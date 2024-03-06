Celebrate National Dress Day with Lulus’ Buy 3-Get-1 Free Sale, Featuring Picks as Low as $19

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It's National Dress Day and that means dresses are a must. And not just any dresses, we're talking cute dresses. There's no greater feeling than walking around in a dress that makes you feel flirty and confident. Not jazzed about the dresses in your closet? Well, you're in luck. Lulus is continuing their Buy 3-Get-1 Free sale and there are hundreds of styles to choose from. That means, your fourth dress (of equal or lesser value) costs zero dollars. You're scoring four dresses for the price of three, and that includes casual and formal wear. And, since Lulus' dresses are already on sale, we're talking about cute and chic styles that are as low as $19.

But, that's not all. If you're new to Lulus, you can use exclusive E! Code E20LULUS to save an extra 20% on your first purchase (and that includes already discounted items). All you have to do is create a Lulus account, enter the code, and you should see the savings appear in your cart. Speaking of carts, the same goes for the Buy 3-Get-1 sale, you'll see the free dress deal in your cart. These styles are perfect for day or night, and come in a variety of prints, solids, lengths, and more.

You can score a twirly ribbed skater dress for just $20 (originally $39) or a striking two-piece sweater dress for just $25 (originally $89). There's even a ribbed bodycon dress that fits like a glove for $19. But you won't want to wait, these bestsellers are selling out fast. Scroll down, add to cart, make it three and you get one free…or get six and get two free…or get nine and get three free…you get it.