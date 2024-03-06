Michael Strahan’s Daughter Isabella Undergoes Emergency Surgery After Hospitalization Amid Cancer Battle

This wasn't the health update Isabella Strahan was hoping to share.
Michael Strahan's 19-year-old daughter, who is currently getting treatment for brain cancer, recently underwent emergency surgery after several unexpected trips to the hospital.
"I've just been getting a lot of fevers," she explained in a YouTube video March 5. "If you get a fever over 100.4, you have to go in."
After three days in the hospital, a blood transfusion and an MRI, Isabella was discharged—only to find herself back in the hospital less than 12 hours later.
"I catfished everyone," she joked. "I got a fever of 102 and had to come back in. So we're trying to figure out what's wrong but no one can find out what's wrong."
"This is the worst fever I think I've had," Isabella, whose twin is Sophia, continued. "I don't feel as horrible as I did the first time. I just have a really bad headache so I thought nothing of it and now we're in the ER."
And the night didn't end the way she had hoped.
"I have surgery last minute now to drain fluid from the back of my head," she shared in her vlog. "So they're just going to stick a needle in my head and drain it."
"I'll be under anesthesia," she added, "but still very comma very, no comma not what I planned to do because I didn't plan on coming back to the hospital."
After sharing her medulloblastoma—a malignant brain tumor—diagnosis in October, Isabella has taken fans inside her cancer battle through a series of vlogs, including her first round of chemotherapy.
"The first week in the hospital was horrible," she said in a Feb. 21 video. "The first day was fine, I could still eat. But it just felt weird getting, I don't know, you don't really think you're going to get like poison put through your body. I don't know, not fun. I'm very achy now."
"It felt like someone had just like ripped every single one of my teeth out," she continued, "and just set back in my mouth with no medicine. I basically couldn't drink water, definitely there were tears over this jaw pain."
But through it all, she has her unwavering support system.
"In a lot of ways, I'm the luckiest man in the world because I've got an amazing daughter," dad Michael told Good Morning America's Robin Roberts in January. "I know she's going through it, but I know that we're never given more than we can handle."
