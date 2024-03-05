Inside Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Extravagant Family Wedding Party With Rihanna and Mark Zuckerberg

Watch : A$AP Rocky's Best Collab Is Raising Kids With Rihanna

Rihanna recently had love on the brain.

After all, the Grammy winner performed her first full concert in eight years as part of the three days pre-wedding celebrations Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani threw for his son Anant Ambani and businesswoman Radhika Merchant.

In fact, the celebratory weekend, which wrapped Sunday March 3, featured a who's who of high-profile guests like Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates and Ivanka Trump, in addition to a performance by magician David Blaine.

The extravagant party, which took place in Jamnagar in the western state of Gujarat, celebrated the impending marriage between Anant and Radhika, the daughter of pharmaceutical CEO and billionaire Viren Merchant. Despite the lavish weekend, the couple did not say "I do" as their official wedding festivities are due to be held in July, according to the BBC.

The celebration welcomed around 1,200 guests from all over the world, and was so big that, per the BBC, the local airport was temporarily granted international status in order to receive the almost 130 flights that were arriving.