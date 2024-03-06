Why Vanessa Hudgens Says She’s Grateful for Austin Butler Split

Vanessa Hudgens shares how her relationship with Austin Butler would “catapult” her into the arms of husband Cole Tucker.

By Brahmjot Kaur Mar 06, 2024 4:18 PMTags
BreakupsVanessa HudgensPodcastCouplesCelebritiesAustin ButlerPodcasts
Watch: Why Austin Butler Didn’t Credit Ex Vanessa Hudgens With Inspiring Elvis Role

Vanessa Hudgens is glad she went her own way.

The High School Musical alum reflected on her nine-year relationship with ex Austin Butler while sharing how she feels her past romances ultimately brought her to husband Cole Tucker.

"I feel like so much of my character was built from my breakups," Vanessa explained on the She Pivots podcast's March 6 episode. "My last breakup had really catapulted me into a very, very special place."

"It pushed me to the right person, which I'm so grateful for," she continued, adding of Cole, "He is just the most supportive, real, understanding human being that I've ever met."

Vanessa and Austin broke up after nearly a decade together in early 2020. And since then, the former couple appear to have found what they'd been looking for. The Elvis star began dating model Kaia Gerber in 2022, while the Spring Breakers actress tied the knot with Cole in Tulum, Mexico, in December.

photos
Friendly Celebrity Exes

And ahead of the nuptials, the 35-year-old admitted the planning process was overwhelming—in the best possible way.

"It is so much," she told E! News in November. "So many things to decide on. And it's hard for me because I love so many different styles."

And ultimately, the planning process worked out as she and the baseball player were absolutely soaring, flying after their wedding.

Lia Toby/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Meri Brown Speaks Out on Death of Kody & Janelle’s Son Garrison at 25

2

Isabella Strahan Undergoes Emergency Surgery Amid Cancer Battle

3

Love Is Blind Season 6 Finale: Who Got Married & Who Broke Up

"It was genuinely the most magical weekend of my life," Vanessa told Vogue in December. "I am so grateful that we got to have a private wedding, and it helped that I took everyone's phones away. It was amazing because at the dinner, I would look around and everyone was talking to each other—our family and friend groups coming together and creating real relationships that I know they're going to invest real time into."

She added, "I couldn't have dreamt it to be any better."

Keep reading to relive some of Cole and Vanessa's fairytale love story.

Instagram
February 2021: Instagram Official

Vanessa shared her first Instagram photo with Cole on Valentine's Day 2021, three months after the two sparked romance rumors with a romantic dinner date in Los Angeles. She captioned the pic, "It's you, it's me, it's us. @cotuck."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
November 2021: Tick, Tick... Boom! Premiere at AFI Fest

The couple made their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of the film, starring Vanessa, at 2021 AFI Fest in Hollywood, Calif.

November 2021: Tick, Tick... Boom! Premiere in NYC

The two attended the premiere of the Netflix movie in New York City.

Instagram
February 2022: Valentine's Day

"Happy vday from us crazies," Vanessa captioned this Instagram pic.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for SiriusXM
February 2022: John Mayer Concert

The two watched John Mayer perform at Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium for SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia
February 2022: SAG Awards

The pair walked the carpet at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Santa Monica, Calif.

Instagram

April 2022: MLB Opening Day

"Happy opening day my [king]," Vanessa captioned this Instagram tribute to her partner, a Pittsburgh Pirates player at the time, which she shared on the MLB's opening day in 2022.

instagram.com/vanessahudgens

September 2022: Play Ball

The actress appeared with her partner on the baseball field.

instagram.com/vanessahudgens
October 2022: Happy Halloween

"Happy Halloween from Sting and Miss Argentina," Vanessa captioned this Instagram pic.

instagram.com/vanessahudgens
December 2022: Holiday Spirit

"Merry af," Vanessa captioned this Instagram photo.

Instagram

February 2023: Engaged

Vanessa and Cole confirmed their engagement on Feb. 9, sharing a picture of the actress rocking some bling on her wedding ring finger. "YES," the Instagram post read. "We couldn't be happier."

Instagram/Cole Tucker

May 2023: Wedding Planning

Vanessa joked about eloping with Cole after running into roadblocks during the wedding planning process. "Finding a venue is tough," she admitted on The Drew Barrymore Show. "I kind of just want to elope. I'm lost, I don't know."

Instagram/Cole Tucker

December 2023: I Do

The couple tied the knot on Dec. 2, 2023 in Tulum, Mexico. The 100-guest ceremony was attended by family and close friends, including Sarah Hyland and Alexandra Shipp—who sereved as bridesmaids—as well as Vanessa's former High School Musical costars Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel.

Instagram/Cole Tucker

December 2023: The Start of Something New

Cole celebrated Vanessa's first birthday as a married woman with a romantic tribute reading, "Happy birthday to my wife!!!!!!"

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Meri Brown Speaks Out on Death of Kody & Janelle’s Son Garrison at 25

2

Isabella Strahan Undergoes Emergency Surgery Amid Cancer Battle

3

Love Is Blind Season 6 Finale: Who Got Married & Who Broke Up

4

Love Is Blind’s Jess Dated This Netflix Star After Jimmy

5
Exclusive

Love Is Blind's Chelsea Shares What Wasn't Shown With Jimmy