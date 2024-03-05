Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Gets Pre-Cancerous Spots Removed Amid Health Scare

Watch : Sister Wives Stars Reflect on Marriage to Kody Brown

Janelle Brown is sending an important health reminder.

The Sister Wives star, who previously had a basal cell carcinoma removed, recently shared that she had pre-cancerous spots frozen off her body.

"Posting this picture as a reminder to get your skin checked," Janelle wrote on Instagram March 4. "Even if you have ALWAYS been careful about sunscreen. I am and always have been. You have to when you are as fair as I am."

The 54-year-old also posted a pic of her lip in a selfie post-procedure.

"I go in annually to have a head to toe check," she continued. "Today I had 2 pre-cancerous spots frozen and a tiny lump removed from my lip. Yes it's a pain to schedule the appointment when you are busy. And yes there is a small amount of discomfort. But 2 pre-cancerous spots stopped in their tracks. Worth it."

And her followers agree. "Thank you for the transparency," one Instagram user commented, "and sharing this information."