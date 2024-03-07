TJ Maxx's Designer Bag Deals Are Fashion's Best-Kept Secret For Scoring Luxury Bags for Less

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We don't know if it's the countless hours of Sex and the City we've watched or if it's a biological urge that every woman has, but at the end of the day, we can all agree that owning a designer bag is every girl's dream. As Carrie Bradshaw herself said, "I like my money right where I can see it, hanging in my closet," and well, we don't disagree. Naturally though, the high price tags on luxury handbags pose a bit of an obstacle when it comes to achieving our lifelong dream. The good news, however, is that if you know where to look, you can find designer bags for a fraction of the cost, and let's just say, we know exactly where to look. The answer? TJ Maxx.

That's right, TJ Maxx is fashion's best-kept secret when it comes to finding luxury handbags for less. We're talking hundreds of dollars in savings, like this like $250 off this Valentino satchel or $270 off this coveted Burberry tote. Basically, you'll find stylish bags from high-end designers for nearly half the price, which Carrie Bradshaw herself would definitely shop. It's a great day to be a Maxxinista thanks to these unbeatable designer bag deals from TJ Maxx.