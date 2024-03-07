These Are the 16 Best Supportive Swimsuits for Big Busts

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As someone that wears a size 34DD in bras, I know just how hard it can be to find supportive swimsuits that are as cute as they are comfortable. When you have a large bust, your swimsuit not only needs to provide bust support, but it also needs to come in an extended size range in order for you to find the perfect fit, which is a whole other ordeal in and of itself. These days though, we're lucky enough to have tons of supportive swimsuits to choose from, and I made it my mission to find them all so you can finally find a bathing suit that will provide the bust support you've been searching for.
When I say there's a bathing suit for every bra size and level of support, I mean it. For example, this one-piece swimsuit has underwire for maximum bust support while this one has adjustable straps and a built-in shelf bra for a custom fit and added support. If you prefer a bikini top, this one is available in a size range that's based on your cup size, which is a total game changer and takes the guesswork out of figuring which size will actually accommodate large busts. Or you can opt for this bustier-style bikini top, which has all of the features you love about your most supportive bra, like padding to offer some shape.
Whatever your style of swimsuit you prefer and whatever your bust size, these are most supportive swimsuits for bigger busts.
Tempt Me Two Piece Vintage Swimsuit
With its vintage-inspired design, this bikini not only looks good, but it also delivers tons of support. The top has push up padding for lift, and self-tie halter, and two back straps that are fully adjustable for the perfect fit. That's probably why it's garnered over 14,000 5-star ratings.
The Tulum One Piece
A modern classic, this one-piece swimsuit with crossover straps and a low back will never go out of style. Better yet, it has a built-in shelf bra with removable pads. I actually own this swimsuit and I suggest sizing down to ensure a snug and supportive fit.
Eomenie One Piece Swimsuit
This best-selling one-piece swimsuit with a cheeky midriff cutout is ideal for big busts since both the criss cross straps and back straps are fully adjustable. The molded pads and twist detail makes for a flattering fit on big busts.
Valentine Ruched Bandeau High Waist Bikini Set
Between the sewn-in cups and power mesh bra frame with supportive boning, you'll finally be able to wear a strapless bandeau top without fear that your boobs will pop out. If you want a little extra security, though, you can clip on the adjustable shoulder straps.
Tie Front Cap Sleeve Underwire Bikini Top
This bikini top with flirty cap sleeves uses traditional bra sizes up to a 26G/H which takes out any guess work. Just like a bra, it has a supportive underwire as well as two back straps with adjustable hook and eye closures.
Evangeline Contour Plus
There's so many things to love about this swimsuit, like the plunging neckline with lace up details that you can tie to your liking and adjustable shoulder and back straps to provide custom support. It also has removable padding for added shape.
Annabee Unlined Plus
This one-piece has underwire, just like a bra, for maximum support and thanks to the adjustable self-tie straps, you can achieve a flattering and lifted look.
FREYA Jewel Cove Ruffled Bikini Top
Between the underwire and the mesh lined cups, the support on this ruffled bikini top is unmatched. The adjustable straps can also be converted into a racerback, for even more lift and support.
BIRDSONG High-Neck Bikini Top
This high-neck bikini top is a great option for bigger busts because you can choose the band and cup size, which is available in up to a 36I. On top of that, it has built-in underwire and side boning to keep everything in place.
Confidante Bra Sized Underwire Bikini Top
This bustier-style bikini top has everything you need for maximum support, including a built-in underwire, molded cups with a Power Mesh bra frame, and adjustable straps. The wide waistband also helps combat any spillage.
PANACHE Anya Riva Underwire One-Piece
Based on their Serene Side Support Bra, this Panache swimsuit is available in sizes up to 40K. It's got underwire balconette cups, adjustable straps, and a ruched bust that really flatters your cleavage. Be sure to refer to the size chart, since it's based on UK sizing.
Yonique Plus Size Bikini
This triangle top bikini has adjustable criss cross straps and a wide waistband that prevents spillover. Plus, it comes with removable push-up padding for added lift if that's what you're after.
CUPSHE Twist Front Bikini Set
This twist front bikini top is so flattering on bigger busts that you'll never want to wear another swimsuit again. The adjustable straps, ultra stretchy construction, and padded cups provide the lift and support you're after.
Pink Queen Crop Top High Waisted Bikini Set
For a more athletic look, go for this sports bra inspired bikini which provides plenty of coverage thanks to the stretchy fabric. Not to mention, the wide straps won't dig into your shoulders.