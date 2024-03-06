Pregnant Lala Kent Says She’s Raising Baby No. 2 With This Person

Watch : Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Lala Kent doesn't need a man to help her raise two children.

After all, the pregnant Vanderpump Rules star has all the support she needs from another member of her family.

"My mom is a tremendous help," Lala said on a March 5 Amazon Live, "and she helps coparent."

The reality star—who shares daughter Ocean Kent Emmett, 2, with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett and recently announced her second pregnancy using a sperm donor—went on to emphasize that her mom, Lisa Burningham, will be especially helpful with raising her second little one, quipping, "I always say I'm raising my daughter Ocean, and I'll be raising this new baby with my mom."

And Lala's mom isn't the only person she's got on call if she needs a sitter.

"I have a pod around me," the Give Them Lala author shared. "I say we're like a pod of orcas. No one ever leaves the pod. We just keep adding to it."