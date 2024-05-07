Tom Holland Shares Photo of Golf Injury While Zendaya Co-Chairs 2024 Met Gala

Watch : Zendaya Gushes Over Boyfriend Tom Holland’s “Beautiful Charisma”

Zendaya and Tom Holland have us caught in their love web.

While fans were hoping the Spider-Man: No Way Home costars would turn the 2024 Met Gala into a date night on May 6, Tom wasn't photographed with Zendaya on the red carpet, where she rocked not one but two looks inspired by this year's theme of "The Garden of Time."

Instead, Tom let fans know that he's healing from an injury from a recent golf trip, sharing a photo of a round red bruise on his upper forehead.

"Who ever said golf isn't a contact sport is full of s--t," Tom wrote on his Instagram Story May 6. "You can almost see the dimples."

The 27-year-old then took a moment to shoutout dad Dominic Holland—who celebrated his birthday May 6—by plugging his Patreon page, with Tom noting that fans can "have a read and have a laugh" with more of the story. Dominic, for his part, shared a cute photo of the Holland family on the golf course, tagging Tom's brothers Harry Holland, 25, and Sam Holland, 25, who were smiling big and clad in matching ball caps.