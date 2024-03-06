Noor Alfallah Experienced Life-Threatening Complication Before Welcoming Baby With Al Pacino

Watch : Al Pacino Welcomes First Baby With Girlfriend at Age 83

Noor Alfallah is detailing the scary experience she had during her pregnancy.

The producer, who welcomed son Roman with Al Pacino in June, told Vogue Arabia that before giving birth, she was diagnosed with a rare, life-threatening condition called HELLP syndrome.

HELLP—which stands for Hemolysis, Elevated Liver enzyme levels, and Low Platelet—can affect pregnant people and cause complications like high blood pressure, liver dysfunction and blood problems, according to Yale Medicine. And for Alfallah, Vogue Arabia notes, it included being hooked up to magnesium bags, having a low platelet count and being unable to be alone with her newborn for a few days after his birth out of fear she could seizure.

At the same time, the 30-year-old was adapting life as a new mom and dealing with the media attention surrounding her romance with Pacino.

"When I look back on it now," she told the magazine in an interview published March 6, "I wish I could have enjoyed my pregnancy more."