Emma Stone, America Ferrera and More Best Dressed at Oscars 2024

At the 2024 Oscars, celebrities turned the red carpet into a fashion show.
That's right, Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars dressed to impress at the 96th Academy Awards at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre.
From glimmering gowns that rivaled the flashing cameras to sophisticated power suits, celebs certainly dazzled at the March 10 affair. (Don't believe us? See all of the arrivals here for added proof).
And not that pop culture fans would expect anything less than spectacular, there were quite a few nominees, presenters and other attendees who went the extra mile in the style department.
Case in point? Brittany Snow brought the sunshine in a bright yellow strapless dress from Mônot that featured a petal-shaped neckline with a curve-hugging corset bodice. She tied the look together with a massive choker necklace embellished with diamonds and sapphire gemstones.
Zendaya looked like a literal star in an asymmetrical gown from Armani Privé that included silver sparkly embellishments shaped bursting stars and ruched fabric in a liquid pink hue.
Hailee Steinfeld brought a fashion fantasy with her ethereal teal gown, which featured gold embellishments, floral details and a commanding scarf cape for extra oomph.
America Ferrera, Anya Taylor-Joy and Lupita Nyong'o went with a more is more approach, while Margot Robbie, Eva Longoria and Issa Rae proved you can never go wrong with a little black dress. That's right, the Barbie actress seemingly ended her doll-inspired fashion era.
Emma Stone, on the other hand, pulled out all of the style stops in a custom white peplum gown from Louis Vuitton. In fact, she told E! her bespoke look had fabric that is "kind of shells" for extra oomph.
Of course, we're only scratching the surface here. Keep scrolling to see all of the best dressed stars at the Oscars 2024.