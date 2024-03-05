Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Gets Pre-Cancerous Spots Removed Amid Health Scare

Janelle Brown is sending an important health reminder.
The Sister Wives star, who previously had a basal cell carcinoma removed, recently shared that she had pre-cancerous spots frozen off her body.
"Posting this picture as a reminder to get your skin checked," Janelle wrote on Instagram March 4. "Even if you have ALWAYS been careful about sunscreen. I am and always have been. You have to when you are as fair as I am."
The 54-year-old also posted a pic of her lip in a selfie post-procedure.
"I go in annually to have a head to toe check," she continued. "Today I had 2 pre-cancerous spots frozen and a tiny lump removed from my lip. Yes it's a pain to schedule the appointment when you are busy. And yes there is a small amount of discomfort. But 2 pre-cancerous spots stopped in their tracks. Worth it."
And her followers agree. "Thank you for the transparency," one Instagram user commented, "and sharing this information."
Janelle's health reminder comes just four months after stepping into a new chapter of her life with a new apartment. After her split with ex Kody Brown in November 2022, she found a lot of support in former sister wife Christine Brown—who ended it with Kody in November 2021 and tied the knot with David Woolley two years later.
"We both have kind of ended up where we always wanted to be right," Janelle told E! News in November. "Christine has gotten her dream. David is amazing. The kids love him. The more you hang out with him, the more you like him."