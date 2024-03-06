Noor Alfallah Experienced Life-Threatening Complication Before Welcoming Baby With Al Pacino

Noor Alfallah is detailing the scary experience she had during her pregnancy.
The producer, who welcomed son Roman with Al Pacino in June, told Vogue Arabia that before giving birth, she was diagnosed with a rare, life-threatening condition called HELLP syndrome.
HELLP—which stands for Hemolysis, Elevated Liver enzyme levels, and Low Platelet—can affect pregnant people and cause complications like high blood pressure, liver dysfunction and blood problems, according to Yale Medicine. And for Alfallah, Vogue Arabia notes, it included being hooked up to magnesium bags, having a low platelet count and being unable to be alone with her newborn for a few days after his birth out of fear she could seizure.
At the same time, the 30-year-old was adapting life as a new mom and dealing with the media attention surrounding her romance with Pacino.
"When I look back on it now," she told the magazine in an interview published March 6, "I wish I could have enjoyed my pregnancy more."
Now, eight months later, Alfallah has been taking in all the firsts that come with her new chapter.
"Becoming a mom–to be honest–it's greater than I ever could imagine," she shared. "Roman has just been the greatest gift from God, a thousand times better than what I ever thought he would be. Every day I look at him, I just know I'm so blessed. I say 'Mashallah,' because I'm a little superstitious. Even when I got into Sundance–'Mashallah.' Or, we're going to get into Cannes. 'Inshallah.'"
Baby Roman is Pacino's first child with Alfallah and his fourth child overall—with the Oscar winner, 83, also being dad to daughter Julie, 34, as well as twins Anton and Olivia, 23, from previous relationships.
In fact, Alfallah also shared insight into her first meeting with Pacino.
"I thought it was cool," she recalled. "I thought, wow, that's Al Pacino. I went to film school, so I wasn't dumb about who he was. He's a very talented and unique person. But I had no intention of thinking like, oh, he is going to be my son's father one day."
Alfallah added the pair wouldn't see each other again for a full year—when they ran into each other at a restaurant—and that they later became friends as they watched movies and spent time together during the coronavirus pandemic. As she put it, "I guess, it just became something more."
