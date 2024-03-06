Riverdale’s KJ Apa and Clara Berry Break Up After 4 Years

Watch : KJ Apa Is UNRECOGNIZABLE After Ditching Riverdale Red Hair

Clara Berry is no longer the Betty to KJ Apa's Archie.

Less than four years after confirming their romance, the French model revealed that she and the Riverdale star are no longer a couple.

"No," she said in a Feb. 25 TikTok video when a fan asked if she was still in a relationship with KJ, via French translation. "You can see that I'm happier, no?"

Clara—who shares son Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, 2, with the Hate U Give actor—went on to insist that "everything is better" following the split, adding, "I think it's better to have parents, who are separated, who are happy and who can be the best version of themselves, than staying together in a situation that it not working."

And though she shared that "its going well" post-breakup, Clara admitted sharing custody of their kid has been challenging.

"I am not with my son 50 percent of the time and therefore won't know 50 percent of his life," the 30-year-old explained. "That is something that is hard to accept."