Kristen Stewart Wears Her Riskiest Look Yet With NSFW Bodysuit

Kristen Stewart left little to the imagination in a high-cut bodysuit with a backless design while attending the Los Angeles premiere of her new film, Love Lies Bleeding.

By Alyssa Morin Mar 06, 2024 6:22 PMTags
Fashion 2024Red CarpetPremieresKristen StewartE! Insider
Watch: Kristen Stewart Channels Iconic Princess Diana Look

It might still be winter, but Kristen Stewart just turned up the heat with her latest look.

While attending the Los Angeles premiere of her new film Love Lies Bleeding, the 33-year-old turned heads in her most daring outfit to date. At the March 5 event, the Twilight alum ditched the pants for a black bodysuit that left little to the imagination.

In fact, Kristen's NFSW lingerie look by Cosabella not only featured a sexy backless design but the front consisted of a square neckline with a plunging deep V cut at the bottom. She accessorized with a slightly oversized black blazer, sheer tights and Chanel pumps.

As for her glam? The Spencer star opted for a smoky eye with barely-there makeup. She also showcased her new micro bangs, which had a textured, lived-in finish, while the rest of her hair was done up in a half up, half down style.

photos
Kristen Stewart's Most Badass Moments

Although Kristen has never shied away from experimenting with her fashion, she's upped the ante as of late.

For instance, she made temperatures rise with her Rolling Stone cover in February, going braless in a black leather vest and wearing tighty whities that she boldly stuck her hand in.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Despite stirring controversy over the risqué cover, she explained why she felt empowered to do it.

"I just felt like it was fun," she told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published March 5. "I just wanted to make pictures that I would have taped to my ceiling as a teenager."

Keep reading to see all of her fierce fashion moments over the years.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Business Casual

For the 2022 Oscars, Kristen skipped the dress for a sleek co-ord set.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Radiant in Red 

For the 2019 Venice Film Festival, K. Stew wowed in a reddish-pink gown.

Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

Preppy With a Twist

The Love Lies Bleeding star gave her tweed dress an edgy vibe with her biker boots and textured hairdo.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Logomania

The actress made a statement with her Chanel-logo two-piece at the Sundance Film Festival 2024.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Modern Glamour

The Spencer star was dressed like Hollywood royalty at the U.K. premiere of the Princess Diana biopic. 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Bronze & Electric

Kristen stuns at Paris Fashion Week for the Chanel Haute Couture Show in 2019, wearing a two-toned tweed blazer paired with a bronze-ombré glow from her cuffed, straight cut trousers.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Sexy and Sparkley

Karl Lagerfeld's muse wore a Chanel gown to the premiere of Personal Shopper. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
New Do, New Me

Kristen premiered her shaved head at a screening of Personal Shopper sporting a A.L.C. top and Sally LaPointe pants.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Cold Sholder

The actress wore an all black Roberto Cavalli dress with a cut-out shoulder detail to the 2016 Elle Women in Hollywood Event.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Brilliant Blazer

The Oscar-nominated star steps out for the New York Film Festival party for Certain Women, presented by RUFFINO, in an Sandro blazer.

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images
Sparkling in Venice

Kristen stunned in a glittering Chanel fall 2015 Couture dress at the 2015 Venice Film Festivbal.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Flower Power

The Happiest Season star rocked a black, floral-printed Zuhair Murad Resort 2016 romper at the L.A. premiere of American Ultra.

Araya Diaz/WireImage
Show Tealer

Kristen sported a teal Self Portrait top and some point kicks at the 2015 Clouds of Sils Maria screening.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Cool & Collected

K. Stew arrived to the Chanel Couture show wearing a cool white mini dress with her wavy short locks.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Black Out

The Twilight alum suited up in an all-black ensemble at Stella McCartney's 2015 fashion show.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Channeling Chanel

Kristen upped the edge-meets-elegance factor at the 2014 Hollywood Film Awards red carpet, wearing a retro Chanel design with a beaded net bodice.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for AFI
Dark Magic

Again in Chanel, she embraced the sheer-overlay trend with a monochromatic, floral-print frock by the A-list designer.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Crisscross

K.Stew worked a crisscross patterned J. Mendel design at the Camp X-Ray NYC premiere in 2014.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Yes She Cannes

The actress sported a Chanel Couture jumpsuit at the Cannes premiere of Clouds of Slis Maria in 2014.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Edgy Chic

And she's back to Chanel Couture! Kristen stunned in edgy feathered and beaded dress by the label at the 2014 Met Gala.  

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Shorts Couture

K.Stew is a major Chanel fan, and showed her loyalty at the label's  2013 Paris Fashion Week show, wearing a white Chanel jacket, black shorts and leather gloves.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for KCA
Keep it Short

K.Stew rocked the purple carpet at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in a blue shorts ensemble by Osman Yousefzada.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
Bold Beauty

In 2012, Kristen hit the red carpet for The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 in a bold black and white number by Julien Macdonald.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Molto Bella

The Twilight star looks angelic in a feminine yet sexy Reem Acra Couture gown featuring layers of tulle and delicate embroidery. Fred Leighton diamond jewelry completed her alluring look.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Barely There

Whoa! The On The Road star rocks barely there Erdem dress.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Blue Lace

Though lace isn't her usual thing, the 2012 Kids' Choice Awards winner works it in a long-sleeved, leg-baring Stella McCartney dress and electric blue Barbara Bui pumps to match. 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Wild Side

Back at Paris Fashion Week in 2012, K.Stew works a Louis Vuitton leopard-print mini.

Dave M. Benett/Getty Images
Little Black Gown

K.Stew is glam and confident in a Roberto Cavalli sparkly black gown with a leather belt, black peep-toe heels and a fabulous ponytail at the Breaking Dawn: Part 1 London premiere.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Gettin' Leggy

The actress works her glamorous side at the Breaking Dawn premiere in a dark indigo J. Mendel column gown with a sequin pattern and high slit.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Between the Lines

Looking more confident than ever, K.Stew steps out for the Tonight Show in a blue and black Monique Lhuillier mini and black peep-toe heels.

photos
View More Photos From Kristen Stewart's Best Looks
Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!