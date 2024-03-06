Travis Kelce Details Reuniting With Taylor Swift During Trip to Australia

Watch : How Taylor Swift Helped Travis Kelce Become a "Different Man"

Travis Kelce was on a fever dream high during his trip to Australia.

In fact, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared every detail from his recent visit to see his girlfriend Taylor Swift perform at the Eras Tour in Sydney late last month—which also included a trip to the city's zoo.

"It's a wild ride but I will tell you this, Australia did not disappoint," Travis told his brother Jason Kelce during the March 6 episode of their New Heights podcast."It was amazing over there. I only went to Sydney—it was a beautiful city."

And while Taylor's guy on the Chiefs had a marvelous time, it wasn't without dodging the vultures circling dark clouds.

"When I landed in Australia and—seeing all the cameras," Travis added of the heightened paparazzi during his trip—especially while the couple visited the zoo. "There were full-on helicopters just flying around. Yeah they helicopter'ed us—well not us, Taylor. This is all because Taylor is the biggest and the best thing possible."