Sister Wives' Meri Brown Speaks Out on Death of Kody and Janelle’s Son Garrison at 25

Sister Wives star Meri Brown posted a tribute message to Kody and Janelle’s son Garrison, who died March 5 at age 25.

The Sister Wives family is coming together for Janelle and Kody Brown.

The former couple shared that their 25-year-old son Robert Garrison Brown died on March 5, writing in a joint Instagram post that they are "deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy."

"He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him," continued the pair, who split in 2022. "His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

In the wake of Garrison's passing, Janelle's sister wife Meri Brown—who ended her 32-year polygamous relationship with Kody in 2022—shared a touching tribute as well. 

She reposted Janelle and Cody's statement, which was accompanied by photos of Garrison in uniform for the National Guard, and added her own message, writing, "Garrison, you are loved and will be missed!" 

And Meri wasn't the only member of the family to speak out on the loss.  

Kody and Christine Brown's 27-year-old daughter Mykelti Padron also reposted Janelle's tribute to her Instagram Story, captioning it, "I love you bro." 

Fellow sister wives Christine—who split with Kody in 2021 after 25 years together—and Robyn Brown—who is still married to the family patriarch—have not publicly addressed Garrison's passing.

Neither Janelle or Kody have shared his cause of death. 

Days before Garrison died, he started a fresh chapter by adopting a new cat.

"Newest edition to my home, Ms Buttons," he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the grey feline. "She's 9 years old and was on the line for euthanasia but my savior complex couldn't suffice. #crazycatlady."

In addition to his soft spot for animals, Garrison was also outspoken about his love for Janelle, writing on social media back in 2017, "Can't even begin to explain to you guys just how much she means to me." However, his relationship with his father, on the other hand, had become strained in recent years.

In addition to Garrison and Mykelti, Kody is dad to 16 more children. Read on to learn more about the entire Brown family.

Logan Taylor Brown

Born May 21, 1994, Logan is the oldest son of Kody Brown and Janelle Brown. He is also the eldest child of 18 in Kody's entire brood.

After graduating with a master's degree in business administration from the University of Nevada in 2020, he married Michelle Petty two years later.

Aspyn Kristin Thompson (née Brown)

Aspyn is the oldest child of Kody and Christine Brown. She was born on March 14, 1995.

Also a University of Nevada alum, Aspyn tied the knot with Mitch Thompson in 2018. 

Leon "Leo" Brown

Born on July 29, 1995, Leon is the only child of Kody and Meri Brown.

In 2020, Leon came out as transgender, sharing that they were previously "socialized as a girl."

"I was pretty young & unfortunately i grew up in a context that was incredibly gendered & restrictive," Leon—who also goes by "Leo"—wrote on Instagram. "and here’s the thing, i’m finally ready to share my favorite self with the world. and that self is incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic."

Leon married Audrey Kiss in 2020 at a Colorado courthouse wedding.

Mykelti Ann Padron (née Brown)

The second of Kody and Christine's children, Mykelti was born on June 9, 1996.

She married Antonio "Tony" Padron in 2016 in a wedding ceremony documented on Sister Wives. The couple are parents to daughter Avalon and twin sons Archer and Ace.

Madison Rose Brush (née Brown)

Janelle gave birth to Madison—her second child with Kody—on Nov. 3, 1995.

After studying at Utah State University, Madison married Caleb Brush in 2016. The pair share kids Axel, Evangalynn and Josephine.

Hunter Elias Brown

Janelle and Kody welcomed Hunter—their third child together—on Feb. 9, 1997.

Hunter graduated from the United States Air Force Academy in 2020, before studying nursing at Johns Hopkins University.

Paedon Rex Brown

Kristine gave birth to her and Kody's third child together on Aug. 7, 1998.

Robert Garrison Brown

Born Oct. 31, 1998, Garrison was Kody and Janelle's third youngest child together. He died on March 5, 2024 at age 25.

David "Dayton" Preston Brown

Dayton is the oldest child of Kody's fourth wife Robyn Brown from her past marriage with Preston Jessop. He was adopted into the family in 2015, five years after Robyn spiritually married Kody.

In 2014, Kody legally divorced his first wife Meri so he could marry Robyn and officially adopt Dayton as his son. 

Gabriel Winn Brown

Nicknamed Gabe, the fifth child of Kody and Janelle was born on Oct. 11, 2001. 

Gwendlyn Genielle Queiroz (née Brown)

Kody and Christine welcomed their fourth child on Oct. 15, 2001.

Gwendlyn tied the knot with Beatriz Queiroz in 2023.

Aurora Alice Brown

Aurora is the second oldest child of Robyn. She was legally adopted by Kody in 2015 after he married Robyn the prior year.

Ysabel Paige Brown

Kody and Christine welcomed their fifth child together on June 13, 2003.

Her struggles with scoliosis has been documented on Sister Wives.

Breanna Rose Brown

Breanna is Robyn's third child from her marriage to Preston. After Robyn married Kody, Breanna and her older siblings were legally adopted into the family.

Savanah Brown

Kody and Janelle welcomed their youngest child together on Dec. 7, 2004.

Truely Grace Brown

Born on April 13, 2010, Truely is the youngest child of Kody and Christine.

Solomon Kody Brown

Kody and Robyn welcomed their second youngest son on Oct. 27, 2011.

Ariella Mae Brown

Born on Jan. 10, 2016, Ariella is the youngest daughter of Kody and Robyn. She is also the youngest child of 18 in the entire Brown family.

