirt.
The couple—who privately got married in 2022—was also joined by Lindsay's brother, Cody Lohan, as well as Ayesha Curry, who costars in the Netflix movie. However, the premiere had the air of a family affair as Lindsay recently revealed that Ayesha and her husband Stephen Curry are Luai's godparents.
And while Lindsay has been busy as of late—including making a cameo in the new Mean Girls movie musical— she's been mostly focused on raising her little one. In fact, motherhood has even influenced the work she'll take on.
"I want to do things my son can see," Lindsay told E! News' Carolina Bermudez during the March 5 broadcast. "But I also want to do things that inspire me. It's a learning process. I'm having a different go at it. Figuring out what I want to do and how I want to do it."
And in this new chapter, Lindsay is also revisiting a film close to her heart Freaky Friday, with her and Jamie Lee Curtis revealing how they plan to revisit the film in an upcoming sequel.
"We want to give the most to all our fans and the people that love the film, and just want to deliver a great performance," she told Entertainment Tonight. "We're both excited."
Lindsay's comeback to the screen in the last year has been exciting, but she's done it all with Bader by her side. Read on for every detail of the couple's sweet romance.