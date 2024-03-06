Michael Strahan’s Daughter Isabella Undergoes Emergency Surgery After Hospitalization Amid Cancer Battle

Watch : Isabella Strahan Details “Horrible” First Round of Chemotherapy

This wasn't the health update Isabella Strahan was hoping to share.

Michael Strahan's 19-year-old daughter, who is currently getting treatment for brain cancer, recently underwent emergency surgery after several unexpected trips to the hospital.

"I've just been getting a lot of fevers," she explained in a YouTube video March 5. "If you get a fever over 100.4, you have to go in."

After three days in the hospital, a blood transfusion and an MRI, Isabella was discharged—only to find herself back in the hospital less than 12 hours later.

"I catfished everyone," she joked. "I got a fever of 102 and had to come back in. So we're trying to figure out what's wrong but no one can find out what's wrong."

"This is the worst fever I think I've had," Isabella, whose twin is Sophia, continued. "I don't feel as horrible as I did the first time. I just have a really bad headache so I thought nothing of it and now we're in the ER."