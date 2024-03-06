The 28 Best Bikinis With Full Coverage Bottoms That Actually Cover Your Butt- SKIMS, Amazon, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
I know the struggle of finding the perfect bikini with full coverage bottoms. It seems like every swimsuit I try on offers little to no coverage, which is great too, but I want additional options in my swimwear rotation. Sure, there are plenty of full-coverage one-piece swimsuits out there, but when it comes to bikinis, the options are few and far between. Fear not, beach babes, because I've searched the internet to find the best bikinis with full coverage bottoms that actually cover your butt.
No matter which option you choose, these bikinis with full coverage bottoms are sure to help you feel and look your best no matter what you're up to. So say goodbye to swimsuit shopping woes and hello to confidence and style with these fabulous finds from Amazon, Cupshe, Kim Kardashian's SKIMS, J.Crew, Old Navy, Khloé Kardashian's Good American, Athleta, and Target.
TL;DR:
- The Most Affordable Bikini With Full Coverage Bottoms: Pfreesea One Shoulder Bikini Set (
$29$13)
- The Most Popular Bikini With Full Coverage Bottoms:Tempt Me Women Two Piece Vintage Swimsuit ($34)
Amazon Bikinis With Full Coverage Bottoms
Tempt Me Two Piece Vintage Swimsuit
Rock a retro-inspired look with the Tempt Me Women Two Piece Vintage Swimsuit, which comes in 28 colors and prints. It has 14,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
CharmLeaks Women's Bikini Set
An all-black, high-neck swimsuit is chic, yet sporty. This is a great option if you enjoy water sports too. It has 4,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Blooming Jelly Womens High Waisted Bikini Set
This royal blue suit is an Amazon top-seller with 6,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. You can get this ultra-flattering suit in 26 colorways.
Beachsissi Women's High Waisted Bikini
This bikini has ties at the sides and it's perfect for your next pool day. It has 2,100+ 5-star reviews and there are 12 colors to choose from.
Mooslover Women's Shirred Bandeau Bikini Top High Waisted Bottom
This shirred suit is so darling. This top can even work with your favorite pair of jeans. There are 10 colors and patterns to choose from. Amazon shoppers left 2,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Pfreesea One Shoulder Bikini Set
The textured fabric and one-shoulder silhouette brings a fashion-forward look to the beach. There are 13 colors to choose from.
Lilosy Criss Cross Bikini
Serve up a fashionable aesthetic with this criss-cross swim set. There are 13 colors to choose from.
Pink Queen Women's One Shoulder High Waisted Bikini Set
How sophisticated is the one-shoulder look? The tie at the side takes this to the next level. There are 20 color options.
Adisputent Womens High Waisted Bikini Set
Colorblocked looks are simple, yet trendy. This bright swimsuit is a total scene-stealer. It comes in many additional colors.
BMJL Women's High Waisted Bikini Set
Feel pretty in pink whenever you rock this striped swim set. It comes in many colorways.
J.Crew Bikinis With Full Coverage Bottoms
J.Crew Classic Full-Coverage Bikini Bottom
This is the bikini bottom you've been dreaming of for your next beach getaway. The stunning blue is absolutely dreamy and perfect for soaking up those sunny vibes by the water. And the classic full-coverage design? It's not only timeless but also super flattering and comfortable.
Choose from several colors with sizes ranging from XS-3X.
J.Crew Seersucker High-Waisted Bikini Bottom
These bikini bottoms are the epitome of classic summer style with a modern twist. Made from timeless seersucker fabric in a refreshing blue and white stripe pattern, these bikini bottoms exude laid-back charm and sophistication.
J.Crew High-Rise Scalloped Bikini Bottom
Soak up the sun in the J.Crew High-Rise Scalloped Bikini Bottom. Its scalloped edges give your swim look that extra pop of style, which is so effortlessly chic.
Choose from black and lilac.
J.Crew Ruched High-Rise Bikini Bottom in Liberty Eliza's Yellow Fabric
This is basically sunshine in fabric form, vibrant and cheerful. It has a ruched, high-rise design with full-coverage— delivering a look that is elegant and flattering.
SKIMS Bikinis With Full Coverage Bottoms
SKIMS Signature Swim High Waisted Full Brief
This SKIMS bikini bottom has a high-waisted silhouette, which provides coverage and comfort. Crafted from premium materials, this swim bottom hugs your curves in all the right places, flattering your figure effortlessly. The black is classic for your beach or poolside look, but there are 4 additional colorways to choose from.
