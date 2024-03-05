Inside Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Extravagant Family Wedding Party With Rihanna and Mark Zuckerberg

Rihanna, Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates were among the high-profile guest at the pre-wedding celebrations for billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son.

Rihanna recently had love on the brain.

After all, the Grammy winner performed her first full concert in eight years as part of the three days pre-wedding celebrations Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani threw for his son Anant Ambani and businesswoman Radhika Merchant.

In fact, the celebratory weekend, which wrapped Sunday March 3, featured a who's who of high-profile guests like Mark ZuckerbergBill Gates and Ivanka Trump, in addition to a performance by magician David Blaine.

The extravagant party, which took place in Jamnagar in the western state of Gujarat, celebrated the impending marriage between Anant and Radhika, the daughter of pharmaceutical CEO and billionaire Viren Merchant. Despite the lavish weekend, the couple did not say "I do" as their official wedding festivities are due to be held in July, according to the BBC.

The celebration welcomed around 1,200 guests from all over the world, and was so big that, per the BBC, the local airport was temporarily granted international status in order to receive the almost 130 flights that were arriving.

Mukesh, the chairman and managing director or Reliance Industries whom Forbes reported has a net worth of around $117 billion, is currently ranked as the 9th richest person in the world and the richest man in Asia.

Varinder Chawla / MEGA

And the family are going all out for Anant's July wedding, even building a new Hindu temple complex for the ceremony that will later be open to the public, according to CNN.

And this isn't the first time the family has taken their parties up a notch. Beyoncé performed at his daughter Isha Ambani's pre-wedding party in 2018, and Coldplay's Chris Martin and The Chainsmokers performed for his eldest son Akash Ambani's event in 2019. 

Keep reading to see more of the biggest names who attended the pre-wedding celebrations.

Varinder Chawla / MEGA

Rihanna

Reliance group via AP

Radhika Merchant, Mark Zuckerberg and Anant Ambani

Reliance group via AP

Bill Gates and Paula Hurd

Reliance group via AP

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan

AP Photo/Ajit Solanki

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Reliance group via AP

 Jared Kushner, Arabella Kushner, Ivanka Trump and Mukesh Ambani

