You'll Crazy, Stupid, Love Emma Stone's Shell-Inspired 2024 Oscars Gown

Emma Stone brought her fashion A-game at the 2024 Oscars as she arrived to the March 10 ceremony, where she is nominated for Best Actress and Best Picture, in a shell-inspired peplum gown.

This 2024 Oscars outing gets an Easy A.

After all, Emma Stone dazzled on the red carpet at the the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles in a custom white peplum gown from Louis Vuitton. (See all the red carpet arrivals here.) 

And the Poor Things star—a nominee for Best Actress alongside Annette Bening (Nyad), Lily Gladstone (Killers of a Flower Moon), Carey Mulligan (Maestro) and Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)—reflected on how much it meant to be at film's biggest night with her costars.

"It's truly just the biggest joy to get to be with everybody from this film," Emma exclusively told Live From E!: The Oscars host Laverne Cox at the March 10 event, "because every single person on this was so detailed and the world is so specific and crafted with a lot of love and care. To get to be with so many people from the film is the best thing ever."

While Emma is no stranger to dazzling on a red carpet, she pulled out all the stops for this Oscars look, which she told E! featured a fabric that is "kind of shells."

After all, she is up for two awards during the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted telecast. In addition to her Best Actress nod for her role as Bella Baxter in Poor Things, this year's Oscars also marks the first time the 35-year-old is nominated for Best Picture as she's a producer on Poor Things.

While Emma has been busy throughout award season—a Golden Globe and a BAFTA are among the accolades she's received—she's had husband Dave McCary by her side. In fact, while the duo has largely kept their romance out of the spotlight, he recently served as her date to the SAG Awards last month

 

John Shearer/WireImage

And when she took the stage earlier this year to accept the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, she gave a heartfelt shoutout to the former Saturday Night Live director, with whom she shares 2-year-old daughter Jean Louise McCary.

"Dave, I have to start with you really quickly," she expressed. "I love you so much. "Thank you for everything."

Of course, they weren't the only duo having a date night in La La Land. Read on for all the stars at the 2024 Oscars.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Zendaya

In Armani Privé and Bulgari jewelry.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie

In Versace FW24 RTW.

George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Ariana Grande

In custom Giambattista Valli Haute Couture with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Dwayne Johnson

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Charlize Theron

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ryan Gosling & Mandi Gosling

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Mark Consuelos & Kelly Ripa

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Becky G

John Shearer/WireImage

 Ryan Michelle Bathe & Sterling K. Brown

John Shearer/WireImage

Emma Stone

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Mike Coppola / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Lupita Nyong'o

In custom Armani Privé.

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

America Ferrera

In custom Atelier Versace.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld

In Elie Saab SS24 Couture and Chopard jewelry.

John Shearer/WireImage)

Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jodie Foster

Arturo Holmes / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Roger Federer

George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Billie Eilish

In Chanel.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ke Huy Quan

In Giorgio Armani.

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Tamsin Egerton & Josh Hartnet

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union in Carolina Herrera PF24 with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and Dwyane Wade in custom Ateliee Versace.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Matt Bomer

In custom Brunello Cucinelli.

George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Colman Domingo

In Louis Vuitton with Omega watch.

Marleen Moise / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Andrea Riseborough

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Emily Blunt & John Krasinski

George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Ava DuVernay

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Brittany Snow

In custom Mônot.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens

In Vera Wang Couture and Chopard jewelry.

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Issa Rae

In AMI Paris.

JC Olivera / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Paul Giamatti

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Marlee Matlin

In custom Rodarte with Briony Raymond jewelry

The 2024 Academy Awards air live Sunday, March 10, from 7 to 10:30 p.m. ET/4 to 7:30 p.m. PT on ABC. And don't miss E!'s Oscars red carpet starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on E!.