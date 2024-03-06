Pregnant Lala Kent Says She’s Raising Baby No. 2 With This Person

Lala Kent doesn't need a man to help her raise two children.
After all, the pregnant Vanderpump Rules star has all the support she needs from another member of her family.
"My mom is a tremendous help," Lala said on a March 5 Amazon Live, "and she helps coparent."
The reality star—who shares daughter Ocean Kent Emmett, 2, with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett and recently announced her second pregnancy using a sperm donor—went on to emphasize that her mom, Lisa Burningham, will be especially helpful with raising her second little one, quipping, "I always say I'm raising my daughter Ocean, and I'll be raising this new baby with my mom."
And Lala's mom isn't the only person she's got on call if she needs a sitter.
"I have a pod around me," the Give Them Lala author shared. "I say we're like a pod of orcas. No one ever leaves the pod. We just keep adding to it."
And while Lala noted that her parenting situation might not seem "normal" for some, the 33-year-old also said she's happy that there's no dad in the picture.
"The best part about my baby daddy is that he does not exist," Lala explained. "I have been pretty open about wanting to really have full control of—I guess not my child, but having them around me all the time."
She added, "The word ‘dad' is an honor and a privilege, and that word is not just something that should be handed out."
But that's not to say Lala—who's been in a custody battle with ex Randall since splitting seven months after Ocean was born—has totally discounted the possibility of finding a romantic partner again.
"I went through a really hard time with my past and just with Ocean, and I will say, my heart will always be up for grabs," she continued. "I believe in love. I know that I will find love again, but for me, my child will never be up for grabs again."
