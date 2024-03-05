Love Is Blind’s Jess Dated This Netflix Star After Romance With Jimmy Ended

Love Is Blind’s Jess Vestal had a PDA-filled romance with a fellow Netflix reality star after costar Jimmy Presnell ended things with her during the season six pods.

Watch: Love Is Blind’s Jess Hints She’s Dating Another Contestant

Jess Vestal didn't let her breakup with Jimmy Presnell get her down.

In fact, the Love Is Blind star moved on with fellow Netflix reality star Harry Jowsey after her season six costar ended their relationship and chose to propose to contestant Chelsea Blackwell

In photos obtained by TMZ that were taken back in September 2023, Jess was spotted packing on the PDA with the Too Hot to Handle alum while on vacation in Mexico. In one of the snaps, Harry held the reality star in his arms while they took a dip in the ocean, and Jess, clad in a blue bikini, stayed close by wrapping her arms around his neck.

And in another series of shots, the pair cozied up while drying off on lounge chairs, with Jess at one point rubbing sunscreen lotion on Harry's back. 

But while the couple enjoyed their tropical trip together, Jess has since hinted that she may have set her sights on someone else. And this new suitor isn't just anyone: The 29-year-old confessed in February that she's actually trying to "sort things out" with another Love Is Blind cast member. 

photos
Reality Stars Who've Secretly Dated Their Producers

"I had another strong connection," Jess shared during a Feb. 29 episode of The Viall Files podcast. "You could probably use context clues if you look at the cast, but I'm not saying any names."

And though she's not ready to reveal this person's identity yet, the executive assistant—who is mom to daughter Autumn, 10—insisted fans would know when she was in a serious relationship. 

"Believe me, the world will be sick of me when I'm dating someone," Jess said. "It's going to be so in everyone's face. I'm going to be so public and so proud of it, you will know."

Instagram / Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

And as for Harry? For now, the 26-year-old—who has dated costars Francesca Farago and Georgia Hassarati—is focusing on helping others through their relationship woes on his new podcast Boyfriend Material

"I feel like the coach," he exclusively told E! News last month. "I'm gonna be on the sidelines and try and help. I just wanna be, like, a guy best friend for all my ladies out there."

E! News has reached out to Harry and Jess' reps for comment but hasn't heard back. 

The Love Is Blind season six finale airs on Netflix March 6. In the meantime, keep reading for more of the show's romances that happened off camera. 

Insatgram/Josh Simmons

Paige Tillman and Josh Simmons

Paige Tillman and Josh Simmons got engaged during season five but the cameras stopped rolling after the proposal, and they didn't get much air time.

"After the show we stayed engaged and even planned our wedding," they said in a joint Instagram post in October 2023. "During the time we shared together we fell deeply in love and also found out we just wanted different things out of life. We made the hardest decision to end our engagement, we have nothing but love and respect for each other and always will."

Netflix

Renee Poche and Carter Wall

The pair got engaged on season five, went to Mexico with the cast and were filmed up until their wedding day, Renee Poche told Pop Sugar in October 2023. However, their love story was cut from the show.

"Once we got back to Houston and back to the real world, I started noticing things that I kind of ignored or blew off that were red flags I should have picked up on," the vet said. "And eventually I did say 'no' at the altar."

Renee explained that there was "so much" that went down off-camera. "It was an emotional roller coaster. There were ups and downs," she continued. "There were tons of funny, even better moments than the few little clips they showed. It would've been amazing to watch even through the really rough parts."

Netflix

Marshall Glaze and Kacia Clark

After his engagement to Jackie Bonds ended early in season four—and his ex-fiancée immediately moved on by dating her other pod connection, Josh Demas—Marshall exclusively revealed to E! News that he tried rebounding with another cast mate he connected with in the pods.

"I actually reached out to Kacia," Marshall told E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes. "We tried." Kacia didn't receive much screen time on the show, but made a lasting impression on Marshall. Alas, he explained that he was still too hung up on his failed relationship with Jackie to make anything work.

"I wanted to just distance myself from all of that, from that experience," Marshall admitted. "It was going to be difficult to try to make a relationship with Kacia." He added that ending things with Kacia was "rough" and he stills feels "apologetic about starting something and getting her hopes up with me going back in my shell like, 'This isn't really the time or the place.'"

