Sister Wives' Meri Brown Speaks Out on Death of Kody and Janelle’s Son Garrison at 25

Watch : Sister Wives' Garrison Brown Dead at 25

The Sister Wives family is coming together for Janelle and Kody Brown.

The former couple shared that their 25-year-old son Robert Garrison Brown died on March 5, writing in a joint Instagram post that they are "deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy."

"He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him," continued the pair, who split in 2022. "His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

In the wake of Garrison's passing, Janelle's sister wife Meri Brown—who ended her 32-year polygamous relationship with Kody in 2022—shared a touching tribute as well.

She reposted Janelle and Cody's statement, which was accompanied by photos of Garrison in uniform for the National Guard, and added her own message, writing, "Garrison, you are loved and will be missed!"

And Meri wasn't the only member of the family to speak out on the loss.