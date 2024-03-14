Where Love Is Blind’s Jimmy and Jessica Really Stand After His Breakup With Chelsea

While hindsight is often 20/20, Jimmy Presnell and Jessica Vestal still aren't seeing things clearly.
After his engagement to Chelsea Blackwell imploded during the Love Is Blind season six finale, Jimmy revealed where he stands with his almost-fiancée Jess—and they appear to have some mixed feelings.
"I have a good relationship with Jess," he said in E! News' exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of the Netflix show's reunion. "We sort of went back-and-forth with a few things, but not in an any relationship sort of way."
And while he's open to a possible romance with Jess in the future, he feels content with where he's at now.
"I don't want to close the door for it, but we'll see down the road if anything comes," Jimmy shared. "Obviously, there was a huge connection there, so if it makes sense at some point. Out of respect for Chelsea, probably not in my cards right now."
But Jess—who explained in E! News' exclusive footage that she "never tried" to date the software salesmen after filming ended—doesn't see that happening anytime soon.
"We had made peace and we both came to the agreement we knew it would never work and we left it there," the executive assistant said. "We're in a good place."
Noting she's currently single, Jess added, "I would consider us acquaintances. I don't know if we'll ever be able to call each other friends."
Indeed, it hasn't been so amicable between Jimmy and Jess over the past month, with him going so far as to call Jess a "mean girl" over how their final date in the pods ended.
"I know anytime I'm speaking to her," Jimmy previously told E! News' Francesca Amiker, "I've got my guard up because she's fishing for a compliment."
He felt Jess has wanted "validation that I'm interested and I want to chase her," but based on their last conversation in the pods, he wasn't interested in "what could have been" with her.
Ultimately, Jimmy was "glad it worked the way it did" with Jess, as he told E!, "because I got to see a glimpse of what I might've had in my future and how she talks to me when things don't go her way. It wasn't fun."
Furthermore, the 28-year-old called her out for boasting about her appearance in spite of the premise of Love Is Blind.
"Jess mentioned that she was a baddie probably every 20 to 30 minutes," he said. "I did not need to make that woman's ego any bigger."
At the time, Jess clapped back at his comments about their relationship, saying his brutal assessment of their final date "speaks volumes."
"This is easier for him to say than the whatever the real reason was that he didn't want to be with me," Jess wrote underneath E!'s Instagram post Feb. 27. "Notice in all the interviews I've done, I speak highly of him and our experience. In his interviews, he takes every opportunity to speak poorly of me and flat out lie."
And that's why during the reunion, Jess told him, "I thought we were on good terms, but I guess that we're not."
For the latest update on the exes, the season six reunion is now streaming on Netflix.