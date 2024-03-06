Kristen Stewart Wears Her Riskiest Look Yet With NSFW Bodysuit

Watch : Kristen Stewart Channels Iconic Princess Diana Look

It might still be winter, but Kristen Stewart just turned up the heat with her latest look.

While attending the Los Angeles premiere of her new film Love Lies Bleeding, the 33-year-old turned heads in her most daring outfit to date. At the March 5 event, the Twilight alum ditched the pants for a black bodysuit that left little to the imagination.

In fact, Kristen's NFSW lingerie look by Cosabella not only featured a sexy backless design but the front consisted of a square neckline with a plunging deep V cut at the bottom. She accessorized with a slightly oversized black blazer, sheer tights and Chanel pumps.

As for her glam? The Spencer star opted for a smoky eye with barely-there makeup. She also showcased her new micro bangs, which had a textured, lived-in finish, while the rest of her hair was done up in a half up, half down style.