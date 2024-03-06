Sister Wives' Garrison Brown Welcomed New Addition Days Before His Death

Watch : Sister Wives' Garrison Brown Dead at 25

Sister Wives star Garrison Brown saved a life just days before his death.

The son of Kody Brown and ex Janelle Brown, who died March 4 at age 25, shared on social media he'd added a new four-legged member to his family.

"Newest edition to my home, Ms Buttons," Garrison wrote on Instagram Feb. 28, alongside photos of the cat. "She's 9 years old and was on the line for euthanasia but my savior complex couldn't suffice. #crazycatlady"

Ms Buttons joins Garrison's other cats Patches O'Houlihan and Catthew, both of whom he adopted in 2022.

Garrison, one of Janelle and Kody's six kids together, died late March 4 at his home in Arizona. The cause of his death was not revealed.

Following the news, Janelle and Kody—who ended their polygamous relationship after more than 30 years together—paid tribute to their late son.