16 and Pregnant Star Sean Garinger’s Ex Selena Gutierrez Speaks Out on His Death

Watch : 16 and Pregnant Star Sean Garinger Dead at 20 After ATV Accident

Selena Gutierrez is breaking her silence.

The 16 and Pregnant alum spoke out on her late ex Sean Garinger—with whom she shares two daughters Dareli, 3, and Esmi, 19 months—after he died in a Feb. 28 ATV accident at his home in Boone, N.C. He was 20 years old.

"No matter the circumstances, that was my kids' father," Selena told The Daily Mail in an interview published March 5. "Not only was I with him for nine plus years, he was my first love, my first everything, and we had two beautiful daughters that I'll always be grateful for."

Though the MTV reality star—who appeared on the sixth season of 16 and pregnant alongside Sean—admitted she wasn't on "the best of terms" with her ex, she said the two had "finally gotten on with our lives" at the time of his death.

"We never really talked one on one, it was always through my sisters or his mom, and he was doing better," Selena said. "He was over 200 days sober."