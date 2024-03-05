The Urban Aunt Home Aesthetic Combines Drama & Charm, Here’s How to Get the Vibe

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Here at E!, we love a good trend. Last year, we were rocking Coastal Grandma, bucket hats and all. Just a few months ago, we dove into the cozy and quirky fashion of Eclectic Grandpa. Now, keeping it in the family, we're loving the dramatic, the charming, the Urban Aunt aesthetic. Full of maximalism, texture, and sumptuous layers, Urban Aunt is the new interior design trend that is all about mixing contemporary with the vintage. The namesake of the aesthetic has lived a life, so her home reflects her travels, travails, and lifestyle. To help you nail your inner city-dwelling auntie, I've put together a list of conversation starters and accent pieces that can elevate your space.
What Is the Urban Aunt Decor Trend?
It's not just a vibe, it's a lifestyle. Picture it: the Urban Aunt lives in the city (most likely in a rent-controlled apartment), and entertains nightly. Her space has natural light, exposed brick and wooden beams, and it's highly curated form a life of travel and living. Each piece tells a story and reflects her personal flair. It's elevated, smart, and artful, and only the crème de la crème frequent its walls. Everything is chic and cool, yet comfortable and cozy, and there's an understated elegance to each room. It's a place for entertaining and the tablescaping is on point. Luxury exudes, interest is piqued, and it's brimming with personality.
So, if you're prepared to jump into the waters of the Urban Aunt trend, welcome. These are the decor accents and accessories that will help you achieve the aesthetic.
True Coupe Cocktail Glasses, Set of 4
Urban Aunt is all about entertaining, and nothing expresses that better than a set of coupe glasses. They're stylish, elegant, and perfect for champagne, martinis, and more. And with a set of 4, you'll always have one on hand for one more guest.
Vintage Matchbooks
You know that Urban Aunt has been around the world, and maybe she used to smoke. So, of course she has a set of vintage matchbooks from clubs and restaurants. You can get them in counts of 5, 10, and 20, and they're all in excellent condition.
Artistic Weavers Odelia Vintage Bohemian Area Rug
When Urban Aunt has friends over, they sprawl over her couch and floor. She keeps them comfortable in style with this vintage-inspired rug, that also has over 15,000 5-star Amazon reviews. It measures 5'3 x 7'3, but comes in a wide variety of sizes and a few color combinations. And right now it's 60% off, so it's also a great deal.
Voluspa Limited Edition Japonica Reed Diffuser
The Urban Aunt's space doesn't just look sumptuous, it smells that way, too. This reed diffuser is a refreshing blend of citrus and Asian pear, and offers an alternative to candles.
Dandelion Poster
I'm not an Urban Aunt, but I do own this vintage Dandelion Poster. The print features the anatomical features of the weed, and it's hung with a wooden hanger. The colors are so vibrant and it adds a classy touch to any space.
Tuddrom Decorative Extra Soft Fuzzy Faux Fur Throw Blanket
When the temps start to drop, Urban Aunt loves to cozy up with this faux fur blanket (that also adds the perfect bit of texture). It measures 50 x 60 inches and is so soft and plush. Best of all, it's machine washable and ready for the Aunt's next tryst.
SAC SMARTEN ARTS Animal Head Wall Decor
Urban Aunt despises hunting, but loves this stylish wall decor. It sparks a conversation and the mix of the velvety deer head and shiny metallic antlers add another mix of textures to the space. Grab it now for 50% off.
ban.do Vintage Inspired Rise and Shine Decorative Ceramic Vase
Fresh cut flowers are a must for the Urban Aunt. What better way to display them than with this quirky ceramic vase? It's vintage-inspired and one fan raved, "Absolutely perfect product: cute design, good size, vibrant, sturdy, versatile, and fun conversation piece!"
Dried Pampas Grass Decor, 100 Pieces
Textures abound with this 100 pieces of pampas grass decor. The bouquet adds a soft touch to a room and since there's different varieties included, you get a unique variety in the arrangement. Reviewers note that it may take a few days for them to fluff up to their full size.
Maeve by Anthropologie Le Petit Pillow
Cute accent pillows are perfect for an Urban Aunt's couch. This adorable cherry pillow features a fringed trim and fun pattern that fits the aesthetic perfectly. The pillow measures 10 x 10 inches and there's even a heart-shaped option, too.
LOFTEK LED Light Ball
Lighting is key for our Urban Aunt. This glowing orb is the ideal choice for adding a romantic glow to a space. It comes in a variety of sizes and includes a hook for hanging and a remote to control the color and brightness. Plus, the battery only needs to be charged for about 1.5 hours and you'll get up to 16 hours of lighting.
Now that you've achieved Urban Aunt, jump into the saddle of the Coastal Cowgirl aesthetic.