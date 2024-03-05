Sister Wives Stars Janelle and Kody Brown's Son Garrison Dead at 25

Watch : Sister Wives Stars Reflect on Marriage to Kody Brown

The Sister Wives family has suffered an unimaginable loss.

Robert Garrison Brown—the son of Kody Brown and Janelle Brown—died on March 5, the former couple confirmed in a statement. He was 25.

"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," Janelle shared on Instagram alongside photos of her late son. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

A cause of death was not given.

Often called by his middle name, Garrison was the fourth oldest of Janelle's six children with Kody, who the matriarch separated from in 2022 after more than three decades together.

Janelle also shares kids Logan, 29, Madison, 28, Hunter, 27, Gabriel, 22, and Savanah, 19, with Kody, who is dad to 12 other children through his relationships with Christine Brown, Meri Brown and Robyn Brown. (Christine and Kody broke up in 2021, while Meri confirmed she had called it quits with the TLC star the following year.)