Celebrate National Dress Day with Lulus’ Buy 3-Get-1 Free Sale, Featuring Picks as Low as $19

It's National Dress Day and that means dresses are a must. And not just any dresses, we're talking cute dresses. There's no greater feeling than walking around in a dress that makes you feel flirty and confident. Not jazzed about the dresses in your closet? Well, you're in luck. Lulus is continuing their Buy 3-Get-1 Free sale and there are hundreds of styles to choose from. That means, your fourth dress (of equal or lesser value) costs zero dollars. You're scoring four dresses for the price of three, and that includes casual and formal wear. And, since Lulus' dresses are already on sale, we're talking about cute and chic styles that are as low as $19.
But, that's not all. If you're new to Lulus, you can use exclusive E! Code E20LULUS to save an extra 20% on your first purchase (and that includes already discounted items). All you have to do is create a Lulus account, enter the code, and you should see the savings appear in your cart. Speaking of carts, the same goes for the Buy 3-Get-1 sale, you'll see the free dress deal in your cart. These styles are perfect for day or night, and come in a variety of prints, solids, lengths, and more.
You can score a twirly ribbed skater dress for just $20 (originally $39) or a striking two-piece sweater dress for just $25 (originally $89). There's even a ribbed bodycon dress that fits like a glove for $19. But you won't want to wait, these bestsellers are selling out fast. Scroll down, add to cart, make it three and you get one free…or get six and get two free…or get nine and get three free…you get it.
Fit and Fair Olive Green Ribbed Knit Long Sleeve Skater Dress
You'll want to twirl and spin multiple times in this cute skater dress. It features a rounded neckline and a ribbed knit material that hugs your curves, and it's available in a few colors. One fan reported, "I LOVE this dress! This is perfect for work, after work cocktails, weekend errands, taking pictures in a wildflower field, and just about any event."
Romance Abounds Navy Swiss Dot Puff Sleeve A-Line Midi Dress
Chic and romantic, this midi dress is party-ready. Featuring a Swiss dot pattern, sweetheart bodice, and puffed sleeves, you'll be ready for any kind of event. One shopper noted, "This is my perfect dress. It's cute and classy and can be worn for multiple occasions."
The Best Yet Black Ribbed Bodycon Sweater Dress
Everyone needs this black ribbed bodycon sweater dress in their wardrobe. You can dress it up with some jewelry accents, dress it down with some sneakers, layer it with a blazer, top it off with a jean jacket, it's versatile and classy for anything.
Romantic Presence Navy Blue Pleated Strapless Maxi Dress
You'll fall in love with this strapless maxi dress in a second. With a sweetheart neckline, flowy skirt, and a strapless bodice (with no-slip strips and supportive side boning) that will keep you supported, you'll be ready to dance all night long.
Forever Your Girl Slate Blue Satin Bodycon Dress
Available in mauve, slate blue, white, and magenta, this satin bodycon dress made one reviewer rave, "Fits perfectly and made me feel beautiful." It's available in sizing from XX-Small to 3X, and you just need to add three more dresses to get one free.
Farah Mauve Print Midi Wrap Dress
Delicate and dainty, this midi dress is "the type of dress that would look good on everyone," according to one reviewer. There's flutter sleeves, a wrap design, and cute polka dots that elevate the look. It's available in sizing from XX-Small to X-Large and even comes in black.
Set for Sweetness Burgundy Two-Piece Sweater Dress
Wear it together or wear them separately, this two piece sweater dress will still come with compliments. Featuring a cozy cropped cardigan and a figure-hugging skirt, it can dress up or down for a sophisticated vibe.
Tea Reader Black Sweater Dress
Cowl neck, fitted sleeves, and a relaxed bodice combine to bring you the perfect staple dress. It's available in five colors and one fan reported, "Casual, cute, comfy, warm, and very stylish," and another commented that it's also maternity-friendly.
Heart of Marigold Navy Blue Floral Print Wrap Maxi Dress
Available in prints or solids, this wrap maxi dress is one that you'll want to wear on repeat. Pair it with booties and a jean jacket in the fall or sandals and a wide brim hat in the summer, and you're all set.
Tier to Please Dark Teal Puff Sleeve Swiss Dot Midi Dress
Be the hero of your story in this midi dress. It's romantic and elegant with puffed sleeves, a tiered skirt, and a flirty side slit. One shopper raved, "Received lots of compliments, material is stretchy but form fitting, loved it," and another reported that it's perfect for wedding season.
Tell You I Love You Black Floral Print Twist-Front Mini Dress
With a black and white floral design, flowy sleeves, and a V-neckline, this mini dress can transition from day to night in a snap. This European reviewer noted, "The style and material make it look like a high-end piece! I'm from Italy - the world's fashion capital - and I am impressed!"
Reinette Navy Blue Midi Dress
Turn heads in this sleek midi dress. Reviewers rave that it's super cute and even comfortable, and "it looks nice for all occasions." It's available in 6 colors, and if you buy three more, one will be free.
