Becky G's Sultry 2024 Oscars Ensemble Is One You Need to See

Becky G just turned heads in an award-winning look.
The "Mamiii" singer commanded the red carpet at the 2024 Oscars on March 10, wearing an off-the-shoulder Vera Wang strapless gown, complete with a thigh-high split. As for her accessories, the singer sported black full-length fingerless gloves and black pumps to match. (See every swoon-worthy fashion moment here.)
For the ceremony, held at Los Angeles' famed Dolby Theatre, the pop star shined as bright as the flashing lights in her custom look. And it's one that she was thrilled to wear to the ceremony, as she gushed over the process of putting it all together.
"We had to have the iconic sleeves of course," the 27-year-old exclusively told Live From E!: The Oscars host Laverne Cox while on the red carpet. "I'm so happy, so excited, I was geeked in all my fittings. I really was like at the verge of tears every single time."
Becky's fabulous getup isn't the only thing worth noting tonight.
After all, she's set to perform the Oscar-nominated song "The Fire Inside," which she recorded for the Eva Longoria-directed film, Flamin' Hot. (Check out all of the 2024 nominees here.)
Ahead of the annual awards show, the "2ndo Chance" artist celebrated the track's Best Original Song nod, as well as Diane Warren—who earned the Oscar nomination for writing it.
"When icons like Diane and Eva invite you to be a part of anything, YOU SAY YES OK????" she captioned her Jan. 23 Instagram, alongside a video of herself breaking down in tears. "Thank you for trusting me to bring part of this vision to life."
She closed, "There are no words to describe what this means para nuestra comunidad (for our community)."
