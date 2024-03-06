Riverdale’s KJ Apa and Clara Berry Break Up After 4 Years

Clara Berry is no longer the Betty to KJ Apa's Archie.
Less than four years after confirming their romance, the French model revealed that she and the Riverdale star are no longer a couple.
"No," she said in a Feb. 25 TikTok video when a fan asked if she was still in a relationship with KJ, via French translation. "You can see that I'm happier, no?"
Clara—who shares son Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, 2, with the Hate U Give actor—went on to insist that "everything is better" following the split, adding, "I think it's better to have parents, who are separated, who are happy and who can be the best version of themselves, than staying together in a situation that it not working."
And though she shared that "its going well" post-breakup, Clara admitted sharing custody of their kid has been challenging.
"I am not with my son 50 percent of the time and therefore won't know 50 percent of his life," the 30-year-old explained. "That is something that is hard to accept."
Luckily, Clara noted that her little one has been handling the change well, calling him "very happy." And while she shared that she's happier as well, the influencer also said she "didn't feel like talking" about her breakup further.
And while the pair are clearly on good terms—even hugging at Paris Fashion Week March 5— she concluded, "I am free."
KJ and Clara first confirmed their romance in August 2020 and announced they were expecting their first child together a year later.
Though the pair kept their relationship fairly private, KJ occasionally shared public tributes to his partner.
"Thanks for being my best friend," KJ wrote in an Instagram Story back in December 2021 in honor of her birthday, "and your love for nature, and @nenem.la.vraie. Putting up with my cars and never failing to pose by them."
The 26-year-old added, "Thank you for our late night dairy runs, keeping me company at work … and the hair salon. For to being high maintenance and finally … for giving birth to our first child."