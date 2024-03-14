Where Love Is Blind’s Jimmy and Jessica Really Stand After His Breakup With Chelsea

Watch : Love Is Blind's Jess Confronts Jimmy in Season 6 Reunion Trailer

While hindsight is often 20/20, Jimmy Presnell and Jessica Vestal still aren't seeing things clearly.

After his engagement to Chelsea Blackwell imploded during the Love Is Blind season six finale, Jimmy revealed where he stands with his almost-fiancée Jess—and they appear to have some mixed feelings.

"I have a good relationship with Jess," he said in E! News' exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of the Netflix show's reunion. "We sort of went back-and-forth with a few things, but not in an any relationship sort of way."

And while he's open to a possible romance with Jess in the future, he feels content with where he's at now.

"I don't want to close the door for it, but we'll see down the road if anything comes," Jimmy shared. "Obviously, there was a huge connection there, so if it makes sense at some point. Out of respect for Chelsea, probably not in my cards right now."

But Jess—who explained in E! News' exclusive footage that she "never tried" to date the software salesmen after filming ended—doesn't see that happening anytime soon.

"We had made peace and we both came to the agreement we knew it would never work and we left it there," the executive assistant said. "We're in a good place."

Noting she's currently single, Jess added, "I would consider us acquaintances. I don't know if we'll ever be able to call each other friends."