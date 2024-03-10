Becky G's Sultry 2024 Oscars Ensemble Is One You Need to See

Becky G made sure all eyes were on her at the 2024 Oscars on March 10, as she walked the red carpet in a glamorous custom Vera Wang look.

Becky G just turned heads in an award-winning look.

The "Mamiii" singer commanded the red carpet at the 2024 Oscars on March 10, wearing an off-the-shoulder Vera Wang strapless gown, complete with a thigh-high split. As for her accessories, the singer sported black full-length fingerless gloves and black pumps to match. (See every swoon-worthy fashion moment here.)

For the ceremony, held at Los Angeles' famed Dolby Theatre, the pop star shined as bright as the flashing lights in her custom look. And it's one that she was thrilled to wear to the ceremony, as she gushed over the process of putting it all together.

"We had to have the iconic sleeves of course," the 27-year-old exclusively told Live From E!: The Oscars host Laverne Cox while on the red carpet. "I'm so happy, so excited, I was geeked in all my fittings. I really was like at the verge of tears every single time."

Becky's fabulous getup isn't the only thing worth noting tonight.

After all, she's set to perform the Oscar-nominated song "The Fire Inside," which she recorded for the Eva Longoria-directed film, Flamin' Hot. (Check out all of the 2024 nominees here.)

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Ahead of the annual awards show, the "2ndo Chance" artist celebrated the track's Best Original Song nod, as well as Diane Warren—who earned the Oscar nomination for writing it.

"When icons like Diane and Eva invite you to be a part of anything, YOU SAY YES OK????" she captioned her Jan. 23 Instagram, alongside a video of herself breaking down in tears. "Thank you for trusting me to bring part of this vision to life."

She closed, "There are no words to describe what this means para nuestra comunidad (for our community)."

Before Becky takes center stage at the ceremony, keep reading to see all of the glitzy and glamorous designs to hit the Oscars red carpet.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Zendaya

In Armani Privé and Bulgari jewelry.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie

In Versace FW24 RTW.

George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Ariana Grande

In custom Giambattista Valli Haute Couture with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Dwayne Johnson

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Charlize Theron

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ryan Gosling & Mandi Gosling

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Mark Consuelos & Kelly Ripa

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Becky G

John Shearer/WireImage

 Ryan Michelle Bathe & Sterling K. Brown

John Shearer/WireImage

Emma Stone

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Mike Coppola / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Lupita Nyong'o

In custom Armani Privé.

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

America Ferrera

In custom Atelier Versace.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld

In Elie Saab SS24 Couture and Chopard jewelry.

John Shearer/WireImage)

Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jodie Foster

Arturo Holmes / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Roger Federer

George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Billie Eilish

In Chanel.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ke Huy Quan

In Giorgio Armani.

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Tamsin Egerton & Josh Hartnet

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union in Carolina Herrera PF24 with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and Dwyane Wade in custom Ateliee Versace.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Matt Bomer

In custom Brunello Cucinelli.

George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Colman Domingo

In Louis Vuitton with Omega watch.

Marleen Moise / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Andrea Riseborough

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Emily Blunt & John Krasinski

George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Ava DuVernay

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Brittany Snow

In custom Mônot.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens

In Vera Wang Couture and Chopard jewelry.

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Issa Rae

In AMI Paris.

JC Olivera / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Paul Giamatti

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Marlee Matlin

In custom Rodarte with Briony Raymond jewelry

The 2024 Academy Awards air live Sunday, March 10, from 7 to 10:30 p.m. ET/4 to 7:30 p.m. PT on ABC. And don't miss E!'s Oscars red carpet starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on E!.