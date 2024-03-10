Emma Stone, America Ferrera and More Best Dressed at Oscars 2024

Watch : Oscars: BEST DRESSED Stars of All Time!

At the 2024 Oscars, celebrities turned the red carpet into a fashion show.

That's right, Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars dressed to impress at the 96th Academy Awards at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre.

From glimmering gowns that rivaled the flashing cameras to sophisticated power suits, celebs certainly dazzled at the March 10 affair. (Don't believe us? See all of the arrivals here for added proof).

And not that pop culture fans would expect anything less than spectacular, there were quite a few nominees, presenters and other attendees who went the extra mile in the style department.

Case in point? Brittany Snow brought the sunshine in a bright yellow strapless dress from Mônot that featured a petal-shaped neckline with a curve-hugging corset bodice. She tied the look together with a massive choker necklace embellished with diamonds and sapphire gemstones.

Zendaya looked like a literal star in an asymmetrical gown from Armani Privé that included silver sparkly embellishments shaped bursting stars and ruched fabric in a liquid pink hue.