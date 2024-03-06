Sister Wives' Garrison Brown Welcomed New Addition Days Before His Death

Days before Sister Wives' Kody Brown and Janelle Brown announced that their son Garrison Brown had died, the 25-year-old welcomed a new addition to his home.

Sister Wives star Garrison Brown saved a life just days before his death.

The son of Kody Brown and ex Janelle Brown, who died March 4 at age 25, shared on social media he'd added a new four-legged member to his family.

"Newest edition to my home, Ms Buttons," Garrison wrote on Instagram Feb. 28, alongside photos of the cat. "She's 9 years old and was on the line for euthanasia but my savior complex couldn't suffice. #crazycatlady"

Ms Buttons joins Garrison's other cats Patches O'Houlihan and Catthew, both of whom he adopted in 2022.

Garrison, one of Janelle and Kody's six kids together, died late March 4 at his home in Arizona. The cause of his death was not revealed.

Following the news, Janelle and Kody—who ended their polygamous relationship after more than 30 years together—paid tribute to their late son.

Celebrity Deaths: 2024's Fallen Stars

"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," Janelle wrote on her Instagram March 5. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him."

Instagram / Garrison Brown

She continued, "His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

Instagram / Garrison Brown

In addition, other members of the Brown family—which includes Kody's exes Meri Brown and Christine Brown, wife Robyn Brown and his 18 kids—expressed their grief. Meri reposted the family's statement along with the message, "Garrison, you are loved and will be missed!"

Instagram / Garrison Brown

Also sharing the statement, Kody and Christine's daughter Mykelti Padron simply wrote, "I love you bro." 

Read on to learn more about the Brown family:

Instagram

Logan Taylor Brown

Born May 21, 1994, Logan is the oldest son of Kody Brown and Janelle Brown. He is also the eldest child of 18 in Kody's entire brood.

After graduating with a master's degree in business administration from the University of Nevada in 2020, he married Michelle Petty two years later.

Instagram

Aspyn Kristin Thompson (née Brown)

Aspyn is the oldest child of Kody and Christine Brown. She was born on March 14, 1995.

Also a University of Nevada alum, Aspyn tied the knot with Mitch Thompson in 2018. 

Instagram

Leon "Leo" Brown

Born on July 29, 1995, Leon is the only child of Kody and Meri Brown.

In 2020, Leon came out as transgender, sharing that they were previously "socialized as a girl."

"I was pretty young & unfortunately i grew up in a context that was incredibly gendered & restrictive," Leon—who also goes by "Leo"—wrote on Instagram. "and here’s the thing, i’m finally ready to share my favorite self with the world. and that self is incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic."

Leon married Audrey Kiss in 2020 at a Colorado courthouse wedding.

Instagram

Mykelti Ann Padron (née Brown)

The second of Kody and Christine's children, Mykelti was born on June 9, 1996.

She married Antonio "Tony" Padron in 2016 in a wedding ceremony documented on Sister Wives. The couple are parents to daughter Avalon and twin sons Archer and Ace.

Instagram

Madison Rose Brush (née Brown)

Janelle gave birth to Madison—her second child with Kody—on Nov. 3, 1995.

After studying at Utah State University, Madison married Caleb Brush in 2016. The pair share kids Axel, Evangalynn and Josephine.

Instagram

Hunter Elias Brown

Janelle and Kody welcomed Hunter—their third child together—on Feb. 9, 1997.

Hunter graduated from the United States Air Force Academy in 2020, before studying nursing at Johns Hopkins University.

Instagram

Paedon Rex Brown

Kristine gave birth to her and Kody's third child together on Aug. 7, 1998.

Instagram

Robert Garrison Brown

Born Oct. 31, 1998, Garrison was Kody and Janelle's third youngest child together. He died on March 5, 2024 at age 25.

Instagram

David "Dayton" Preston Brown

Dayton is the oldest child of Kody's fourth wife Robyn Brown from her past marriage with Preston Jessop. He was adopted into the family in 2015, five years after Robyn spiritually married Kody.

In 2014, Kody legally divorced his first wife Meri so he could marry Robyn and officially adopt Dayton as his son. 

Instagram

Gabriel Winn Brown

Nicknamed Gabe, the fifth child of Kody and Janelle was born on Oct. 11, 2001. 

Instagram

Gwendlyn Genielle Queiroz (née Brown)

Kody and Christine welcomed their fourth child on Oct. 15, 2001.

Gwendlyn tied the knot with Beatriz Queiroz in 2023.

Instagram

Aurora Alice Brown

Aurora is the second oldest child of Robyn. She was legally adopted by Kody in 2015 after he married Robyn the prior year.

Instagram

Ysabel Paige Brown

Kody and Christine welcomed their fifth child together on June 13, 2003.

Her struggles with scoliosis has been documented on Sister Wives.

Instagram

Breanna Rose Brown

Breanna is Robyn's third child from her marriage to Preston. After Robyn married Kody, Breanna and her older siblings were legally adopted into the family.

Instagram

Savanah Brown

Kody and Janelle welcomed their youngest child together on Dec. 7, 2004.

Instagram

Truely Grace Brown

Born on April 13, 2010, Truely is the youngest child of Kody and Christine.

Instagram

Solomon Kody Brown

Kody and Robyn welcomed their second youngest son on Oct. 27, 2011.

Instagram

Ariella Mae Brown

Born on Jan. 10, 2016, Ariella is the youngest daughter of Kody and Robyn. She is also the youngest child of 18 in the entire Brown family.

