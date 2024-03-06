How Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Kelce Feels About His Emotional NFL Retirement

Watch : Travis Kelce Cries as His Brother Jason Kelce Announces NFL Retirement

Kylie Kelce will always be Jason Kelce's cheer captain.

A day after the Philadelphia Eagles center announced his retirement from the NFL, Kylie reflected on her husband's emotional decision.

"I think it was just a perfect summary of 13 years," she told NBC10 Philadelphia of his March 4 speech. "I always say he's not from here, but he gets it. That was the perfect example."

While sharing his decision to leave the sport during a press conference, Jason gave Kylie—whom he married in 2018—a special shoutout, even reflecting on the first time they met after matching on Tinder in 2014. And while Kylie noted the moment made her "emotional," it also made her laugh.

"It cracks me up that he tries to talk about what he remembers from that night," she said, referencing the first time they met. "Because he was, as I've said before, intoxicated."

Still, she was moved by the speech and the kind words he had for her, adding, "It was very, very sweet. Very kind. It was far too much credit."