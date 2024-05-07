Tom Holland Shares Photo of Golf Injury While Zendaya Co-Chairs 2024 Met Gala

Zendaya and Tom Holland have us caught in their love web.
While fans were hoping the Spider-Man: No Way Home costars would turn the 2024 Met Gala into a date night on May 6, Tom wasn't photographed with Zendaya on the red carpet, where she rocked not one but two looks inspired by this year's theme of "The Garden of Time."
Instead, Tom let fans know that he's healing from an injury from a recent golf trip, sharing a photo of a round red bruise on his upper forehead.
"Who ever said golf isn't a contact sport is full of s--t," Tom wrote on his Instagram Story May 6. "You can almost see the dimples."
The 27-year-old then took a moment to shoutout dad Dominic Holland—who celebrated his birthday May 6—by plugging his Patreon page, with Tom noting that fans can "have a read and have a laugh" with more of the story. Dominic, for his part, shared a cute photo of the Holland family on the golf course, tagging Tom's brothers Harry Holland, 25, and Sam Holland, 25, who were smiling big and clad in matching ball caps.
Zendaya had a much different evening in store, as she ascended the steps of the Met for the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition in NYC. (See every star on the red carpet here.)
And while she and Tom didn't have our spidey senses tingling at the Met, they were last seen together on a public outing at the Men's Final of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 17, where the couple donned white and maroon sporty looks as they watched from the stands. And the month prior, the lovebirds were spotted together in London during the world premiere of her film Dune: Part 2.
And while Tom and Zendaya faced breakup rumors earlier this year, the pair have made it clear they're still going strong. When asked by a paparazzo who asked about speculation of a split in January, Tom replied, "No, absolutely not."
And just days later, the super private star made a rare comment about his relationship with the Euphoria star.
"Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch Spider-Man 1 and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again," Tom gushed to Extra while on the red carpet at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards. "I love those movies, and I love savoring those moments, so I try not to watch them as often as I would maybe like to because it's so special. It's such a luxury, such a gift to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth."
As for why he prefers not to talk about their romance in the press?
"Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible," he explained to The Hollywood Reporter last June. "We don't think that we owe it to anyone, it's our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers."
Keep reading to see couples who did turn the 2024 Met Gala red carpet into their date night: