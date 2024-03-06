You’ll Adore Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine’s Steamy PDA in The Idea of You Trailer

This trailer will give you a watermelon sugar high. 

After all, the first trailer for Amazon Prime Video's The Idea of You, starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, has arrived and based on the first footage, the adaptation of Robinne Lee's novel is proving to be just as steamy as its source material. 

In the clip, Hathaway's Soléne, a 40-something gallery owner and single mom, stumbles upon the dressing room of singer Galitzine's Hayes at Coachella. And after their swoon-worthy meet-cute, the British superstar takes the stage and subsequently dedicates a song to her. 

However, the encounter doesn't end there as Hayes, the lead singer of boy band August Moon, later shows up at Soléne's gallery, where he says in a sultry accent, "I don't know if you remember me, but we met in Coachella," and tells her he "desperately" needs some new artwork. 

But amid the flashes of flirtation—she explains her love for an art piece and watches him play the piano—things soon turn romantic, even if she does insist to Hayes, "I'm too old for you."

Then, the real drama begins as the public finds out about the pop star's relationship with an older woman—with one headline even referring to Soléne as a "cougar." Soundtracked to an original song called "Dance Before We Walk," the trailer will certainly leave fans marking their calendars for its May 2 release.

Based on Lee's 2017 novel, The Idea of You also stars Ella Rubin and Reid Scott. And although there are similarities between One Direction alum Harry Styles—as in, being British, a boyband heartthrob, dating older women, and having lots of tattoos—and its lead character, Lee insists the novel is not entirely based on the "Late Night Talking" singer.

Amazon Studios

She did admit, however, that she used him—as well as Prince Harry and Eddie Redmayne—for character inspiration. 

"This was never supposed to be a book about Harry Styles," she told Vogue in 2020. "It was supposed to be a story about a woman approaching 40 and reclaiming her sexuality and rediscovering herself, just at the point that society traditionally writes women off as desirable and viable and whole."

Luckily, you still have time to read the book ahead of May 2. Read on for more novels with their own on-screen adaptations to add to your reading list.