Good American Bikinis With Full Coverage Bottoms
Good American Always Fits Bikini Brief
This bikini bottom features a flattering high-cut leg and a timeless silhouette that perfectly accentuates your curves. The Glass Leopard print adds a touch of wild sophistication to your swimwear collection, so you will turn heads wherever you go.
Sizes range from XXS-5X. Choose from 2 colors.
Good American Always Fits Boy Swim Shorts
Good American's boy shorts offer just the right amount of coverage while allowing you to move with ease. This style effortlessly pairs with any swim top for endless styling options.
Target Bikinis With Full Coverage Bottoms
Kona Sol Women's Full Coverage Tummy Control High Waist Bikini Bottom
These bikini bottoms provide a comfortable and confident fit for every body type. The tummy control panel offers extra support and shaping, ensuring you feel your best. Mix and match with your favorite bikini tops for countless styling possibilities. Choose from 4 colorways.
Shade & Shore Women's Low-Rise Full Coverage Hipster Bikini Bottom
With its low-rise design and full coverage, these bikini bottoms offer a flattering fit that's both chic and practical. Choose from 3 colorways.
Shade & Shore Women's X-Side Sport Swim Shorts
Designed for both style and functionality, these swim shorts feature a sporty X-side detail that adds a touch of flair to your beach look. With a comfortable and secure fit, they provide coverage and confidence whether you're swimming, surfing, or playing beach volleyball.
Kona Sol Women's Tropical Print Tummy Control Full Coverage High Waist Bikini Bottom
Here's your passport to paradise-worthy style and comfort. Embrace island vibes with the vibrant tropical print, perfect for making a statement at the beach or poolside. Designed with a flattering high-waist silhouette and full coverage, these bikini bottoms provide a comfortable and confident fit for every body type. The tummy control panel offers extra support and shaping, ensuring you feel your best while soaking up the sun.
Cupshe Bikinis With Full Coverage Bottoms
Cupshe Textured Bralette & High Waist Bikini Set
This bikini set is an absolute must-have for your next seaside adventure. Can we talk about this stunning green color? It's so vibrant and eye-catching, perfect for standing out in the sun and surf. And the textured fabric? It adds such a fun and playful element to the bikini, giving it that extra touch of personality. Its high-waist bottoms provide a flattering silhouette that hugs curves in all the right places.
Cupshe Waffle Knit Bikini Bralette & Bottoms Set
I just stumbled upon the most amazing bikini set. It's the Waffle Knit Bikini Bralette Bottoms Set from Cupshe. The bottoms deliver full coverage, which is such a relief for me because I like to feel comfortable and confident when I'm at the beach or by the pool. The bralette top is equally amazing, offering just the right amount of support without sacrificing style.
Cupshe Blue Textured Bikini Bralette & Retro Bottoms Set
How cute is this retro vibe? The bottoms have full coverage and they're just as chic as they are comfortable. It's like stepping back in time with a modern twist. Plus, I love the matching bralette top with its little, subtle cut-out.
Cupshe Fantasy Flowers Back Tie Bikini Bralette & Standard Rise Bottoms Set
Cupshe's Fantasy Flowers Back Tie Bikini Bralette Standard Rise Bottoms Set is adorable, yet sexy. The bottoms give you full-coverage and the bralette top has a tie detail at the back, which delivers the right amount of support.
Old Navy Bikinis With Full Coverage Bottoms
Old Navy High-Waisted French-Cut Puckered Bikini Swim Bottoms
Let me tell you, this swim bottom is an absolute game-changer. First off, can we talk about the flattering high-waisted design? It's not only stylish but also super comfy and supportive. Plus, it's made with recycled materials, so you can feel good about your eco-friendly choice.
Choose from 5 colors. Sizes range from XS-4X.
Old Navy High-Waisted French-Cut Bikini Swim Bottoms
Old Navy's High-Waisted Leopard-Print Bikini Bottom is like wearing confidence on your hips. These high-waisted bottoms are stylish and super flattering. They hug your curves in all the right places, giving you that bombshell silhouette you've been dreaming of. Bonus: they're made with recycled materials.
Athleta Bikinis With Full Coverage Bottoms
Athleta Clean Full Swim Bottom
Dive into summer with confidence and style in the Athleta Ultimate High Waist Bikini Bottom. You'll love the high-waist design for comfortable coverage and support. Choose from 19 colors and prints.
