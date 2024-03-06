Sister Wives' Garrison Brown Welcomed New Addition Days Before His Death

Sister Wives star Garrison Brown saved a life just days before his death.
The son of Kody Brown and ex Janelle Brown, who died March 4 at age 25, shared on social media he'd added a new four-legged member to his family.
"Newest edition to my home, Ms Buttons," Garrison wrote on Instagram Feb. 28, alongside photos of the cat. "She's 9 years old and was on the line for euthanasia but my savior complex couldn't suffice. #crazycatlady"
Ms Buttons joins Garrison's other cats Patches O'Houlihan and Catthew, both of whom he adopted in 2022.
Garrison, one of Janelle and Kody's six kids together, died late March 4 at his home in Arizona. The cause of his death was not revealed.
Following the news, Janelle and Kody—who ended their polygamous relationship after more than 30 years together—paid tribute to their late son.
"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," Janelle wrote on her Instagram March 5. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him."
She continued, "His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."
In addition, other members of the Brown family—which includes Kody's exes Meri Brown and Christine Brown, wife Robyn Brown and his 18 kids—expressed their grief. Meri reposted the family's statement along with the message, "Garrison, you are loved and will be missed!"
Also sharing the statement, Kody and Christine's daughter Mykelti Padron simply wrote, "I love you bro."
