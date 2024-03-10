Emma Stone, America Ferrera and More Best Dressed at Oscars 2024

Celebrities like Zendaya, Margot Robbie and more showed up and showed out for the 2024 Oscars, wearing fierce and fabulous looks that have landed them on the best dressed list.

By Alyssa Morin Mar 10, 2024 11:18 PMTags
Fashion 2024Red CarpetAwards 2024OscarsBest DressedCelebritiesE! Insider
Watch: Oscars: BEST DRESSED Stars of All Time!

At the 2024 Oscars, celebrities turned the red carpet into a fashion show.

That's right, Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars dressed to impress at the 96th Academy Awards at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre. 

From glimmering gowns that rivaled the flashing cameras to sophisticated power suits, celebs certainly dazzled at the March 10 affair. (Don't believe us? See all of the arrivals here for added proof).

And not that pop culture fans would expect anything less than spectacular, there were quite a few nominees, presenters and other attendees who went the extra mile in the style department.

Case in point? Brittany Snow brought the sunshine in a bright yellow strapless dress from Mônot that featured a petal-shaped neckline with a curve-hugging corset bodice. She tied the look together with a massive choker necklace embellished with diamonds and sapphire gemstones.

Zendaya looked like a literal star in an asymmetrical gown from Armani Privé that included silver sparkly embellishments shaped bursting stars and ruched fabric in a liquid pink hue.

photos
The Best Oscars Dresses of All Time

Hailee Steinfeld brought a fashion fantasy with her ethereal teal gown, which featured gold embellishments, floral details and a commanding scarf cape for extra oomph.

America Ferrera, Anya Taylor-Joy and Lupita Nyong'o went with a more is more approach, while Margot RobbieEva Longoria and Issa Rae proved you can never go wrong with a little black dress. That's right, the Barbie actress seemingly ended her doll-inspired fashion era.

Emma Stone, on the other hand, pulled out all of the style stops in a custom white peplum gown from Louis Vuitton. In fact, she told E! her bespoke look had fabric that is "kind of shells" for extra oomph.

Of course, we're only scratching the surface here. Keep scrolling to see all of the best dressed stars at the Oscars 2024.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Zendaya 

In Armani Privé and wearing Bulgari jewelry.

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Charlize Theron

FREDERIC J. BROWN / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Carey Mulligan

Mike Coppola / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Michelle Yeoh

Mike Coppola / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Lupita Nyong'o

In custom Armani Privé.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld

In Elie Saab.

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

America Ferrera

In custom Atelier Versace and wearing Stuart Weitzman shoes and Pomellato jewelry.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy

In Christian Dior Haute Couture and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

John Shearer/WireImage

Emma Stone

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Issa Rae

In Ami Paris

John Shearer/WireImage

Kirsten Dunst

In Gucci.

George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Colman Domingo

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Brittany Snow

In custom Mônot, and wearing Pomellato jewelry and Christian Louboutin heels.

WWD / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Eugene Lee Yang

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle in Carolina Hererra and Tiffany & Co. jewlery. Dwyane in custom custom Atelier Versace.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Regina King

In custom Atelier Versace.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Eva Longoria

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Marlee Matlin

JC Olivera / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Leah Lewis

In Lever Couture.

Mike Coppola / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Danielle Brooks

In custom Dolce & Gabbana.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ryan Gosling

In custom Gucci.

DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images

Taylor Zakhar Perez

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Kelly Ripa

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!