Netflix
Jackie Bonds and Josh Demas

Technically, viewers did get to see the start of Jackie and Josh's controversial relationship happen, though Jackie fired back at claims that they began dating before she broke up with Marshall. Taking to Instagram April 10 to "speak the truth," Jackie clarified the timeline and denied cheating on her former fiancée. 

"Marshall and I were broken up before I saw Josh at the coffee shop. I am wearing different clothes, my hair is styled different and at the end of the video I say 'I DON'T KNOW IF I AM GOING TO BE WITH JOSH,'" she wrote. "I am not sure what the reason is for playing the coffee shop date before the break up."

During the live reunion, Jackie revealed she and Josh have been dating since the show ended and recently moved in together. After the special aired, Jackie posted a tribute to her boyfriend on social media.  "A year of standing side by side with my other half. Our journey to find each other was not easy but it was worth it," she captioned a series of photos of her with Josh. "Thank you for loving me, standing by me and protecting me. I love you forever and through every realm."

Netflix
Paul Peden and Wendi Kong

Torn between Micah Lussier and Amber Wilder in the pods, Paul ultimately chose to propose to Micah, only to be the one to say no at the altar. And after filming ended for season four, Paul decided to rekindle a connection he had early on in the experiment, just not with Amber. 

"There was another girl Wendi, the aerospace engineer," Paul exclusively revealed to E! News. "I talked to her a lot. I had an insane connection with her." While Wendi was another woman who didn't get much airtime, Paul shared that he bonded with her in the real world. However, he clarified that they were "never exclusive, but went on dates." 

The pair were only together for a brief amount of time because, Paul explained, they were almost too compatible. 

"It's almost too much," Paul told Lim Rhodes. "I like myself, but I don't know if I like myself that much that I want to marry myself. We were really similar."

Netflix
Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati

After months of speculation that their friendship had blossomed into a romance after their respective engagements ended, the season two duo revealed they were dating during the spinoff series Love Is Blind's After the Altar. Too bad Kyle and Deepti had already split by the time the episodes had dropped in September of last year.

"I understand many of you are curious as to where Deepti and I stand today," Kyle wrote in a Sept. 19 Instagram post. "Since After the Alter was filmed, we had decided to go our separate ways in early summer."

Kyle has since moved on, exclusively confirming to E! News that he is engaged to Tania Leanos after proposing in Chicago April 11.

"After our first date, I told my mom and best friend that I found my wife and I'm going to marry her as soon as possible," Kyle told E! News. "Tania is the perfect combination of heart, humor and brains. Her nurturing way and compassion are incomparable, and I am constantly in awe of the love she radiates."

Netflix
Shayne Jansen and Shaina Hurley

Did they or didn't they? After Shayne chose to propose to Natalie Lee in season two, Shaina still made her feelings for him known. And after Shayne and Natalie didn't get married in the finale, they tried to give their relationship another shot off-camera. But Natalie revealed during Love Is Blind After the Altar that she discovered "flirtatious messages" between her boyfriend and Shaina about "what would have happened if they ended up together." The direct messages lead to the (second) demise of their romance, with Natalie explaining, "That's why we're not together anymore."

On After the Altar, Shaina insisted that it was "slander," telling Shayne, "We've always been appropriate. We've never hung out alone." (They, at the time, they were indeed hanging out alone.)

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Natalie suggested "a lot more" of Shayne and Shaina's correspondences were left "on the cutting room floor."

"I understand, in terms of how much you can really show in these three 45-minute-long episodes," she said, "but what I do have is, again, text messages and emails with Shayne, talking about him unsending Instagram messages, deleting messages, and those DMs with Shaina, so that's something that I talked about that didn't make the cut, that I think kind of would have helped with the story."

Instagram
Mark Cuevas and Lauren "LC" Chamblin

While he initially proposed to Jessica Batten in season one, Mark also had a connection with "LC" in the pods. So, after his relationship with Jessica ended, Mark and "LC" rekindled things IRL. But their romance was shortlived, LC ended things when she learned that Mark was dating someone else.

"Mark and I were casually dating, but talked about remaining exclusive, especially because of COVID-19, but that's over now," LC shared in a statement to E! News in June 2020. "The main thing I learned from the show and past relationships is that I deserve to be treated like a priority, and not an option."

In his own statement, Mark said, "I enjoyed spending time with LC for a few weeks, but at no point were we in an exclusive relationship, as LC confirmed herself. I wish her the absolute best."

Since then, Mark found love with Aubrey Rainey, whom he married in September of last year. The couple have two sons, Ace, 2, and Axton, 13 months.

