Jason Kelce Reveals the Biggest Influence Behind His Retirement Decision

Jason Kelce may have had a team at his back, but this decision was truly his.
The former Philadelphia Eagles player announced his retirement from the NFL on March 4 in an emotional press conference, marking an end to his 13 seasons on the team and in the league. Now, Jason is sharing who played the biggest role in making the decision.
"Me—and I think that's how I knew," he told Travis Kelce on the March 6 episode of their New Heights podcast. "Like in previous years I'd reach out to other guys, 'Hey, how do you know when you wanna stop playing? What do you think?' And the reality was it was more firm than it'd ever been this year, that I don't think physically I can compete at the level that I want to anymore, and really compete the way I want to."
He explained, "My elbow, my knees, it's just gotten to the point where the deterioration and recovery from that deterioration—it hasn't really manifested on game day yet, but I know it's gonna start doing that and I'd rather not—I'm hard on myself, and if I go out there and I'm not the player that I wanna be, it'll crush me."
But despite the emotions he expressed during his announcement, the 36-year-old knows it was the right play.
"So I feel very confident in the decision I made, I know that it's time. I've had a really good run," Jason noted, adding of his growing physical limitations, "but that's the biggest reason why."
During the press conference, Jason thanked a number of other individuals in his life for their support over the years, including Travis, but he reserved an extra special shoutout for an extra special teammate: his wife Kylie Kelce, with whom he shares daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 12 months.
"I think it's no coincidence I have enjoyed my best years of my career with Kylie by my side," the 2018 Super Bowl champion said. "Every accolade I have ever received has come with her in my life. She has brought the best out of me through love, devotion, support, honesty, intelligence, and, of course, a swift kick in the ass from time to time."
Praise that, for her part, moved Kylie.
"It was very, very sweet," she told NBC10 Philadelphia. "Very kind. It was far too much credit."
She also felt, as a Philadelphia native herself whose husband has spent his entire football career in her city, that his announcement was an apt homage to her hometown.
"It was just a perfect summary of 13 years," she added of his speech. "I always say he's not from here, but he gets it. That was the perfect example."
