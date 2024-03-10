Becky G's Sultry 2024 Oscars Ensemble Is One You Need to See

Watch : 2024 Oscars: Becky G Says a Surprise Artist Will Join Her Performance of “The Fire Inside”

Becky G just turned heads in an award-winning look.

The "Mamiii" singer commanded the red carpet at the 2024 Oscars on March 10, wearing an off-the-shoulder Vera Wang strapless gown, complete with a thigh-high split. As for her accessories, the singer sported black full-length fingerless gloves and black pumps to match. (See every swoon-worthy fashion moment here.)

For the ceremony, held at Los Angeles' famed Dolby Theatre, the pop star shined as bright as the flashing lights in her custom look. And it's one that she was thrilled to wear to the ceremony, as she gushed over the process of putting it all together.

"We had to have the iconic sleeves of course," the 27-year-old exclusively told Live From E!: The Oscars host Laverne Cox while on the red carpet. "I'm so happy, so excited, I was geeked in all my fittings. I really was like at the verge of tears every single time."