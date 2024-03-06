Jason Kelce Reveals the Biggest Influence Behind His Retirement Decision

Jason Kelce, who is stepping away from the NFL and the Philadelphia Eagles after 13 years, is sharing what played the biggest role in making his decision.

Jason Kelce may have had a team at his back, but this decision was truly his. 

The former Philadelphia Eagles player announced his retirement from the NFL on March 4 in an emotional press conference, marking an end to his 13 seasons on the team and in the league. Now, Jason is sharing who played the biggest role in making the decision.

"Me—and I think that's how I knew," he told Travis Kelce on the March 6 episode of their New Heights podcast. "Like in previous years I'd reach out to other guys, 'Hey, how do you know when you wanna stop playing? What do you think?' And the reality was it was more firm than it'd ever been this year, that I don't think physically I can compete at the level that I want to anymore, and really compete the way I want to."

He explained, "My elbow, my knees, it's just gotten to the point where the deterioration and recovery from that deterioration—it hasn't really manifested on game day yet, but I know it's gonna start doing that and I'd rather not—I'm hard on myself, and if I go out there and I'm not the player that I wanna be, it'll crush me."

But despite the emotions he expressed during his announcement, the 36-year-old knows it was the right play. 

photos
Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce's Sweet Love Story

"So I feel very confident in the decision I made, I know that it's time. I've had a really good run," Jason noted, adding of his growing physical limitations, "but that's the biggest reason why."

During the press conference, Jason thanked a number of other individuals in his life for their support over the years, including Travis, but he reserved an extra special shoutout for an extra special teammate: his wife Kylie Kelce, with whom he shares daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 12 months. 

(Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

"I think it's no coincidence I have enjoyed my best years of my career with Kylie by my side," the 2018 Super Bowl champion said. "Every accolade I have ever received has come with her in my life. She has brought the best out of me through love, devotion, support, honesty, intelligence, and, of course, a swift kick in the ass from time to time."

Praise that, for her part, moved Kylie

"It was very, very sweet," she told NBC10 Philadelphia. "Very kind. It was far too much credit." 

She also felt, as a Philadelphia native herself whose husband has spent his entire football career in her city, that his announcement was an apt homage to her hometown. 

"It was just a perfect summary of 13 years," she added of his speech. "I always say he's not from here, but he gets it. That was the perfect example."

For more of Kylie and Jason's sweetest moments, keep reading. 

Instagram/@kykelce

Love at First Sight

After a not-so-smooth first date, Jason and Kylie would hit off when they went out again, with the two making their relationship Instagram official in November 2015.

Instagram/@kykelce

Total Touchdown

After tying the knot in 2018, Kylie reflected on celebrating the wins in life alongside her now-husband.

"This off-season was my favorite yet," she wrote in a social media post that July. "It was short but oh so sweet. I am so incredibly proud to call this man my husband, and I can’t wait to watch his hard work and dedication through another season."

Instagram

Baby on Board

By October 2019, the couple expanded their family, welcoming baby Wyatt into the world.

Instagram/@kykelce

Family of Four

Two years later, their second daughter Elliotte, joined her big sister.

Instagram/@kykelce

Party of Five

Just one year later, Kylie shared that "another Kelce lady" would be added to the bunch with an adorable set of photos.

Instagram/@kykelce

Baby Bennett

In February 2023, the couple welcomed their third child, with her arrival coming nearly two weeks after Jason faced off against brother Travis at the 2023 Super Bowl.

Instagram/@jason.kelce

Golden Girls

The NFL star shared a glimpse at his oldest daughters holding a huge prize in May 2023, writing on Instagram, "Never in a million years did I think I’d hold the Larry O’Brien trophy, let alone that it would be in my house!! Unbelievable honor to see it in person. The size is incredible, looks so small when NBA players are holding it, but it’s actually massive!! The girls were very interested in it."

Instagram/@kykelce

Perfect Teammates

The couple shared a look at the family of five while on the field that August, joking in a joint Instagram post, "Here for the Rita’s and obstacle courses with dad after practice."

