John Mulaney's Ex-Wife Anna Marie Tendler to Detail "Endless Source of My Heartbreak" in New Memoir

Watch : John Mulaney's Ex Recalls "Severe" Breakdown

Anna Marie Tendler isn't holding back.

The multimedia artist announced her new memoir—titled Men Have Called Her Crazy—will be released on Aug. 13, three years after her breakup with ex-husband John Mulaney.

"I have been writing this book for two years," she wrote on Instagram March 5. "More accurately though I have been writing it for close to four decades. I have never been more proud of any work."

The 38-year-old continued of her book, "It is a story about mental health; about being a woman; about family. And finally, about the endless source of my heartbreak and rage—men."

Indeed, Anna experienced her share of heartaches in recent years. In May 2021, the Pin It! author said in a statement she was "heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage."

"I wish him support and success," Anna said of the comedian, who had completed a stint in rehab for alcohol and cocaine addiction five months prior, "as he continues his recovery."