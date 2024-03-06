Sister Wives' Meri Brown Speaks Out on Death of Kody and Janelle’s Son Garrison at 25

The Sister Wives family is coming together for Janelle and Kody Brown.
The former couple shared that their 25-year-old son Robert Garrison Brown died on March 5, writing in a joint Instagram post that they are "deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy."
"He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him," continued the pair, who split in 2022. "His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."
In the wake of Garrison's passing, Janelle's sister wife Meri Brown—who ended her 32-year polygamous relationship with Kody in 2022—shared a touching tribute as well.
She reposted Janelle and Cody's statement, which was accompanied by photos of Garrison in uniform for the National Guard, and added her own message, writing, "Garrison, you are loved and will be missed!"
And Meri wasn't the only member of the family to speak out on the loss.
Kody and Christine Brown's 27-year-old daughter Mykelti Padron also reposted Janelle's tribute to her Instagram Story, captioning it, "I love you bro."
Fellow sister wives Christine—who split with Kody in 2021 after 25 years together—and Robyn Brown—who is still married to the family patriarch—have not publicly addressed Garrison's passing.
Neither Janelle or Kody have shared his cause of death.
Days before Garrison died, he started a fresh chapter by adopting a new cat.
"Newest edition to my home, Ms Buttons," he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the grey feline. "She's 9 years old and was on the line for euthanasia but my savior complex couldn't suffice. #crazycatlady."
In addition to his soft spot for animals, Garrison was also outspoken about his love for Janelle, writing on social media back in 2017, "Can't even begin to explain to you guys just how much she means to me." However, his relationship with his father, on the other hand, had become strained in recent years.
