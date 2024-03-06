Kristen Stewart Wears Her Riskiest Look Yet With NSFW Bodysuit

It might still be winter, but Kristen Stewart just turned up the heat with her latest look.
While attending the Los Angeles premiere of her new film Love Lies Bleeding, the 33-year-old turned heads in her most daring outfit to date. At the March 5 event, the Twilight alum ditched the pants for a black bodysuit that left little to the imagination.
In fact, Kristen's NFSW lingerie look by Cosabella not only featured a sexy backless design but the front consisted of a square neckline with a plunging deep V cut at the bottom. She accessorized with a slightly oversized black blazer, sheer tights and Chanel pumps.
As for her glam? The Spencer star opted for a smoky eye with barely-there makeup. She also showcased her new micro bangs, which had a textured, lived-in finish, while the rest of her hair was done up in a half up, half down style.
Although Kristen has never shied away from experimenting with her fashion, she's upped the ante as of late.
For instance, she made temperatures rise with her Rolling Stone cover in February, going braless in a black leather vest and wearing tighty whities that she boldly stuck her hand in.
Despite stirring controversy over the risqué cover, she explained why she felt empowered to do it.
"I just felt like it was fun," she told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published March 5. "I just wanted to make pictures that I would have taped to my ceiling as a teenager."
Keep reading to see all of her fierce fashion moments over the years.