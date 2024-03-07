These Are the 16 Best Supportive Swimsuits for Big Busts

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As someone that wears a size 34DD in bras, I know just how hard it can be to find supportive swimsuits that are as cute as they are comfortable. When you have a large bust, your swimsuit not only needs to provide bust support, but it also needs to come in an extended size range in order for you to find the perfect fit, which is a whole other ordeal in and of itself. These days though, we're lucky enough to have tons of supportive swimsuits to choose from, and I made it my mission to find them all so you can finally find a bathing suit that will provide the bust support you've been searching for.

When I say there's a bathing suit for every bra size and level of support, I mean it. For example, this one-piece swimsuit has underwire for maximum bust support while this one has adjustable straps and a built-in shelf bra for a custom fit and added support. If you prefer a bikini top, this one is available in a size range that's based on your cup size, which is a total game changer and takes the guesswork out of figuring which size will actually accommodate large busts. Or you can opt for this bustier-style bikini top, which has all of the features you love about your most supportive bra, like padding to offer some shape.

Whatever your style of swimsuit you prefer and whatever your bust size, these are most supportive swimsuits for bigger busts.