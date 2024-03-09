A Guide to 2024 Oscar Nominee Robert De Niro's Big Family

Robert De Niro has yet to hear his last name called at one of the big awards shows this season, but the iconic actor's presence has remained undeniable.
While his chilling performance in Killers of the Flower Moon had the misfortune of being judged against Robert Downey Jr.'s villainous, unrecognizable turn as the titular physicist's chief nemesis in Oppenheimer, the 80-year-old has enjoyed stellar reviews for his portrayal of the real-life mastermind behind a murderous plot to strip members of Osage Nation of their oil wealth in 1920s-era Oklahoma.
So though Downey is expected to be named Best Supporting Actor at the 2024 Oscars on March 10, denying De Niro his third Academy Award, the nine-time nominee will still be front and center with his Killers family, including Best Director contender Martin Scorsese and Best Actress frontrunner Lily Gladstone.
Of course, De Niro also has a sizable cheering section in the form of his actual family, which grew in 2023 with the birth of his seventh child and ended up fodder for one of the raciest jokes told by host Jo Koy at the Golden Globes in January.
"I'm a fan, I'm fanning out, I love you Robert," Koy said in his monologue. "Decade after decade, he just kills it, every single time, I don't know how you do it. Your last performance is going to be your greatest performance ever. How you'd get her pregnant at 80?! CGI? CGI!"
The crack may have been cringe, but De Niro and girlfriend Tiffany Chen—with whom he shares now-11-month-old daughter Gia—enjoyed a good laugh on the live CBS broadcast.
Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel will have to go another route if he shouts out De Niro in his monologue—Killers of the Flower Moon's 10 nominations and 206-minute running time make the prospect highly likely—because the having-a-baby-at-80 bit has been done.
But if you're curious about the prolific actor's (re)production history, read on for a guide to De Niro's sprawling family: