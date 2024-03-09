A Guide to 2024 Oscar Nominee Robert De Niro's Big Family

Watch : TEARFUL Robert De Niro Calls Life with Baby Daughter Gia “Wondrous”

Robert De Niro has yet to hear his last name called at one of the big awards shows this season, but the iconic actor's presence has remained undeniable.

While his chilling performance in Killers of the Flower Moon had the misfortune of being judged against Robert Downey Jr.'s villainous, unrecognizable turn as the titular physicist's chief nemesis in Oppenheimer, the 80-year-old has enjoyed stellar reviews for his portrayal of the real-life mastermind behind a murderous plot to strip members of Osage Nation of their oil wealth in 1920s-era Oklahoma.

So though Downey is expected to be named Best Supporting Actor at the 2024 Oscars on March 10, denying De Niro his third Academy Award, the nine-time nominee will still be front and center with his Killers family, including Best Director contender Martin Scorsese and Best Actress frontrunner Lily Gladstone.

Of course, De Niro also has a sizable cheering section in the form of his actual family, which grew in 2023 with the birth of his seventh child and ended up fodder for one of the raciest jokes told by host Jo Koy at the Golden Globes in January.