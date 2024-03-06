You’ll Adore Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine’s Steamy PDA in The Idea of You Trailer

Watch : Zendaya Matching Red Carpets & Zoey and Glen's Rom-Com

This trailer will give you a watermelon sugar high.

After all, the first trailer for Amazon Prime Video's The Idea of You, starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, has arrived and based on the first footage, the adaptation of Robinne Lee's novel is proving to be just as steamy as its source material.

In the clip, Hathaway's Soléne, a 40-something gallery owner and single mom, stumbles upon the dressing room of singer Galitzine's Hayes at Coachella. And after their swoon-worthy meet-cute, the British superstar takes the stage and subsequently dedicates a song to her.

However, the encounter doesn't end there as Hayes, the lead singer of boy band August Moon, later shows up at Soléne's gallery, where he says in a sultry accent, "I don't know if you remember me, but we met in Coachella," and tells her he "desperately" needs some new artwork.

But amid the flashes of flirtation—she explains her love for an art piece and watches him play the piano—things soon turn romantic, even if she does insist to Hayes, "I'm too old for you."