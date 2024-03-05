The Urban Aunt Home Aesthetic Combines Drama & Charm, Here’s How to Get the Vibe

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Here at E!, we love a good trend. Last year, we were rocking Coastal Grandma, bucket hats and all. Just a few months ago, we dove into the cozy and quirky fashion of Eclectic Grandpa. Now, keeping it in the family, we're loving the dramatic, the charming, the Urban Aunt aesthetic. Full of maximalism, texture, and sumptuous layers, Urban Aunt is the new interior design trend that is all about mixing contemporary with the vintage. The namesake of the aesthetic has lived a life, so her home reflects her travels, travails, and lifestyle. To help you nail your inner city-dwelling auntie, I've put together a list of conversation starters and accent pieces that can elevate your space.