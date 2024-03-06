Travis Kelce Details Reuniting With Taylor Swift During Trip to Australia

Travis Kelce was on a fever dream high during his trip to Australia.
In fact, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared every detail from his recent visit to see his girlfriend Taylor Swift perform at the Eras Tour in Sydney late last month—which also included a trip to the city's zoo.
"It's a wild ride but I will tell you this, Australia did not disappoint," Travis told his brother Jason Kelce during the March 6 episode of their New Heights podcast."It was amazing over there. I only went to Sydney—it was a beautiful city."
And while Taylor's guy on the Chiefs had a marvelous time, it wasn't without dodging the vultures circling dark clouds.
"When I landed in Australia and—seeing all the cameras," Travis added of the heightened paparazzi during his trip—especially while the couple visited the zoo. "There were full-on helicopters just flying around. Yeah they helicopter'ed us—well not us, Taylor. This is all because Taylor is the biggest and the best thing possible."
But even if the duo was under scrutiny, Travis seems to handle it beautifully. He also enjoyed seeing a plethora of animals with his girlfriend—including a rhino, koala and some "pretty sweet" kangaroos—on top of attending the Feb. 23 Eras Tour show.
"It was fun and then we got to enjoy the Taylor Swift show," Travis—who was joined by pal Ross Travis for his trip—continued. "Sydney did not disappoint. I'm pretty sure the crowds over there—they were just, like, a little bit louder than the Argentininian crowd and I was not expecting that because Argentina was f--cking loud and they were into it and so was Sydney."
And Travis wasn't the only one who enjoyed his trip down under.
"Taylor is very fond of performing in Australia because of the crowds over there and how into it they get," he shared. "So shout out to Australia."
The couple's visit isn't the only time fans have had a chance to peer in at the couple's lavender haze, but Travis is prepared to sit quiet by Taylor's side in the shade—and not the kind that's thrown, the kind under where a tree has grown.
As Travis put it to WSJ in November, "I'm not running away from any of it—the scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she's just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange."
