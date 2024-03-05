Love Is Blind’s Jess Dated This Netflix Star After Romance With Jimmy Ended

Jess Vestal didn't let her breakup with Jimmy Presnell get her down.
In fact, the Love Is Blind star moved on with fellow Netflix reality star Harry Jowsey after her season six costar ended their relationship and chose to propose to contestant Chelsea Blackwell.
In photos obtained by TMZ that were taken back in September 2023, Jess was spotted packing on the PDA with the Too Hot to Handle alum while on vacation in Mexico. In one of the snaps, Harry held the reality star in his arms while they took a dip in the ocean, and Jess, clad in a blue bikini, stayed close by wrapping her arms around his neck.
And in another series of shots, the pair cozied up while drying off on lounge chairs, with Jess at one point rubbing sunscreen lotion on Harry's back.
But while the couple enjoyed their tropical trip together, Jess has since hinted that she may have set her sights on someone else. And this new suitor isn't just anyone: The 29-year-old confessed in February that she's actually trying to "sort things out" with another Love Is Blind cast member.
"I had another strong connection," Jess shared during a Feb. 29 episode of The Viall Files podcast. "You could probably use context clues if you look at the cast, but I'm not saying any names."
And though she's not ready to reveal this person's identity yet, the executive assistant—who is mom to daughter Autumn, 10—insisted fans would know when she was in a serious relationship.
"Believe me, the world will be sick of me when I'm dating someone," Jess said. "It's going to be so in everyone's face. I'm going to be so public and so proud of it, you will know."
And as for Harry? For now, the 26-year-old—who has dated costars Francesca Farago and Georgia Hassarati—is focusing on helping others through their relationship woes on his new podcast Boyfriend Material.
"I feel like the coach," he exclusively told E! News last month. "I'm gonna be on the sidelines and try and help. I just wanna be, like, a guy best friend for all my ladies out there."
E! News has reached out to Harry and Jess' reps for comment but hasn't heard back.
