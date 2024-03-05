Love Is Blind’s Jess Dated This Netflix Star After Romance With Jimmy Ended

Watch : Love Is Blind’s Jess Hints She’s Dating Another Contestant

Jess Vestal didn't let her breakup with Jimmy Presnell get her down.

In fact, the Love Is Blind star moved on with fellow Netflix reality star Harry Jowsey after her season six costar ended their relationship and chose to propose to contestant Chelsea Blackwell.

In photos obtained by TMZ that were taken back in September 2023, Jess was spotted packing on the PDA with the Too Hot to Handle alum while on vacation in Mexico. In one of the snaps, Harry held the reality star in his arms while they took a dip in the ocean, and Jess, clad in a blue bikini, stayed close by wrapping her arms around his neck.

And in another series of shots, the pair cozied up while drying off on lounge chairs, with Jess at one point rubbing sunscreen lotion on Harry's back.

But while the couple enjoyed their tropical trip together, Jess has since hinted that she may have set her sights on someone else. And this new suitor isn't just anyone: The 29-year-old confessed in February that she's actually trying to "sort things out" with another Love Is Blind cast member.