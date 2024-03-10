You'll Crazy, Stupid, Love Emma Stone's Shell-Inspired 2024 Oscars Gown

Watch : 2024 Oscars: Emma Stone Opens Up About the “Love and Joy” She Poured Into ‘Poor Things’ Role

This 2024 Oscars outing gets an Easy A.

After all, Emma Stone dazzled on the red carpet at the the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles in a custom white peplum gown from Louis Vuitton. (See all the red carpet arrivals here.)

And the Poor Things star—a nominee for Best Actress alongside Annette Bening (Nyad), Lily Gladstone (Killers of a Flower Moon), Carey Mulligan (Maestro) and Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)—reflected on how much it meant to be at film's biggest night with her costars.

"It's truly just the biggest joy to get to be with everybody from this film," Emma exclusively told Live From E!: The Oscars host Laverne Cox at the March 10 event, "because every single person on this was so detailed and the world is so specific and crafted with a lot of love and care. To get to be with so many people from the film is the best thing ever."