TJ Maxx's Designer Bag Deals Are Fashion's Best-Kept Secret For Scoring Luxury Bags for Less

We don't know if it's the countless hours of Sex and the City we've watched or if it's a biological urge that every woman has, but at the end of the day, we can all agree that owning a designer bag is every girl's dream. As Carrie Bradshaw herself said, "I like my money right where I can see it, hanging in my closet," and well, we don't disagree. Naturally though, the high price tags on luxury handbags pose a bit of an obstacle when it comes to achieving our lifelong dream. The good news, however, is that if you know where to look, you can find designer bags for a fraction of the cost, and let's just say, we know exactly where to look. The answer? TJ Maxx.
That's right, TJ Maxx is fashion's best-kept secret when it comes to finding luxury handbags for less. We're talking hundreds of dollars in savings, like this like $250 off this Valentino satchel or $270 off this coveted Burberry tote. Basically, you'll find stylish bags from high-end designers for nearly half the price, which Carrie Bradshaw herself would definitely shop. It's a great day to be a Maxxinista thanks to these unbeatable designer bag deals from TJ Maxx.
REBECCA MINKOFF Edie Leather Large Bucket Bag
With its herringbone leather design and silver chain link straps, you can't go wrong with this spacious bucket bag by Rebecca Minkoff that you'll wear daily.
VALENTINO BY MARIO VALENTINO Made In Italy Leather Shoulder Bag
Save $250 on this Valentino shoulder bag, which has a subtle crescent shape and the brand's name spelled out in gold letters along the bottom of the bag.
VALENTINO BY MARIO VALENTINO Made In Italy Leather Beatriz Diamond Crossbody
Peppered with those iconic Valentino studs, this leather crossbody bag is sure to become your go-to going out purse. Between the subtle logo and gold accents, it matches with everything.
CHLOE Made In Italy Marcie Leather Small Crossbody
Calling all boho chic girlies! This Chloe crossbody bag made from pebbled leather is the perfect size for any outing. Plus, it comes in two colors.
VALENTINO BY MARIO VALENTINO Noelle Leather Satchel
When you walk into the room sporting this leather Valentino satchel, everyone will know that you mean business. Boasting a timeless design, this satchel can be carried by the top handles or removable straps.
BURBERRY Canvas Freya Leather Trim Tote
Burberry is always a good idea, and their coveted canvas tote is totally on trend. This roomy bag boasts a luxe leather trim and is the perfect choice for any upcoming beach vacations you have planned.
LOVE MOSCHINO Daily Love Backpack
We double you've ever seen a chicer backpack than this one from Moschino. With plenty of room for essentials, this backpack with gold hardware is perfect for toting on the go.