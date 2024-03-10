You'll Crazy, Stupid, Love Emma Stone's Shell-Inspired 2024 Oscars Gown

This 2024 Oscars outing gets an Easy A.
After all, Emma Stone dazzled on the red carpet at the the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles in a custom white peplum gown from Louis Vuitton. (See all the red carpet arrivals here.)
And the Poor Things star—a nominee for Best Actress alongside Annette Bening (Nyad), Lily Gladstone (Killers of a Flower Moon), Carey Mulligan (Maestro) and Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)—reflected on how much it meant to be at film's biggest night with her costars.
"It's truly just the biggest joy to get to be with everybody from this film," Emma exclusively told Live From E!: The Oscars host Laverne Cox at the March 10 event, "because every single person on this was so detailed and the world is so specific and crafted with a lot of love and care. To get to be with so many people from the film is the best thing ever."
While Emma is no stranger to dazzling on a red carpet, she pulled out all the stops for this Oscars look, which she told E! featured a fabric that is "kind of shells."
After all, she is up for two awards during the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted telecast. In addition to her Best Actress nod for her role as Bella Baxter in Poor Things, this year's Oscars also marks the first time the 35-year-old is nominated for Best Picture as she's a producer on Poor Things.
While Emma has been busy throughout award season—a Golden Globe and a BAFTA are among the accolades she's received—she's had husband Dave McCary by her side. In fact, while the duo has largely kept their romance out of the spotlight, he recently served as her date to the SAG Awards last month.
And when she took the stage earlier this year to accept the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, she gave a heartfelt shoutout to the former Saturday Night Live director, with whom she shares 2-year-old daughter Jean Louise McCary.
"Dave, I have to start with you really quickly," she expressed. "I love you so much. "Thank you for everything."
Of course, they weren't the only duo having a date night in La La Land. Read on for all the stars at the 2024 Oscars.